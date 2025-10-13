Welcome to NVIDIA Parabricks v4.6.0
Benchmarking Alignment and Variant Calling for Whole Genome Data from Complete Genomics using NVIDIA Parabricks on AWS

This is a quick start guide for benchmarking Parabricks germline workflows using data from Complete Genomics sequencers. Parabricks is a GPU accelerated toolkit for secondary analysis in genomics. In this guide, we will show that Parabricks runs in a fast, and therefore cost effective, manner on the cloud using data from the DNBSEQ-T7, DNBSEQ-G400 and DNASEQ-T1+ sequencers from Complete Genomics.

Genomic files such as FASTQ and BAM files can easily reach into the hundreds of GB each. When running studies that involve hundreds of thousands of these files, it easily becomes terabytes of data and processing all of that data becomes very costly. This is especially apparent when running on the cloud where users are charged by the hour, so every minute of compute counts. The faster we can churn through this data, the lower the cost will be.

Quick Start

To get started as quickly as possible, run the lines of code below:

git clone git@github.com:clara-parabricks-workflows/complete-genomics-benchmarks.git
cd complete-genomics-benchmarks
./install.sh
./run.sh

Pre-Requisites

GitHub Repo

All the code shown in this guide can be found on GitHub. Clone the repo by running:

git clone git@github.com:clara-parabricks-workflows/complete-genomics-benchmarks.git

Software Dependencies

These benchmarks were performed using Parabricks which is publicly available as a Docker container on the NVIDIA GPU Cloud (NGC) by running the following command:

docker pull nvcr.io/nvidia/clara/clara-parabricks:4.4.0-1

Other software prerequisites include:

Table 1 Software prerequisites

Software

Version

Purpose

bwa 0.7.18 Indexing the reference
seqtk 1.4 Downsampling FASTQ
pigz 2.6 Fast gzip compression

Hardware

For Parabricks, there are two categories of GPUs that we recommend: High Performance GPUs (A100, H100, L40S) and Low Cost GPUs (A10, L4). These benchmarks were run using L40S instances and L4 instances on AWS, however any similarly configured machine will work. Be sure to check the Parabricks documentation for minimum requirements.

Below are the exact configurations used in our validation:

Table 2 AWS instance details for the instances referenced in this guide. The price listed is from October 2024. For current rates, see the AWS documentation.

Configuration

L4

L40S

Instance Type g6.24xlarge g6e.24xlarge
OS Ubuntu Ubuntu
AMI Deep Learning NVIDIA Driver Deep Learning NVIDIA Driver
Num GPUs 4 4
vCPUs 96 96
CPU Memory 384 GB 768 GB
On Demand Cost per Hour* $6.68 $15.07

Dataset

For these benchmarks we will use NA12878 whole genome (WGS) data from the DNBSEQ-T1+, DNBSEQ-T7 and DNBSEQ-G400 Complete Genomics sequencers. All the data including the FASTQ, reference, and other accessory files are hosted publicly and can be downloaded using:

./download.sh

Pre-Processing

The data as it exists publicly is almost ready to use for our benchmarking. For an apples-to-apples comparison, we want both of the WGS samples to have the same coverage. The DNBSEQ-T7 WGS data has a coverage of 46x and the G400 WGS data has a coverage of 30x. To resolve this, we will downsample the DNBSEQ-T7 WGS data by 65%. To achieve this, we can run the downsample script on both files:

./downsample.sh E100030471QC960_L01_48_1.fq.gz 0.65
./downsample.sh E100030471QC960_L01_48_2.fq.gz 0.65

The resulting coverages and file sizes are summarized for each sample in the table below:

Table 3 Metadata for the input files.

DNBSEQ-T1+

DNBSEQ-T7

DNBSEQ-G400

Coverage 30x 30x 30x
File Size 48 GB 72 GB 69 GB

After downsampling the data is ready to run through the benchmarks.

Running the Benchmarks

Looking in the benchmarks folder will show us what benchmarking scripts are available:

benchmarks/
├── L4
│   ├── deepvariant.sh
│   └── germline.sh
└── L40S
    ├── deepvariant.sh
    └── germline.sh

For each set of hardware there is a germline and a DeepVariant script. The separation is due to different optimization flags used for each configuration. To learn more about these optimizations, check out the Parabricks documentation. The germline.sh script runs Parabricks germline pipeline, which aligns the FASTQ files and runs HaplotypeCaller. The deepvariant.sh script runs the Parabricks DeepVariant variant caller.

The benchmark.sh script accepts one argument for the hardware type, which matches the folder name within the benchmarks folder. For example, to run the L4 benchmarks, we can run:

./benchmarks.sh L4

Similarly, to run the L40S benchmarks, we can run:

./benchmarks.sh L40S

Final Runtimes and Cost Analysis

The Parabricks software outputs how long each step of the pipeline ran and it is these numbers that we have recorded in the tables below. After running the benchmarks, the runtimes will be captured in log files located at ${DATA_DIR}/data/logs.

