NVIDIA Video Codec SDK 13.0#

Overview#

Read Me

Read Me of NVIDIA Video Codec SDK

Deprecation Notices

Deprecation Notices of NVIDIA Video Codec SDK

NVIDIA DesignWorks SDK License

The End User License Agreements of NVIDIA Video Codec SDK

NvDecode API#

NVIDIA Hardware Video Decoder

This application note helps developers in knowing NVDEC HW capabilities and expected decode performance of NVIDIA GPUs.

NVDEC Video Decoder API Programming Guide

This guide provides a detailed discussion of the NVDEC Decode API programming interface and provides guidance on achieving maximum performance by writing an efficient application.

NvEncode API#

NVENC Hardware Video Encoder

This application note helps developers in knowing NVENC HW capabilities and expected encode performance of NVIDIA GPUs.

NVENC Video Encoder API Programming Guide

This guide provides a detailed discussion of the NVENC programming interface, describes setting up hardware for encoding and provides guidance on achieving maximum performance.

NVENC Preset Migration Guide

This guide helps developers in knowing settings used in SDK v9.1 and their equivalents in SDK v10.0 and above.

FFmpeg with NVIDIA GPU#

Using FFmpeg with NVIDIA GPU Hardware Acceleration

This guide explains ways to accelerate video encoding, decoding and end-to-end transcoding on NVIDIA GPUs through FFmpeg.

