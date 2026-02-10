Sizing Methodology#

Before deploying NVIDIA virtual GPU (vGPU) technology, conducting a proof of concept (POC) is highly recommended. This initial phase allows you to gain insights into user workflows, assess GPU resource requirements, and gather feedback to optimize configuration settings for optimal performance and scalability. Benchmarking examples provided in subsequent sections of this guide offer valuable insights for sizing deployments.

User behavior varies significantly and plays a pivotal role in determining the appropriate GPU and vGPU profile sizes. Typically, recommendations are categorized into three user types: light, medium, and heavy, based on their workflow demands and data/model sizes. For instance, heavy users handle advanced graphics and larger datasets, while light and medium users require less intensive graphics and work with smaller models.

The following sections delve into methodologies and considerations for sizing deployments, ensuring alignment with user requirements and performance expectations.