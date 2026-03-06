ProteinMPNN (Protein Message Passing Neural Network) is a cutting-edge, deep learning-based, graph neural network designed to predict amino acid sequences for given protein backbones.

This network leverages evolutionary, functional, and structural information to generate sequences that are likely to fold into the desired 3D structures.

The input to the neural network is a 3D structure of a protein in PDB format, and the output is the amino-acid sequence in Multi-FASTA format.

ProteinMPNN is one of many NIMs that you can apply to tasks in biosciences and drug discovery. NIMs make it easy to chain models together to develop a complete in silico drug discovery pipeline.

For example, you can use a ProteinMPNN NIM as a subsequent step after RFdiffusion generative model NIM in order to determine possible amino acid sequence.

Note A more detailed description of the model can be found in the published ProteinMPNN paper.