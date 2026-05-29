Management Pack for VMware Aria Operations Release Notes
Virtual GPU Management Pack for VMware Aria Operations Release Notes
Release information for all users of the NVIDIA Virtual GPU Management Pack for VMware Aria Operations.
NVIDIA Virtual GPU Management Pack for VMware Aria Operations is supported on specific releases of VMware Aria Operations Manager, VMware Aria Operations Cloud, and NVIDIA vGPU software.
|Software
|Supported Releases
|VMware Aria Operations Manager
|
Since 3.3: 8.18
3.2 only: 8.0 through 8.12
3.1 only: 8.0 through 8.10
Note:
NVIDIA Virtual GPU Management Pack for VMware Aria Operations supports only releases of VMware Aria Operations Manager that are also supported by VMware.
|VMware Aria Operations Cloud
|Current generally available release
|NVIDIA vGPU software
|All releases in all supported release branches up to and including release branch 19 except NVIDIA vGPU software 15.0
Note:
VMware has changed the product name of its management platform software from VMware vRealize Operations Manager to VMware Aria Operations Manager.
Changes in Release 3.3
VMware Aria Operations Manager 8.18 is now supported
GPU Performance Monitoring (GPM) metrics are now supported. GPM metrics enable you to monitor the performance of GPUs that support MIG and MIG-backed vGPUs for GPUs that are based on the NVIDIA Hopper architecture and later architectures.
All previously supported releases of VMware Aria Operations Manager are no longer supported.
Changes in Release 3.2
Metrics for MIG-backed vGPUs are now supported.
- Metrics for MIG-backed vGPUs are not supported by NVIDIA vGPU software releases before 15.1.
- Engine utilization metrics are not supported on MIG devices, namely, MIG-enabled GPUs and MIG-backed vGPUs.
Changes in Release 3.1
The issue that caused NVIDIA to withdraw NVIDIA Virtual GPU Management Pack for VMware Aria Operations 3.0 has been resolved.
Changes in Release 3.0
NVIDIA has withdrawn NVIDIA Virtual GPU Management Pack for VMware Aria Operations 3.0 after becoming aware of an issue with this release that causes data collection to fail after an upgrade from release 2.2.
-
Virtual GPU Manager for VMware vSphere versions based on the VMware Daemon SDK (DSDK) are supported starting with NVIDIA vGPU software release 15.1.
-
Required classes for debugging are no longer added to the VMware Aria Operations logs by default.
Instead, you must explicitly add these classes to the VMware Aria Operations logs as explained in Virtual GPU Management Pack for VMware Aria Operations User Guide.
-
Security updates are included.
-
Miscellaneous bugs have been fixed.
Only resolved issues that have been previously noted as known issues or had a noticeable user impact are listed. The summary and description for each resolved issue indicate the effect of the issue on NVIDIA Virtual GPU Management Pack for VMware Aria Operations before the issue was resolved.
Issues Resolved in Release 3.3
No resolved issues are reported in this release of NVIDIA Virtual GPU Management Pack for VMware Aria Operations.
Issues Resolved in Release 3.2
No resolved issues are reported in this release of NVIDIA Virtual GPU Management Pack for VMware Aria Operations.
Issues Resolved in Release 3.1
The issue that caused NVIDIA to withdraw NVIDIA Virtual GPU Management Pack for VMware Aria Operations 3.0 has been resolved.
Issues Resolved in Release 3.0
No resolved issues are reported in this release of NVIDIA Virtual GPU Management Pack for VMware Aria Operations.
4.1. GPU Instance Properties widget lists properties for time-sliced vGPUs as ?
Description
In VMware Aria Operations Manager releases 8.0 and 8.1, the GPU Instance Properties widget lists properties for time-sliced vGPUs as a ? character. For time-sliced vGPUs, the GPU Instance Properties widget should be empty because GPU instances are specific to MIG-backed vGPUs.
Version
This issue affects VMware Aria Operations Manager releases 8.0 and 8.1.
Workaround
Ignore the ? chracter that is displayed. In VMware Aria Operations Manager releases 8.0 and 8.1, absent metrics are shown as a ? character. This behavior does not affect the functionality of VMware Aria Operations.
Status
Not an NVIDIA bug
Resolved by VMware in VMware Aria Operations Manager release 8.2.
4.2. Compute Instances List widget doesn’t list compute instances correctly
Description
In VMware Aria Operations Manager releases 8.0 and 8.1, the Compute Instances List widget doesn’t list compute instances correctly. This issue occurs because the Compute Instances List widget depends on a feature that was added to VMware Aria Operations Manager 8.2 for filtering instanced metrics and properties of active compute instances. Because this feature is not available in VMware Aria Operations Manager releases 8.0 and 8.1, the Compute Instances List widget in these releases cannot list compute instances correctly.
