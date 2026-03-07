Release Notes for NVIDIA NeMo Retriever Reranking NIM#
This documentation contains the release notes for NVIDIA NeMo Retriever Reranking NIM.
Release 1.10.0#
Highlights#
Rename existing models to the new Nemotron brand. The impacted models are the following:
The llama-3.2-nemoretriever-500m-rerank-v2 model is now named llama-nemotron-rerank-500m-v2.
The llama-3.2-nv-rerankqa-1b-v2 model is now named llama-nemotron-rerank-1b-v2.
-
Add fixes for high and critical vulnerabilities.
Fixed Known Issues#
The following are the known issues that are fixed in this version:
Fixed an issue with the
persistence.enabledhelm chart value. Persistent storage options (
persistence.storageClass,
persistence.existingClaim,
hostPath.enabled) are now fully functional.
Release 1.9 - Production Branch Only#
This release is a production branch.
Highlights#
1.9.0: Production branch release of llama-3.2-nv-rerankqa-1b-v2 with STIG/FIPS base image.
1.9.0: Upgraded to use Triton Inference server version 25.08.03 to address CVEs.
CUDA version changed from 12.9 to 13. For details, refer to What’s New and Important in CUDA Toolkit 13.0.
1.9.1 - 1.9.x: CVE fixes for high & critical vulnerabilities.
1.9.1: Updated the API to return HTTP 422 (Unprocessable Content) instead of HTTP 400 (Bad Request) when the input text exceeds the maximum token length.
Known Issues#
There are no known issues in this release.
Release 1.8.0#
Summary#
Upgraded to use Triton Inference Server 25.08 to address CVEs.
Added TRT optimized engines for CUDA GPU Compute Capability. Support includes 12.0, 10.0, 9.0, 8.9, 8.6, and 8.0.
Known Issues#
The
persistence.enabledvalue and all related dependent configuration flags are currently non-functional in the NIM helm chart.
Release 1.7.0#
Summary#
Added support for gRPC. For details, see API Reference (gRPC) for NVIDIA NeMo Retriever Reranking NIM.
Added the
NIM_REPOSITORY_OVERRIDEenvironment variable.
Added mixed precision support for the Llama Nemotron Rerank 500m v2 NIM. For details, see llama-nemotron-rerank-500m-v2.
Known Issues#
The
persistence.enabledvalue and all related dependent configuration flags are currently non-functional in the NIM helm chart.
Release 1.6.0#
Summary#
Added support for Llama-3.2-nemoretriever-500m-rerank-v2 reranking model.
Release 1.5.0#
Summary#
Added support for B200 GPU.
Known Issues#
The
list-model-profilescommand incorrectly lists compatible model profiles as incompatible. Select the profile that matches your hardware configuration. This bug does not impact automatic profile selection.
Slight performance degradation observed since 1.3.1 release.
Release 1.4.0#
Summary#
Added support for configurable memory footprint by allowing users to set batch size and sequence length.
Added the
NIM_TRITON_MAX_BATCH_SIZEenvironment variable.
Reduced container image sizes.
Removed model profiles for A100 PCIe 40GB & H100 PCIe 80GB configurations.
Fixed bug where
list-model-profilescommand fails to run on hosts that don’t have an NVIDIA GPUs, even when
NIM_CPU_ONLYis set.
Known Issues#
The
list-model-profilescommand incorrectly lists compatible model profiles as incompatible. Select the profile that matches your hardware configuration. This bug does not impact automatic profile selection.
Slight performance degradation observed since 1.3.1 release.
Release 1.3.1#
Added the
NIM_SERVED_MODEL_NAMEenvironment variable.
Updated the LangChain Playbook to use the Llama-3.2-NV-RerankQA-1B-v2 NIM.
Release 1.3.0#
Added support for Llama-3.2-NV-RerankQA-1B-v2 reranking model.
Added
NIM_NUM_MODEL_INSTANCESand
NIM_NUM_TOKENIZERSenvironment variables.
Added support for dynamic batching in the underlying Triton Inference Server process.
Known Issues#
The current version of
langchain-nvidia-ai-endpointsused in the LangChain playbook is not compatible with the Llama-3.2-NV-RerankQA-1B-v2 NIM.
Release 1.0.2#
Improved accuracy for model running on A100 and A10G GPUs.
Release 1.0.1#
Added support for NGC Personal/Service API keys in addition to the NGC API Key (Original).
NGC_API_KEYis no longer required when running a container with a pre-populated cache (
NIM_CACHE_PATH).
list-model-profilescommand updated to check the correct location for model artifacts.
Release 1.0.0#
Summary#
This is the first general release of the NVIDIA NeMo Retriever Reranking NIM.
Reranking Models#
NV-RerankQA-Mistral4B-v3