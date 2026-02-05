In this page we show how to run a simple network benchmarking test and compare the running results using the kernel’s network stack and that of XLIO.

Before running a user application, you must set the library libxlio.so into the environment variable LD_PRELOAD.

Note If LD_PRELOAD is assigned with libxlio.so without a path, then libxlio.so is read from a known library path under your distributions’ OS. Otherwise, it is read from the specified path.

As a result, an XLIO header message should precede your running application.

Copy Copied! XLIO INFO : --------------------------------------------------------------------------- XLIO INFO : XLIO_VERSION: X.Y.Z-R Release built on MM DD YYYY HH:mm:ss XLIO INFO : Cmd Line: sockperf server -i 11.4 . 3.3 XLIO INFO : OFED Version: OFED-internal-X.X-X.X.X.X: XLIO INFO : --------------------------------------------------------------------------- XLIO INFO : Log Level INFO [XLIO_TRACELEVEL] XLIO INFO : ---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Followed by the application output, please note that:

The XLIO version is shown

The command line indicates your application’s name (in the above example: sockperf)

The appearance of the XLIO header indicates that the XLIO library is loaded with your application.

For examples on how to run XLIO, see Using sockperf with XLIO section.