RuntimesPerSample.png

Figure 1. Runtimes for each sample on NVIDIA L4 GPUs for fq2bam, haplotypecaller and deepvariant.

Table 4 Full table showing all the runtimes and costs for all samples on NVIDIA L4 GPUs. The cost reflects AWS pricing from October 2024. For current rates, see the AWS documentation.

NVIDIA L4 GPU - 30x WGS DATA

DNBSEQ-T1+

DNBSEQ-T7

DNBSEQ-G400

Runtime

Cost

Runtime

Cost

Runtime

Cost

fq2bam 14 $1.51 15 $1.71 16 $1.79
haplotypecaller 7 $0.82 7 $0.82 7 $0.82
deepvariant 13 $1.47 12 $1.34 12 $1.32

As we expect, the runtime for the L40S instance is faster than the runtimes for the L4 instance, for each sample. This difference is reflected in the cost as well, shown in the table below:

CostPerSample.png

Figure 2. Costs for each sample on NVIDIA L40S GPUs for fq2bam, haplotypecaller, and deepvariant.

Table 5 Full table showing all the runtimes and costs for all samples and NVIDIA L40S GPUs. The cost reflects AWS pricing from October 2024. For current rates, see the AWS documentation.

NVIDIA L40S GPU - 30x WGS DATA

DNBSEQ-T1+

DNBSEQ-T7

DNBSEQ-G400

Runtime

Cost

Runtime

Cost

Runtime

Cost

fq2bam 7 $1.68 7 $1.85 9 $2.17
haplotypecaller 6 $1.48 6 $1.39 6 $1.56
deepvariant 6 $1.46 8 $1.94 9 $2.14

Concordance with the Truth Set

Aside from the runtime numbers, it’s important to check that the quality of the variants matches closely with the truth set.

The NA12878 ground truth VCF can be found on the NIH FTP. Since this VCF was run using the GRCh37 reference but our samples were run using UCSC hg19 reference, we first need to do a liftover and then we can run concordance.

As an optional step, this can be done using the liftover.sh and concordance.sh scripts respectively.

Below is a table of the results that we achieved using this workflow:

Table 6 Concordance results for the T7 sample from DeepVariant.

DeepVariant Concordance

Type Filter TRUTH.TP TRUTH.FN QUERY.FP METRIC.Recall METRIC.Precision METRIC_F1_Score
INDEL ALL 460832 6052 1389 0.987037 0.997107 0.992047
INDEL PASS 460832 6052 1389 0.987037 0.997107 0.992047
SNP ALL 3213043 38814 6106 0.988064 0.998104 0.993059
SNP PASS 3213043 38814 6106 0.988064 0.998104 0.993059
Table 7 Concordance results for the T7 sample from HaplotypeCaller.

DeepVariant Concordance

Type Filter TRUTH.TP TRUTH.FN QUERY.FP METRIC.Recall METRIC.Precision METRIC_F1_Score
INDEL ALL 460832 6052 1389 0.987037 0.997107 0.992047
INDEL PASS 460832 6052 1389 0.987037 0.997107 0.992047
SNP ALL 3213043 38814 6106 0.988064 0.998104 0.993059
SNP PASS 3213043 38814 6106 0.988064 0.998104 0.993059
Table 8 Concordance results for the G400 sample from DeepVariant.

DeepVariant Concordance

Type Filter TRUTH.TP TRUTH.FN QUERY.FP METRIC.Recall METRIC.Precision METRIC_F1_Score
INDEL ALL 459953 6931 2320 0.985155 0.995165 0.990135
INDEL PASS 459953 6931 2320 0.985155 0.995165 0.990135
SNP ALL 3208100 43757 7435 0.986544 0.997689 0.992085
SNP PASS 3208100 43757 7435 0.986544 0.997689 0.992085
Table 9 Concordance results for the G400 sample from HaplotypeCaller.

DeepVariant Concordance

Type Filter TRUTH.TP TRUTH.FN QUERY.FP METRIC.Recall METRIC.Precision METRIC_F1_Score
INDEL ALL 459224 7660 5812 0.983593 0.987961 0.985772
INDEL PASS 459224 7660 5812 0.983593 0.987961 0.985772
SNP ALL 3199856 52001 47560 0.984009 0.985358 0.984683
SNP PASS 3199856 52001 47560 0.984009 0.985358 0.984683

Just as we expect with Parabricks, we are seeing Precision and F1 scores upwards of 99%, confirming that the variant callers are accurate with respect to the ground truth.

Conclusion

In this guide, we showed how to download WGS data from Complete Genomics, run it through alignment (fq2bam) and variant calling (haplotypecaller and deepvariant) on AWS, show the runtime and total cost per sample, and finally demonstrated the concordance results against a truth set. Combined, this shows that Parabricks supports data from Complete Genomics sequencers, in that it runs quickly and accurately on the tools.
