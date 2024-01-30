On-Boarding Help

Aerial Research Cloud does not offer MU-MIMO integrated interop, however the same platform is capable of adding software features for MU-MIMO. MU-MIMO support is targeted in Y2023.

Aerial Research Cloud offers tested solution in n78 band, however with access to source, it can be qualified to interoperate in other sub-6 frequency bands.

Review the application located at https://apps2.fcc.gov/ELSExperiments/pages/login.htm . If you have a program experimental license ( https://apps.fcc.gov/oetcf/els/index.cfm ), you can also use it for the Innovation Zone areas (Boston and the PAWR platforms) by submitting a request on that website.

Is GPS needed?

Yes a GPS signal is necessary to drive precision timing for 5G networks. Incase GPS signal is in-accessible, the date command can be used as a workaround. This command is useful for those deployments where there is no timing reference (like GNSS) but needs Qg 2 to act as a Grandmaster to propagate time and synchronization over PTP to slave units.

When using two GMs, you can manually set the date and time on the first one and connect it’s 1PPS/ToD output to the 1PPS/ToD port (configured as input) of the second GM. The second GM then outputs PTP messages with a clock class=6.