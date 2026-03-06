Accuracy benchmarking measures how well ProteinMPNN can predict amino acids sequences from 3D structures of known proteins. The benchmark is also called sequence recovery rate.

The sequence recovery rate is a critical metric for evaluating the performance of ProteinMPNN, as it quantifies the neural network’s ability to generate protein sequences that closely resemble the native sequences found in nature. This metric is calculated by comparing the designed amino acid sequences produced by ProteinMPNN to the corresponding native sequences of the target proteins.

The sequence recovery rate determines the percentage of residues in the designed sequence that are identical to those in the native sequence at each position. A higher sequence recovery rate indicates that the model is more successful at capturing the intrinsic sequence features and evolutionary constraints that define the native protein, indicating that the designed protein is more likely to adopt the correct structure and function.

For example, ProteinMPNN has demonstrated an average sequence recovery rate of 52.4%, which significantly exceeds the 32.9% recovery rate achieved by traditional methods, such as Rosetta, highlighting its superior capability in accurately designing protein sequences that mimic natural proteins.