Version
This issue affects VMware Aria Operations Manager releases 8.0 and 8.1.
Workaround
Clear the vGPU filter in the Compute Instances List widget.
- At the top right corner of the Compute Instances List View page, click Edit Widget.
- Navigate to Output Data > Compute Instance List View > Edit.
- On the Compute Instances List View, follow the Reset under the vGPU filter and click SAVE.
After the vGPU filter is cleared, the Compute Instances List View page listing all active and inactive compute instances. To differentiate between active and inactive compute instances, use the Compute Instance Aliveoption.
Status
Not an NVIDIA bug
Resolved by VMware in VMware Aria Operations Manager release 8.2.
4.3. Properties of selected Application widget is not updated if no processes are running
Description
If a vGPU assigned to a VM in which no processes are running is selected on the NVIDIA Application Summary dashboard, only the Applications using graphics capabilities on selected vGPU widget is updated. The Properties of selected Application widget is not updated. Instead, the widget continues to display data from the last selected vGPU assigned to a VM with running processes. However, if the selected vGPU is assigned to a VM in which processes are running, the Applications using graphics capabilities on selected vGPU and the Properties of selected Application widgets are updated with the correct data.
Status
Open
Ref. #
4777041
4.4. The nvdGpuMgmtDaemon daemon is killed when multiple VMware Aria Operations instances are collecting data
Description
The nvdGpuMgmtDaemon daemon is killed when multiple VMware Aria Operations instances are collecting data from a single NVIDIA vGPU host. This issue does not occur when only one VMware Aria Operations instance is collecting data from the NVIDIA vGPU host. When the daemon is killed, GPU data collection fails.
Workaround
Restart the nvdGpuMgmtDaemon manually from the ESXi host to resume data collection.
Status
Open
Ref. #
4600294
4.5. The Search for a vGPU widget lists only one vGPU after navigation from the GPU Summary dashboard
Description
After a user navigates from the GPU Summary dashboard to the vGPU Summary dashboard, the Search for a vGPU widget lists only one vGPU. This issue occurs when the user navigates between the dashboards by using the navigation button in the vGPUs running in selected GPU widget. When this issue occurs, the Search for a vGPU widget lists only the vGPU that was selected in the vGPUs running in selected GPU widget.
This issue occurs because the concept of dashboard-to-dashboard navigation was changed in vRealize Operations Manager release 8.3.
Version
This issue affects vRealize Operations Manager release 8.3 and later 8.x updates.
Workaround
In the Search for a vGPU widget on the vGPU Summary dashboard, click Reset Interaction.
All the vGPUs present are now listed.
Status
Not an NVIDIA bug
Ref. #
200702483
4.6. NVIDIA vGPU adapter instance stops collecting data
Description
After some data collection cycles, the NVIDIA vGPU adapter instance randomly stops collecting data.
When this issue occurs, the following errors are written to the NVIDIA vGPU adapter log file:
Collector worker thread 25] (13350) com.nvidia.nvvgpu.adapter.client.DcgmClient.getHostConfig - Starting collection for host: 10.24.131.52
[30740] 2019-01-18 11:47:45,414 DEBUG [Collector worker thread 25] (13350) com.nvidia.nvvgpu.adapter.client.DcgmClient.getGroupInfo - Sending DCGM Command: GROUPINFO
[30741] 2019-01-18 11:48:03,805 DEBUG [pool-868-thread-1] (13350) com.nvidia.nvvgpu.adapter.client.CimClient.run - Retrieving hosts and initializing CIM Client instances
[30742] 2019-01-18 11:48:22,111 ERROR [pool-868-thread-1] (13350) com.nvidia.nvvgpu.adapter.client.CimClient.run - java.lang.RuntimeException: java.rmi.RemoteException:
VI SDK invoke exception:java.net.UnknownHostException: dc4dvvc01.nvidia.com
An error similar to the following example is also written to the NVIDIA vGPU log files, the /var/log/messages file, or the syslog file for all the hosts that are reporting failure:
Timeout error accepting SSL connection
The root cause of this issue is a known issue with VMware vSphere Hypervisor (ESXi). For more information, see VMware Knowledge Base Article: VMware ESX/ESXi host logs timeout errors when trying to establish SSL connections (1020806).
Workaround
- In a plain-text editor, open the configuration file for the sfcb service /etc/sfcb/sfcb.cfg on the host where the adapter stopped collecting data.
- Change the value of the property httpsProcs to
8.
