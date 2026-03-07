Is this page helpful?

Use NVIDIA NeMo Retriever Reranking NIM#

This section provides some examples of reranking, some best practices, and describes some security issues you need to consider when you work with NVIDIA NeMo Retriever Reranking NIM.

Examples#

Shell (cURL)#

Ranking#

Request

curl -X 'POST' \
  'http://localhost:8000/v1/ranking' \
  -H 'accept: application/json' \
  -H 'Content-Type: application/json' \
  -d '{
  "model": "nvidia/llama-nemotron-rerank-1b-v2",
  "query": {"text": "which way should i go?"},
  "passages": [
    {"text": "two roads diverged in a yellow wood, and sorry i could not travel both and be one traveler, long i stood and looked down one as far as i could to where it bent in the undergrowth;"},
    {"text": "then took the other, as just as fair, and having perhaps the better claim because it was grassy and wanted wear, though as for that the passing there had worn them really about the same,"},
    {"text": "and both that morning equally lay in leaves no step had trodden black. oh, i marked the first for another day! yet knowing how way leads on to way i doubted if i should ever come back."},
    {"text": "i shall be telling this with a sigh somewhere ages and ages hence: two roads diverged in a wood, and i, i took the one less traveled by, and that has made all the difference."}
  ],
  "truncate": "END"
}'

Response

{
  "rankings": [
    { "index": 0, "logit": -1.2421875 },
    { "index": 3, "logit": -3.029296875 },
    { "index": 2, "logit": -5.41015625 },
    { "index": 1, "logit": -8.2421875 }
  ]
}

Best Practices#

A request to the NeMo Retriever Reranking API includes a query, a list of passages, and an optional truncate parameter (either NONE or END, defaulting to NONE). It then reranks the passages based on relevance. While many datastores return scores for passages, those scores are not used by the Reranking API. Only the text of the query and candidate passages are used, and are ranked according to the model’s understanding of the content.

If truncate is NONE, the container returns an error for inputs whose tokenized representation exceeds the token limit for the underlying model. If truncate is END, all tokens beyond the token limit are ignored (see below).

Token Limits & Truncation#

The NeMo Retriever Reranking API allows over 9,000 characters of text to be passed in for query and passages, however this far higher than current model limits. The token limit is a function of the underlying model. For NV-Rerank-QA-Mistral-4B, the total token limit is 503 including the query. So if your query is 200 tokens and a passage is 400 tokens, the rightmost 97 tokens will get truncated.

Note that this means if your query is 503 tokens and truncate is END, the entire passage will be truncated, rendering the reranking service useless.

Max passages#

You can pass up to 512 passages in a single reranking call.

Understanding results#

The results from a reranking request will include a list of objects with index and logit keys. They will be sorted descending by logit value. logit is the raw, unnormalized predictions that a model generates for each query / passage pair.

The index references the index of the passage being referred to in the request. So if the request list included passages ["bears", "house", "grass"] and the indexes in the response are 1,2,0 then the response is saying that the sorted passages order is ["house", "grass", "bears"].

Security & Authentication#

As a Developer, you are responsible for securing access to any application using the NeMo ecosystem, including an authentication layer between users and your application and securing communication between services in your application.

Rate Limiting#

NeMo Retriever Reranking NIM does not impose rate limits. If you want to restrict access to your application, it is your responsibility to implement a strategy.

Ports#

NeMo Retriever Reranking NIM uses multiple ports, but only the API Port of 8000 needs to be accessible outside of the cluster. The services’ ports are set at start up for both NeMo Retriever Embedding NIM and NeMo Retriever Reranking NIM.

Additional Security Reminders#

As a Developer, you must secure your own API endpoints. We suggest using a proxy as well as HTTPS/TLS 1.2.

Incident Response#

Secrets#

If you deploy Text Retriever NIM components using Helm charts, please follow the instructions in the Creating Secrets section.