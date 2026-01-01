NVIDIA Run:ai SaaS
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For customers using NVIDIA Run:ai’s fully managed, cloud-hosted platform. Always up to date with the latest features and improvements.

Install SaaS
Review the requirements and install or upgrade
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Set access
Configure authenticated access for users to securely access the Run:ai platform, Command Line Interface (CLI), and APIs
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Advanced setup
Tailor your Run:ai cluster deployment to meet specific operational requirements and optimize resource management
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Manage your clusters
Monitor, manage, and restore Run:ai clusters
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Monitor your platform
Monitor physical resources (cluster, nodes, GPUs) and application resources (departments, projects, workloads)
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Map and set up your organizations
Set up Run:ai projects and departments to align with your organization's structure and management practices
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Set up and assign your resources
Define how resources are allocated to optimize resource distribution based on your organization's needs
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Manage permissions
Manage users roles and access to the different objects of the system, its resources, and the set of allowed actions
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Create and manage policies
Establish policies to enforce best practices and standardize processes for workload submission across your organization
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Monitor health and performance
Monitor real-time performance, track trends, detect anomalies, and optimize resource usage with dashboards and visualizations
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Learn more about workloads
Review the list of workload types and features supported
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Prepare workload assets
Use preconfigured building blocks such as environments and data sources to simplify and templatize workload submission
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Build your model
Conduct research, experiment with data sets and test algorithms to streamline model development using Workspaces
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Train your model
Scale model training with standard and distributed training workloads, utilizing more compute resources and large data sets
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Deploy your model
Deploy trained models using inference workloads to serve real-time or batch predictions, while dynamically scaling resources
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Get to know the NVIDIA Run:ai Scheduler
Explore how the Scheduler optimizes GPU resource allocation and ensures efficient workload distribution
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Set API access
Create client credentials to obtain a token and use it within subsequent API calls
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Use REST APIs
Integrate and automate workflows with APIs, enabling seamless interaction with system resources, monitoring, and management functions
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Consume metrics and telemetry
Collect, analyze, and use system metrics to create custom dashboards or integrate metric data into other monitoring systems
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