Riva TTS NIM Overview#

Riva TTS NIM APIs provide easy access to state-of-the-art text to speech (TTS) models, capable of synthesizing English speech from text with exceptional accuracy. Riva TTS NIM models are built on the NVIDIA software platform, incorporating CUDA, TensorRT, and Triton to offer out-of-the-box GPU acceleration.

Enterprise-Ready Features# Riva TTS NIM comes with enterprise-ready features, such as a high-performance inference server, flexible integration, and enterprise-grade security. State-of-the-art accuracy : Superior performance across diverse sources and domains.

Open-source and extensibility : Built on NVIDIA NeMo, allowing for seamless integration and customization.

Pre-trained checkpoints : Ready-to-use model for inference or fine-tuning.

Permissive license: Released under CC-BY-4.0 license, model checkpoints can be used in any commercial application.