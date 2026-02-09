NVIDIA has greatly optimized the DiffDock inference workflow to improve its performance by optimized CUDA kernels to accelerate the 3D-equivariant graph neural networks and other critical operations in the model.

Accuracy Benchmarks#

The DiffDock NIM model (v2.2) has been trained on an expanded dataset that combines the PLINDER dataset with the SAIR (Structurally-Augmented IC50 Repository) dataset. The SAIR dataset augments training with synthetically generated protein-ligand interactions, resulting in improved docking accuracy.

The accuracy benchmarks below compare docking performance across different model versions on H100 GPU:

Baseline : DiffDock GitHub v1.0

v2.1 : DiffDock NIM trained on PLINDER dataset

v2.2: DiffDock NIM trained on PLINDER + SAIR datasets

Table 1: RMSD-based Success Rate (%) on H100 # Metric Baseline v2.1 v2.2 Improvement vs Baseline Improvement vs v2.1 Top-1 (RMSD < 2Å) 30.00% 47.53% 50.59% +20.59% +3.06% Top-5 (RMSD < 2Å) 36.00% 56.47% 58.35% +22.35% +1.88%

Table 2: Docking Rate Success (%) on H100 # Metric Baseline v2.1 v2.2 Improvement vs Baseline Improvement vs v2.1 Top-1 DR 53.90% 71.53% 72.47% +18.57% +0.94% Top-5 DR 63.80% 78.82% 81.18% +17.38% +2.36%

The expanded training dataset with SAIR simulated data provides consistent accuracy improvements across all metrics compared to the previous version trained on PLINDER alone.