Governing Terms#
NV-RerankQA-Mistral4B-v3#
Governing Terms
The NIM container is governed by NVIDIA Agreements | Enterprise Software | NVIDIA Software License Agreement and NVIDIA Agreements | Enterprise Software | Product Specific Terms for AI Product; and the use of this model is governed by the AI Foundation Models Community License Agreement.
Additional information: Apache license.
Llama-3.2-NV-EmbedQA-1B-v2#
Governing Terms
Additional information: Llama 3.2 community license.