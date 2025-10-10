postpon
Annotate variants based on a PON file and modify the "INFO" field of the input VCF file.
This is the post process of calling
--pon in mutect.
See the postpon Reference section for a detailed listing of all available options.
# This command assumes all the inputs are in the current working directory and all the outputs go to the same place.
docker run --rm --gpus all --volume $(pwd):/workdir --volume $(pwd):/outputdir \
--workdir /workdir \
nvcr.io/nvidia/clara/clara-parabricks:4.6.0-1 \
pbrun postpon \
--in-vcf /workdir/${INPUT_VCF} \
--in-pon-file /workdir/${INPUT_PON_VCF} \
--out-vcf /outputdir/${OUTPUT_VCF}
Annotate variants based on a PON file.
Type
Name
Required?
Description
|I/O
|‑‑in‑vcf IN_VCF
|Yes
|Path to the input VCF file.
|I/O
|‑‑in‑pon‑file IN_PON_FILE
|Yes
|Path to the input PON file in vcf.gz format with its tabix index.
|I/O
|‑‑out‑vcf OUT_VCF
|Yes
|Output annotated VCF file.
|Runtime
|‑‑verbose
|No
|Enable verbose output.
|Runtime
|‑‑x3
|No
|Show full command line arguments.
|Runtime
|‑‑logfile LOGFILE
|No
|Path to the log file. If not specified, messages will only be written to the standard error output.
|Runtime
|‑‑tmp‑dir TMP_DIR
|No
|Full path to the directory where temporary files will be stored. (default: .)
|Runtime
|‑‑with‑petagene‑dir WITH_PETAGENE_DIR
|No
|Full path to the PetaGene installation directory. By default, this should have been installed at /opt/petagene. Use of this option also requires that the PetaLink library has been preloaded by setting the LD_PRELOAD environment variable. Optionally set the PETASUITE_REFPATH and PGCLOUD_CREDPATH environment variables that are used for data and credentials. Optionally set the PetaLinkMode environment variable that is used to further configure PetaLink, notably setting it to "+write" to enable outputting compressed BAM and .fastq files.
|Runtime
|‑‑keep‑tmp
|No
|Do not delete the directory storing temporary files after completion.
|Runtime
|‑‑no‑seccomp‑override
|No
|Do not override seccomp options for docker.
|Runtime
|‑‑version
|No
|View compatible software versions.
|Runtime
|‑‑preserve‑file‑symlinks
|No
|Override default behavior to keep file symlinks intact and not resolve the symlink.
|Runtime
|‑‑num‑gpus NUM_GPUS
|No
|Number of GPUs to use for a run. (default: 1)
Previous pangenome_aware_deepvariant
Next prepon