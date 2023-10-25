New Tools
Added markdup, a tool to locate and tag duplicate reads in a BAM or SAM file, where duplicate reads are defined as originating from a single fragment of DNA.
Major performance improvements.
Supports read lengths of up to 500 base pairs.
Updated to GATK 4.3.
Adds support for the
--htvc-bam-outputoption.
--batchis deprecated.
Adds support for the
--run-partitionoption.
Clarified error messages.
Improvements spanning multiple tools
Added more error checking when writing BAM files using
--gpuwrite.
Improved performance for BWA alignment, particularly for reads > 250 bases in length.
Added GPUDirect Storage (GDS) support for fq2bam (FQ2BAM + BWA-MEM) and associated pipelines.
Added a low memory mode for
--gpuwrite(affects sorting).