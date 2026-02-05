The XLIO Ultra API is a high-performance, event-driven networking interface designed for applications that require maximum throughput and minimum latency. The Ultra API enables:

Increased throughput – Higher sustained data transfer rates

More available CPU cycles – Less networking overhead, more cycles for application logic

Zero-copy operations – Avoid unnecessary buffer copies

Fine-grained control of offload features – Direct control over hardware-accelerated functionality

Lower latency – Further reduction of communication delays

The Ultra API exposes a set of advanced functions that allow applications to use zero-copy data paths and highly efficient event-delivery mechanisms.

Ultra API headers are installed with the XLIO binary packages.