Benchmarking Alignment and Variant Calling for Whole Genome Data from Complete Genomics using NVIDIA Parabricks on AWS

This is a quick start guide for benchmarking Parabricks germline workflows using data from Complete Genomics sequencers. Parabricks is a GPU accelerated toolkit for secondary analysis in genomics. In this guide, we will show that Parabricks runs in a fast, and therefore cost effective, manner on the cloud using data from the DNBSEQ-T7, DNBSEQ-G400 and DNASEQ-T1+ sequencers from Complete Genomics.

Genomic files such as FASTQ and BAM files can easily reach into the hundreds of GB each. When running studies that involve hundreds of thousands of these files, it easily becomes terabytes of data and processing all of that data becomes very costly. This is especially apparent when running on the cloud where users are charged by the hour, so every minute of compute counts. The faster we can churn through this data, the lower the cost will be.