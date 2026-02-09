Advanced Usage#

Run Inference with Bash Script# In this example, we create a simple bash script to launch inference using two local files as input and dump the generated poses in the output folder. Create a new blank file in the same folder, name it as diffdock.sh and copy the content below into it. #!/bin/bash # Script: diffdock.sh - Run inference using local files as input # Usage: ./diffdock.sh [receptor].pdb [ligand].sdf protein_file = $1 ligand_file = $2 protein_bytes = ` grep -E ^ATOM $protein_file | sed -z 's/

/\\

/g' ` ligand_bytes = ` sed -z 's/

/\\

/g' $ligand_file ` ligand_format = ` basename $ligand_file | awk -F. '{print $NF}' ` echo "{ \"ligand\": \" ${ ligand_bytes } \", \"ligand_file_type\": \" ${ ligand_format } \", \"protein\": \" ${ protein_bytes } \", \"num_poses\": 10, \"time_divisions\": 20, \"steps\": 18, \"save_trajectory\": false, \"is_staged\": false }" > diffdock.json curl --header "Content-Type: application/json" \ --request POST \ --data @diffdock.json \ --output output.json \ http://localhost:8000/molecular-docking/diffdock/generate Make the script executable. chmod +x diffdock.sh Download the input files from RCSB database and launch the inference. curl -o 8G43.pdb https://files.rcsb.org/download/8G43.pdb curl -o ZU6.sdf https://files.rcsb.org/ligands/download/ZU6_ideal.sdf ./diffdock.sh 8G43.pdb ZU6.sdf Dump the output using the python script created in Getting Started . python3 dump_output.py ls output Example of output rank01_confidence_0.57.sdf rank06_confidence_-0.25.sdf rank02_confidence_0.57.sdf rank07_confidence_-0.69.sdf rank03_confidence_0.55.sdf rank08_confidence_-1.31.sdf rank04_confidence_0.41.sdf rank09_confidence_-1.90.sdf rank05_confidence_0.38.sdf rank10_confidence_-2.07.sdf

Run Inference for Batch-Docking# DiffDock NIM allows for a Batch-Docking mode, which docks a group of ligand molecules against the same protein receptor through a single inference request if a multi-molecule SDF file is submitted in this request. Batch-docking mode is much more efficient than running separate inference requests. The example below illustrates batch-docking using a protein PDB file with five molecule SDF files downloaded from RSCB. Prepare the SDF input file with multiple ligand molecules. Create a new blank file, name it as make-multiligand.sh , and copy the content below into it. #!/bin/bash # Script: make-multiligand.sh # Usage: ./make-multiligand.sh [Ligand1_CCD_ID] [Ligand2_CCD_ID] ... # Example: ./make-multiligand.sh COM Q4H QPK R4W SIN ligand_files = "" for lig in $* do ligand_file = ${ lig } .sdf echo "Download ligand file: ${ ligand_file } " curl -o $ligand_file "https://files.rcsb.org/ligands/download/ ${ lig } _ideal.sdf" ligand_files = " ${ ligand_files } ${ ligand_file } " done # Combine ligand files into a single SDF file cat $ligand_files > multi_ligands.sdf Run the commands below to generate the multi_ligands.sdf for input. chmod +x make-multiligand.sh ./make-multiligand.sh COM Q4H QPK R4W SIN Download the protein PDB file and launch the inference. curl -o 7RWO.pdb "https://files.rcsb.org/download/7RWO.pdb" ./diffdock.sh 7RWO.pdb multi_ligands.sdf Dump the result and an example of output is below. python3 dump_output.py ls output/* output/ligand0: rank01_confidence_-0.74.sdf rank05_confidence_-1.15.sdf rank09_confidence_-1.55.sdf rank02_confidence_-0.92.sdf rank06_confidence_-1.25.sdf rank10_confidence_-1.93.sdf rank03_confidence_-0.93.sdf rank07_confidence_-1.46.sdf rank04_confidence_-1.04.sdf rank08_confidence_-1.46.sdf output/ligand1: rank01_confidence_-0.25.sdf rank05_confidence_-0.55.sdf rank09_confidence_-0.72.sdf rank02_confidence_-0.28.sdf rank06_confidence_-0.55.sdf rank10_confidence_-0.77.sdf rank03_confidence_-0.34.sdf rank07_confidence_-0.56.sdf rank04_confidence_-0.49.sdf rank08_confidence_-0.57.sdf ...