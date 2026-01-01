NVIDIA Video Technologies
Reference documentation, APIs, and samples for NVIDIA video technology SDKs on Windows and Linux platforms.

NVIDIA Optical Flow SDK 5.0
The NVIDIA Optical Flow SDK provides a comprehensive set of APIs, samples, and documentation on Windows and Linux platforms for fully hardware-accelerated optical flow, which can be used for computing the relative motion of pixels between images.
Browse
NVIDIA Video Codec SDK v13.0 (Latest Release)
The NVIDIA Video Codec SDK provides a comprehensive set of APIs, samples, and documentation for fully hardware-accelerated video encoding, decoding, and transcoding on Windows and Linux platforms.
Browse
PyNvVideoCodec 2.1
NVIDIA PyNvVideoCodec provides simple APIs for harnessing video encoding and decoding capabilities when working with videos in Python. PyNvVideoCodec is a library that provides Python bindings over C++ APIs for hardware-accelerated video encoding and decoding.
Browse

Archive Versions of Video Codec SDK

Documentation supporting previous releases of Video Codec SDK

NVIDIA Video Codec SDK v12.2
Archive version of Video Codec SDK
Browse
NVIDIA Video Codec SDK v12.1
Archive version of Video Codec SDK
Browse
NVIDIA Video Codec SDK v12.0
Archive version of Video Codec SDK
Browse
NVIDIA Video Codec SDK v11.1
Archive version of Video Codec SDK
Browse
NVIDIA Video Codec SDK v11.0
Archive version of Video Codec SDK
Browse
NVIDIA Video Codec SDK v10.0
Archive version of Video Codec SDK
Browse