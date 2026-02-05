XLIO - Configuration Subsystem

To enable the new configuration subsystem, set the following environment variable:

export XLIO_USE_NEW_CONFIG=1





XLIO can read configuration from a JSON file that conforms to the defined schema.

Default location - /etc/libxlio_config.json

Custom location - Set the XLIO_CONFIG_FILE environment variable:

export XLIO_CONFIG_FILE=/path/to/my/xlio_config.json





For quick testing or single-parameter changes, use the XLIO_INLINE_CONFIG environment variable with comma-separated key-value pairs:

export XLIO_INLINE_CONFIG= "core.resources.memory_limit=4294967296, monitor.log.file_path=/tmp/xlio.log, network.protocols.tcp.nodelay.enable=true"




