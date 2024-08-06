Deploy NGC Containers on Your Cloud Virtual Machine
The VMI includes a mechanism for supporting GPUs within Docker containers to obtain the best performance. Depending on the NVIDIA VMI version, the mechanisms are as follows.
- Native GPU support with Docker-CE
Requires Docker-CE 19.03 or later (Included in NVIDIA VMIs 19.10 and later)
- NVIDIA Container Runtime with Docker-CE
Included in NVIDIA VMIs prior to 19.10
Using Native GPU Support with Docker-CE
Use this method with NVIDIA VMIs version 19.10 and later.
Use
docker run --gpus to run GPU-enabled containers.
- Example using all GPUs
$ docker run --gpus all ...
- Example using two GPUs
$ docker run --gpus 2 ...
- Examples using specific GPUs
$ docker run --gpus "device=1,2" ... $ docker run --gpus "device=UUID-ABCDEF,1" ...
Using the NVIDIA Container Runtime with Docker-CE
Use this method with NVIDIA VMIs prior to version 19.10
Use
docker run and specify
runtime=nvidia.
$ docker run --runtime=nvidia ...
This section explains the basic process for running a container on the various flavors of the NVIDIA GPU-Optimized Images used to launch virtual machines on the cloud provider of your choice.
Running the Built-in TensorFlow Container
To run the TensorFlow container in the VM created from the NVIDIA GPU-Optrimized Image for TensorFlow, refer to the release notes for the correct tag to use, then enter the following command.
On NVIDIA VMIs version 19.10 and later
docker run --gpus all --rm -it nvcr.io/nvidia/tensorflow:<tag>
On NVIDIA VMIs prior to version 19.10
docker run --runtime=nvidia --rm -it nvcr.io/nvidia/tensorflow:<tag>
Running the Built-in PyTorch Container
To run the PyTorch container in the VM created from the NVIDIA GPU-Optrimized Image for PyTorch, refer to the release notes for the correct tag to use, then enter the following command.
On NVIDIA VMIs version 19.10 and later
docker run --gpus all --rm -it nvcr.io/nvidia/pytorch:<tag>
On NVIDIA VMIs prior to version 19.10
docker run --runtime=nvidia --rm -it nvcr.io/nvidia/pytorch:<tag>
Running a Container Downloaded from NGC
To run containers from the NGC container registry, enter the following commands.
On NVIDIA VMIs version 19.10 and later
docker run --gpus all --rm -it nvcr.io/nvidia/<container-image>:<tag>
On NVIDIA VMIs prior to version 19.10
docker run --runtime=nvidia --rm -it nvcr.io/nvidia/<container-image>:<tag>
Once logged in to the NVIDIA GPU Cloud Image instance, you can run the MNIST example under PyTorch.
Note that the PyTorch example will download the MNIST dataset from the web.
- Pull and run the PyTorch container:
docker pull nvcr.io/nvidia/pytorch:18.02-py3
On NVIDIA VMIs version 19.10 and later
docker run --gpus all --rm -it nvcr.io/nvidia/pytorch:18.02-py3.10
On NVIDIA VMIs prior to version 19.10
docker run --runtime=nvidia --rm -it nvcr.io/nvidia/pytorch:18.02-py3.10
- Run the MNIST example:
cd /opt/pytorch/examples/mnist
python main.py
Once logged in to the NVIDIA GPU Cloud image, you can run the MNIST example under TensorFlow.
Note that the TensorFlow built-in example will pull the MNIST dataset from the web.
- Pull and run the TensorFlow container.
docker pull nvcr.io/nvidia/tensorflow:18.08-py3
On NVIDIA VMIs version 19.10 and later
docker run --gpus all --rm -it nvcr.io/nvidia/tensorflow:18.08-py3
On NVIDIA VMIs prior to version 19.10
docker run --runtime=nvidia --rm -it nvcr.io/nvidia/tensorflow:18.08-py3
- Following this tutorial: https://www.tensorflow.org/get_started/mnist/beginners, run the
MNIST_with_summariesexample.
cd /opt/tensorflow/tensorflow/examples/tutorials/mnist
python mnist_with_summaries.py
