This guide provides step-by-step instructions to deploy NVIDIA vGPU software in a Red Hat Enterprise Linux with KVM environment. It assumes familiarity with virtualization environments and NVIDIA vGPU technology. For a comprehensive overview of NVIDIA vGPU architecture, licensing, and sizing, refer to the following documentation:

Supported NVIDIA GPUs# Ensure your deployment uses NVIDIA GPUs compatible with vGPU software and supported on RHEL with KVM. For a complete list of supported NVIDIA GPUs and validated server platforms, please refer to our Red Hat Enterprise Linux with KVM release notes. Note Some GPUs support display-off and display-enabled modes. For vGPU software deployments, they must be used in display-off mode. For more information, see Switching the Mode of a GPU that Supports Multiple Display Modes.

Choosing Your Hardware# Ensure your hardware is certified by NVIDIA and compatible with Red Hat Enterprise Linux KVM. Also, see the hardware requirements for RHEL with KVM.