Support Matrix for NVIDIA NeMo Retriever Reranking NIM#

This documentation describes the software and hardware that NVIDIA NeMo Retriever Reranking NIM supports.

CPU# NeMo Retriever Reranking NIM requires the following: x86 processor with at least 8 cores. For a list of supported systems, refer to NVIDIA Certified Systems Catalog.

Models# Model Name Model ID Max Tokens Publisher Model Card Llama Nemotron Rerank 1B v2 nvidia/llama-nemotron-rerank-1b-v2 8192 (optimized models) NVIDIA Link Llama Nemotron Rerank 500m v2 nvidia/llama-nemotron-rerank-500m-v2 8192 (optimized models) NVIDIA Link NV-RerankQA-Mistral4B-v3 nvidia/nv-rerankqa-mistral-4b-v3 512 NVIDIA Link Note that when truncate is set to END , any Query / Passage pair that is longer than the maximum token length will be truncated from the right, starting with the passage.

Optimized vs Non Optimized Models# The following models are optimized using TRT and are available as pre-built, optimized engines on NGC. These optimized models are GPU specific and require a minimum GPU memory value as specified in the Optimized configuration sections of each model. NVIDIA also provides generic model profiles that operate with any NVIDIA GPU (or set of GPUs) with sufficient memory capacity. These generic profiles are known as non-optimized configuration. On systems where there are no compatible optimized profiles, generic profiles are chosen automatically. Optimized profiles are preferred over generic profiles when available, but you can choose to deploy a generic profile on any system by following the steps in the Overriding Profile Selection section.

Compute Capability and Automatic Profile Selection# NVIDIA NeMo Retriever Reranking NIM supports TensorRT engines that are compiled with the option kSAME_COMPUTE_CAPABILITY . This option builds engines that are compatible with GPUs having the same compute capability as the one on which the engine was built. For more information, refer to Same Compute Capability Compatibility Level. To see the mapping of CUDA GPU compute capability versions to supported GPU SKUs, refer to CUDA GPU Compute Capability. If you run a NIM on a GPU that has the same compute capability as one of the engines, then that engine should appear as compatible when you run list-model-profiles . Automatic profile selection uses the following order to choose a profile: A GPU-specific engine (for example, gpu:NVIDIA B200) A compute capability engine (for example, compute_capability:10.0) ONNX or Pytorch(for example, model_type:onnx) Note: Certain NIMs may include both GPU-specific engines and compute capability engines, while others may include only a single engine type.

Supported Hardware# Note Currently, GPU clusters with GPUs in Multi-instance GPU mode (MIG) are not supported. llama-nemotron-rerank-1b-v2# Optimized configuration# Compute Capability Precision 12.0 FP16 & FP8 10.0 FP16 & FP8 9.0 FP16 & FP8 8.9 FP16 & FP8 8.6 FP16 8.0 FP16 Non-optimized configuration# The GPU Memory and Disk Space values are in GB; Disk Space is for both the container and the model. GPUs GPU Memory Precision Disk Space Max Tokens Any NVIDIA GPU with sufficient GPU memory or on multiple, homogenous NVIDIA GPUs with sufficient aggregate memory 3.6 FP16 9.5 4096 Warning The maximum token length of the non-optimized configuration is smaller (4096) than the other profiles (8192). llama-nemotron-rerank-500m-v2# Optimized configuration# GPU GPU Memory (GB) Precision A100 SXM4 40 & 80 FP16 & INT8 H100 HBM3 80 FP16 & FP8 H100 NVL 80 FP16 & FP8 L40s 48 FP16 & FP8 A10G 24 FP16 & INT8 L4 24 FP16 & INT8 Compute Capability Precision 12.0 FP16 & FP8 10.0 FP16 & FP8 9.0 FP16 & FP8 8.9 FP16 & FP8 8.6 FP16 8.0 FP16 Non-optimized configuration# The GPU Memory and Disk Space values are in GB; Disk Space is for both the container and the model. GPUs GPU Memory Precision Disk Space Max Tokens Any NVIDIA GPU with sufficient GPU memory or on multiple, homogenous NVIDIA GPUs with sufficient aggregate memory 3.6 FP16 9.5 4096 Warning The maximum token length of the non-optimized configuration is smaller (4096) than the other profiles (8192). NV-RerankQA-Mistral4B-v3# Optimized configuration# GPU GPU Memory (GB) Precision A100 SXM4 80 FP16 H100 HBM3 80 FP16 & FP8 L40s 48 FP 16 & FP8 A10G 24 FP16 L4 24 FP16 Non-optimized configuration# The GPU Memory and Disk Space values are in GB; Disk Space is for both the container and the model. GPUs GPU Memory Precision Disk Space Any NVIDIA GPU with sufficient GPU memory or on multiple, homogenous NVIDIA GPUs with sufficient aggregate memory 9 FP16 23