Configuration#

Riva TTS NIM uses docker containers under the hood. Each NIM has its own Docker container and there are several ways to configure it. The remainder of this section describes how to configure a NIM container.

GPU Selection#

Passing --gpus all to docker run is not supported in environments with two or more GPUs.

In environments with a combination of GPUs, expose specific GPU inside the container using either:

the --gpus flag (ex: --gpus='"device=1"' )

the environment variable NVIDIA_VISIBLE_DEVICES (ex: -e NVIDIA_VISIBLE_DEVICES=1 )

The device ID(s) to use as input(s) are listed in the output of nvidia-smi -L :

GPU 0: Tesla H100 (UUID: GPU-b404a1a1-d532-5b5c-20bc-b34e37f3ac46) GPU 1: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 (UUID: GPU-b404a1a1-d532-5b5c-20bc-b34e37f3ac46)

Refer to the NVIDIA Container Toolkit documentation for more instructions.