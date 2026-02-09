Getting Started#
Prerequisites#
See also
For detailed hardware requirements, supported GPU configurations, and system setup instructions (Docker, NVIDIA Drivers, Container Toolkit), refer to the Support Matrix.
NGC (NVIDIA GPU Cloud) Account#
Login to Docker with your NGC API key using
docker login nvcr.io --username='$oauthtoken' --password=<your personal NGC key>
NGC CLI Tool#
Download the NGC CLI tool for your OS.
Important
Use NGC CLI version
3.41.1or newer. Here is the command to install this on AMD64 Linux in your home directory:
wget --content-disposition https://api.ngc.nvidia.com/v2/resources/nvidia/ngc-apps/ngc_cli/versions/3.41.3/files/ngccli_linux.zip -O ~/ngccli_linux.zip && \ unzip ~/ngccli_linux.zip -d ~/ngc && \ chmod u+x ~/ngc/ngc-cli/ngc && \ echo "export PATH=\"\$PATH:~/ngc/ngc-cli\"" >> ~/.bash_profile && source ~/.bash_profile
Set up your NGC CLI Tool locally (You’ll need your API key for this!):
ngc config set
Note
After you enter your API key, you may see multiple options for the org and team. Select as desired or hit enter to accept the default.
Launch DiffDock NIM#
Pull the NIM container.
docker pull nvcr.io/nim/mit/diffdock:2.2.0
Run container.
Note
The environment variable
NGC_API_KEYmust be defined and valid in your local environment to ensure the following command will proceed. For information regarding personal API key setup, refer to this website.
export NGC_API_KEY=<your personal NGC key> docker run --rm -it --name diffdock-nim \ --runtime=nvidia -e NVIDIA_VISIBLE_DEVICES=0 \ --shm-size=2G \ --ulimit memlock=-1 \ --ulimit stack=67108864 \ -e NGC_API_KEY=$NGC_API_KEY \ -p 8000:8000 \ nvcr.io/nim/mit/diffdock:2.2.0
Open a new terminal, use the following command to check the status of API until it returns
true. This can take a couple of minutes.
curl localhost:8000/v1/health/ready ... true
Run Inference#
Open a new terminal, leaving the current terminal open with the launched service.
Note
Prepare JSON formatted post-data. This step requires being launched in the most common bash shell environment in Linux. Users can verify if the current session is bash by using the command echo $0. If not, run the command /bin/bash before this step.
Note
The “sed” command is used to convert the multi-line text file into a single line for JSON encoding.
protein_bytes=`curl https://files.rcsb.org/download/8G43.pdb | grep -E '^ATOM' | sed -z 's/\n/\\\n/g'`; \ ligand_bytes=`curl https://files.rcsb.org/ligands/download/ZU6_ideal.sdf | sed -z 's/\n/\\\n/g'`; \ echo "{ \"ligand\": \"${ligand_bytes}\", \"ligand_file_type\": \"sdf\", \"protein\": \"${protein_bytes}\", \"num_poses\": 1, \"time_divisions\": 20, \"steps\": 18, \"save_trajectory\": false, \"is_staged\": false }" > diffdock.json
Run Inference and save to output.json.
curl --header "Content-Type: application/json" \ --request POST \ --data @diffdock.json \ --output output.json \ http://localhost:8000/molecular-docking/diffdock/generate
The output file
output.jsonis a JSON formatted content with predicted docking poses (coordinates of ligand atoms) with the structure below:
Field
Type
Description
status
str
report ‘success’ or ‘fail’ for this request
details
str
detailed information for success or failure
protein
str
protein PDB text from the input
ligand
str
ligand molecule description from the input
ligand_positions
list of str
list of SDF formatted text as the generated poses
position_confidence
list of float
list of confidence scores for the generated poses
trajectory
list of str
list of PDB formatted text as the diffusion trajectories for the generated poses (optional)
Dump Generated Poses#
A simple Python script provided in this section is used to dump the inference results (docked poses of ligands) into a folder named as
output. Create a new blank file, name it as
dump_output.pyand copy the content below into it.
import json import os import shutil def dump_one(folder, ligand_positions, position_confidence): os.makedirs(folder, exist_ok=True) for i, c in enumerate(position_confidence): with open('%s/rank%02d_confidence_%0.2f.sdf' % (folder, i+1, c), 'w') as f: f.write(ligand_positions[i]) shutil.rmtree('output', ignore_errors=True) os.makedirs('output', exist_ok=True) with open('output.json') as f: data = json.load(f) if type(data['status']) == str: dump_one('output', data['ligand_positions'], data['position_confidence']) else: for i in range(len(data['status'])): dump_one('output/ligand%d' % (i+1), data['ligand_positions'][i], data['position_confidence'][i])
Run the command below to launch the Python script.
python3 dump_output.py
List the content in the output folder.
$ ls output rank01_confidence_-0.98.sdf
Stopping the Container#
When you’re done testing the endpoint, you can bring down the container by running
docker stop diffdock-nim in a new terminal.