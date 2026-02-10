Selecting the Right NVIDIA GPU Virtualization Software#

Each NVIDIA GPU virtualization software product is designed for a specific class of workload.

NVIDIA RTX Virtual Workstation#

NVIDIA RTX Virtual Workstation (RTX vWS) software is designed for professional graphics workloads that benefit from the following NVIDIA RTX vWS features:

RTX Enterprise platform drivers and ISV certifications

Support for NVIDIA® CUDA® Toolkit and OpenCL

Higher resolution displays

vGPU profiles with larger amounts of frame buffer

NVIDIA RTX vWS accelerates professional design and visualization applications such as: