NVIDIA Video Codec SDK 13.0#
Overview#
- Read Me
Read Me of NVIDIA Video Codec SDK
- Deprecation Notices
Deprecation Notices of NVIDIA Video Codec SDK
- NVIDIA DesignWorks SDK License
The End User License Agreements of NVIDIA Video Codec SDK
NvDecode API#
- NVIDIA Hardware Video Decoder
This application note helps developers in knowing NVDEC HW capabilities and expected decode performance of NVIDIA GPUs.
- NVDEC Video Decoder API Programming Guide
This guide provides a detailed discussion of the NVDEC Decode API programming interface and provides guidance on achieving maximum performance by writing an efficient application.
NvEncode API#
- NVENC Hardware Video Encoder
This application note helps developers in knowing NVENC HW capabilities and expected encode performance of NVIDIA GPUs.
- NVENC Video Encoder API Programming Guide
This guide provides a detailed discussion of the NVENC programming interface, describes setting up hardware for encoding and provides guidance on achieving maximum performance.
- NVENC Preset Migration Guide
This guide helps developers in knowing settings used in SDK v9.1 and their equivalents in SDK v10.0 and above.
FFmpeg with NVIDIA GPU#
- Using FFmpeg with NVIDIA GPU Hardware Acceleration
This guide explains ways to accelerate video encoding, decoding and end-to-end transcoding on NVIDIA GPUs through FFmpeg.