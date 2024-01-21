Getting Started
ARC Software Release Manifest
|Component
|Version
|Aerial SDK (ASDK) PHY
|23-2
|OAI gNB
|OAI_Aerial_v2.2.1
|OAI CN
|OAI_Aerial_v2.2.1
Installation Guide describes the HW Bill of Materials(BOM), network component configuration, and software required to install the Aerial Research Cloud.
Product Brief can help you learn more about the current release capabilities of the Aerial Research Cloud.
Release Notes outlines the software APIs and functionality as well as any limitations of the current release.
Licensing for licensing information regarding the Aerial Research Cloud.
Suport for getting help with the Aerial Research Cloud.
New content will continually be updated and posted in the remaining sections:
Tutorials includes video walkthroughs to ease developer on-boarding.
Extensions for ARC developer extensions.
On-Boarding Help includes references to reading material, GPU onboarding and a teaching course for CUDA-C.
Early Adopters for projects onboarded on the platform.
Publications for noteworthy publications.