Release Notes for NVIDIA NeMo Retriever Reranking NIM#

This documentation contains the release notes for NVIDIA NeMo Retriever Reranking NIM.

Release 1.10.0#

Highlights#

  • Rename existing models to the new Nemotron brand. The impacted models are the following:

    • The llama-3.2-nemoretriever-500m-rerank-v2 model is now named llama-nemotron-rerank-500m-v2.

    • The llama-3.2-nv-rerankqa-1b-v2 model is now named llama-nemotron-rerank-1b-v2.

  • Add fixes for high and critical vulnerabilities.

Fixed Known Issues#

The following are the known issues that are fixed in this version:

  • Fixed an issue with the persistence.enabled helm chart value. Persistent storage options (persistence.storageClass, persistence.existingClaim, hostPath.enabled) are now fully functional.

Release 1.9 - Production Branch Only#

This release is a production branch.

Highlights#

  • 1.9.0: Production branch release of llama-3.2-nv-rerankqa-1b-v2 with STIG/FIPS base image.

  • 1.9.0: Upgraded to use Triton Inference server version 25.08.03 to address CVEs.

  • CUDA version changed from 12.9 to 13. For details, refer to What’s New and Important in CUDA Toolkit 13.0.

  • 1.9.1 - 1.9.x: CVE fixes for high & critical vulnerabilities.

  • 1.9.1: Updated the API to return HTTP 422 (Unprocessable Content) instead of HTTP 400 (Bad Request) when the input text exceeds the maximum token length.

Known Issues#

There are no known issues in this release.

Release 1.8.0#

Summary#

  • Upgraded to use Triton Inference Server 25.08 to address CVEs.

  • Added TRT optimized engines for CUDA GPU Compute Capability. Support includes 12.0, 10.0, 9.0, 8.9, 8.6, and 8.0.

Known Issues#

  • The persistence.enabled value and all related dependent configuration flags are currently non-functional in the NIM helm chart.

Release 1.7.0#

Summary#

Known Issues#

  • The persistence.enabled value and all related dependent configuration flags are currently non-functional in the NIM helm chart.

Release 1.6.0#

Summary#

  • Added support for Llama-3.2-nemoretriever-500m-rerank-v2 reranking model.

Release 1.5.0#

Summary#

  • Added support for B200 GPU.

Known Issues#

  • The list-model-profiles command incorrectly lists compatible model profiles as incompatible. Select the profile that matches your hardware configuration. This bug does not impact automatic profile selection.

  • Slight performance degradation observed since 1.3.1 release.

Release 1.4.0#

Summary#

  • Added support for configurable memory footprint by allowing users to set batch size and sequence length.

  • Added the NIM_TRITON_MAX_BATCH_SIZE environment variable.

  • Reduced container image sizes.

  • Removed model profiles for A100 PCIe 40GB & H100 PCIe 80GB configurations.

  • Fixed bug where list-model-profiles command fails to run on hosts that don’t have an NVIDIA GPUs, even when NIM_CPU_ONLY is set.

Known Issues#

  • The list-model-profiles command incorrectly lists compatible model profiles as incompatible. Select the profile that matches your hardware configuration. This bug does not impact automatic profile selection.

  • Slight performance degradation observed since 1.3.1 release.

Release 1.3.1#

Release 1.3.0#

  • Added support for Llama-3.2-NV-RerankQA-1B-v2 reranking model.

  • Added NIM_NUM_MODEL_INSTANCES and NIM_NUM_TOKENIZERS environment variables.

  • Added support for dynamic batching in the underlying Triton Inference Server process.

Known Issues#

  • The current version of langchain-nvidia-ai-endpoints used in the LangChain playbook is not compatible with the Llama-3.2-NV-RerankQA-1B-v2 NIM.

Release 1.0.2#

  • Improved accuracy for model running on A100 and A10G GPUs.

Release 1.0.1#

  • Added support for NGC Personal/Service API keys in addition to the NGC API Key (Original).

  • NGC_API_KEY is no longer required when running a container with a pre-populated cache (NIM_CACHE_PATH).

  • list-model-profiles command updated to check the correct location for model artifacts.

Release 1.0.0#

Summary#

This is the first general release of the NVIDIA NeMo Retriever Reranking NIM.

Reranking Models#

  • NV-RerankQA-Mistral4B-v3