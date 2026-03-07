Release Notes for NVIDIA NeMo Retriever Reranking NIM#

The llama-3.2-nv-rerankqa-1b-v2 model is now named llama-nemotron-rerank-1b-v2.

The llama-3.2-nemoretriever-500m-rerank-v2 model is now named llama-nemotron-rerank-500m-v2.

Rename existing models to the new Nemotron brand. The impacted models are the following:

Fixed Known Issues#

The following are the known issues that are fixed in this version: