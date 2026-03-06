Advanced Usage#

This page describes how to use the advanced and non-standard features of the ProteinMPNN NIM, including benchmarking the performance of the NIM locally, controlling the log levels of the NIM for monitoring and debugging, and configuring telemetry settings.

Controlling Logging Level# The logging level for the NIM can be controlled using the environment variable NIM_LOG_LEVEL . This variable allows you to specify the level of logging detail you want to see in the container’s logs.

Available Logging Levels# The following logging levels are available: DEBUG : This level logs all inputs and outputs for each endpoint of the server. This can be useful for debugging purposes, but it can also produce very large logs and should only be used when necessary.

INFO : This level logs important events and information about the server’s operation.

WARNING : This level logs warnings about potential issues or errors.

ERROR : This level logs errors that occur during the server’s operation.

CRITICAL : This level logs critical errors that prevent the server from functioning properly.

Setting the Logging Level# To set the logging level, you can pass the NIM_LOG_LEVEL environment variable when starting the NIM. For example: docker run -e NIM_LOG_LEVEL=DEBUG This sets the logging level to DEBUG , which logs all inputs and outputs for each endpoint of the server.

Best Practices# When setting the logging level, you should consider the trade-off between logging detail and log size. If you set the logging level to DEBUG , you can generate very large logs that can be difficult to manage. However, if you set the logging level to a higher level (such as INFO or WARNING ), you can miss important debugging information. It is generally recommended to set the logging level to INFO or WARNING unless you have a specific need for more detailed logging.