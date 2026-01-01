NVIDIA Video Technologies
Reference documentation, APIs, and samples for NVIDIA video technology SDKs on Windows and Linux platforms.
The NVIDIA Optical Flow SDK provides a comprehensive set of APIs, samples, and documentation on Windows and Linux platforms for fully hardware-accelerated optical flow, which can be used for computing the relative motion of pixels between images.
The NVIDIA Video Codec SDK provides a comprehensive set of APIs, samples, and documentation for fully hardware-accelerated video encoding, decoding, and transcoding on Windows and Linux platforms.
NVIDIA PyNvVideoCodec provides simple APIs for harnessing video encoding and decoding capabilities when working with videos in Python. PyNvVideoCodec is a library that provides Python bindings over C++ APIs for hardware-accelerated video encoding and decoding.
Archive Versions of Video Codec SDK
Documentation supporting previous releases of Video Codec SDK
