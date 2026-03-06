NVIDIA NIM for ProteinMPNN# ProteinMPNN Overview Advantages of NIMs Release Notes Release 1.1.0 Summary Key Features Release 1.0.2 Summary Prerequisites System Requirements NGC (NVIDIA GPU Cloud) Account Support Matrix Supported Hardware Minimum System Hardware Requirements Supported NVIDIA GPUs Testing Locally Available Hardware Quickstart Guide Start NIM Python client example Shell client example ProteinMPNN NIM endpoints Predict amino acid sequences Input parameters Outputs Readiness check Input parameters Outputs Benchmarking Accuracy Performance Sample benchmarking scripts Advanced Usage Logging Controlling Logging Level Available Logging Levels Setting the Logging Level Best Practices Default Logging Level Telemetry Configuration Environment Variables Example: Running with Telemetry Enabled Example: Running with Telemetry Disabled (Default) EULA