- Save your changes and quit the editor.
- Restart the sfcb service.
Status
Not an NVIDIA bug
Ref. #
200486366
4.7. The Alerts on vGPUs running on the selected Host widget is not updated
Description
The Alerts on vGPUs running on the selected Host widget on the NVIDIA Host Summary dashboard is not updated. This issue affects only the NVIDIA Host Summary dashboard. The NVIDIA GPU Summary dashboard and the NVIDIA vGPU Summary dashboard are updated with the relevant alerts.
Workaround
This workaround does not work on vRealize Operations Manager 7.5 or later releases.
Edit and save the Alerts on vGPUs running on the selected Host widget on the NVIDIA Host Summary dashboard.
Status
Not an NVIDIA bug
Ref. #
200344549
4.8. NVIDIA vGPU data is missing from the VMware vRealize Operations dashboards
Description
To collect data from hosts in VMware vCenter that are running NVIDIA GPUs and an NVIDIA vGPU Manager version that uses a CIM provider, each user of the NVIDIA vGPU adapter requires the CIM interaction privilege. If this privilege is not assigned, the user cannot use the NVIDIA vGPU adapter to collect data.
When this issue occurs, the adapter log files contain error messages similar to the following examples:
2019-07-01 17:40:32,296 DEBUG [pool-9771-thread-1] (117) com.nvidia.nvvgpu.adapter.client.CimClient.initializeWBEMClient - com.vmware.vim25.NoPermission
2019-07-01 17:40:32,296 WARN [pool-9771-thread-1] (117) com.nvidia.nvvgpu.adapter.client.CimClient.initializeWBEMClient - CIM Connection to host: srvr-12.example.com failed. This host will be skipped from current collection cycle
2019-07-01 17:41:32,296 DEBUG [pool-9771-thread-1] (117) com.nvidia.nvvgpu.adapter.client.CimClient.run - Retrieving hosts and initializing CIM Client instances
2019-07-01 17:41:32,328 INFO [pool-9771-thread-1] (117) com.nvidia.nvvgpu.adapter.client.CimClient.initializeWBEMClient - Initializing CIM Client for host: srvr-10.example.com
2019-07-01 17:41:32,330 DEBUG [pool-9771-thread-1] (117) com.nvidia.nvvgpu.adapter.client.CimClient.initializeWBEMClient - com.vmware.vim25.NoPermission
2019-07-01 17:41:32,331 WARN [pool-9771-thread-1] (117) com.nvidia.nvvgpu.adapter.client.CimClient.initializeWBEMClient - CIM Connection to host: srvr-10.example.com failed. This host will be skipped from current collection cycle
2019-07-01 17:41:32,343 INFO [pool-9771-thread-1] (117) com.nvidia.nvvgpu.adapter.client.CimClient.initializeWBEMClient - Initializing CIM Client for host: srvr-11.example.com
2019-07-01 17:41:32,346 DEBUG [pool-9771-thread-1] (117) com.nvidia.nvvgpu.adapter.client.CimClient.initializeWBEMClient - com.vmware.vim25.NoPermission
2019-07-01 17:41:32,346 WARN [pool-9771-thread-1] (117) com.nvidia.nvvgpu.adapter.client.CimClient.initializeWBEMClient - CIM Connection to host: srvr-11.example.com failed. This host will be skipped from current collection cycle
2019-07-01 17:41:32,359 INFO [pool-9771-thread-1] (117) com.nvidia.nvvgpu.adapter.client.CimClient.initializeWBEMClient - Initializing CIM Client for host: srvr-12.example.com
2019-07-01 17:41:32,362 DEBUG [pool-9771-thread-1] (117) com.nvidia.nvvgpu.adapter.client.CimClient.initializeWBEMClient - com.vmware.vim25.NoPermission
Workaround
Assign the CIM interaction privilege that the NVIDIA vGPU adapter requires.
Status
Not a bug.
Ref. #
2639301
4.9. The NVIDIA Host Summary dashboard shows alerts unrelated to the GPU
Description
After the NVIDIA Virtual GPU Management Pack for VMware Aria Operations is installed, an NVIDIA vGPU adapter instance is created and the host is rebooted, the NVIDIA Host Summary dashboard shows alerts unrelated to the GPU.
Status
Not an NVIDIA bug
Ref. #
200451772
4.10. NVIDIA dashboards are not removed after the adapter is uninstalled
Description
After the NVIDIA vGPU adapter is uninstalled, NVIDIA dashboards are still present. These dashboards should be removed as a part of the uninstallation process.
Status
Not an NVIDIA bug
Ref. #
200343762
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