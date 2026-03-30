pangenome_germline

Type Name Required? Description

I/O --ref REF Yes Path to the reference FASTA (for DeepVariant). Must match the reference used for the graph and ref-paths.

I/O --in-fq [IN_FQ ...] No Path to the pair-ended FASTQ files followed by optional read groups with quotes (Example: "@RG\tID:foo\tLB:lib1\tPL:bar\tSM:sample\tPU:foo"). The files must be in fastq or fastq.gz format. All sets of inputs should have a read group; otherwise, none should have a read group, and it will be automatically added by the pipeline. This option can be repeated multiple times. Example 1: --in-fq sampleX_1_1.fastq.gz sampleX_1_2.fastq.gz --in-fq sampleX_2_1.fastq.gz sampleX_2_2.fastq.gz. Example 2: --in-fq sampleX_1_1.fastq.gz sampleX_1_2.fastq.gz "@RG\tID:foo\tLB:lib1\tPL:bar\tSM:sample\tPU:unit1" --in-fq sampleX_2_1.fastq.gz sampleX_2_2.fastq.gz "@RG\tID:foo2\tLB:lib1\tPL:bar\tSM:sample\tPU:unit2". For the same sample, Read Groups should have the same sample name (SM) and a different ID and PU.

I/O --in-se-fq [IN_SE_FQ ...] No Path to the single-ended FASTQ file followed by optional read group with quotes (Example: "@RG\tID:foo\tLB:lib1\tPL:bar\tSM:sample\tPU:foo"). The file must be in fastq or fastq.gz format. Either all sets of inputs have a read group, or none should have one, and it will be automatically added by the pipeline. This option can be repeated multiple times. Example 1: --in-se-fq sampleX_1.fastq.gz --in-se-fq sampleX_2.fastq.gz . Example 2: --in-se-fq sampleX_1.fastq.gz "@RG\tID:foo\tLB:lib1\tPL:bar\tSM:sample\tPU:unit1" --in-se-fq sampleX_2.fastq.gz "@RG\tID:foo2\tLB:lib1\tPL:bar\tSM:sample\tPU:unit2" . For the same sample, Read Groups should have the same sample name (SM) and a different ID and PU.

I/O --in-fq-list IN_FQ_LIST No Path to a file that contains the locations of pair-ended FASTQ files. Each line: .

I/O --in-se-fq-list IN_SE_FQ_LIST No Path to a file that contains the locations of single-ended FASTQ files. Each line: .

I/O -Z GBZ_NAME, --gbz-name GBZ_NAME Yes Map to this GBZ graph.

I/O -d DIST_NAME, --dist-name DIST_NAME Yes Cluster using this distance index.

I/O -m MINIMIZER_NAME, --minimizer-name MINIMIZER_NAME Yes Use this minimizer index.

I/O -z ZIPCODES_NAME, --zipcodes-name ZIPCODES_NAME Yes Use this zipcodes file for clustering.

I/O --ref-paths REF_PATHS Yes Path to file containing ordered list of paths in the graph (one per line or HTSlib .dict). Must match contigs in --ref.

I/O --out-bam OUT_BAM Yes Path of BAM file for output.

I/O --out-variants OUT_VARIANTS Yes Path of the vcf/vcf.gz/gvcf/gvcf.gz file after variant calling.

I/O -L INTERVAL, --interval INTERVAL No Interval within which to call variants. This option can be used multiple times.

I/O --interval-file INTERVAL_FILE No Path to an interval file (BED format). This option can be used multiple times.

I/O --pb-model-file PB_MODEL_FILE No Path to a non-default parabricks model file for pangenome-aware deepvariant.

I/O --run-ref-verification No Run the pre-flight reference verification step that checks the FASTA (.fai + sequences) against the GBZ graph.

Tool --read-group READ_GROUP No Read group ID for this run.

Tool --sample SAMPLE No Sample (SM) tag for read group in this run.

Tool --read-group-library READ_GROUP_LIBRARY No Library (LB) tag for read group in this run.

Tool --read-group-platform READ_GROUP_PLATFORM No Platform (PL) tag for read group in this run; refers to platform/technology used to produce reads.

Tool --read-group-pu READ_GROUP_PU No Platform unit (PU) tag for read group in this run.

Tool --prune-low-cplx No Prune short and low complexity anchors during linear format realignment.

Tool --max-fragment-length MAX_FRAGMENT_LENGTH No Assume that fragment lengths should be smaller than MAX-FRAGMENT-LENGTH when estimating the fragment length distribution.

Tool --fragment-mean FRAGMENT_MEAN No Force the fragment length distribution to have this mean.

Tool --fragment-stdev FRAGMENT_STDEV No Force the fragment length distribution to have this standard deviation.

Tool --align-only No Generate output BAM after vg-giraffe alignment. The output will not be co-ordinate sorted.

Tool --copy-comment No Append FASTQ comment to BAM output via auxiliary tag.

Tool --no-markdups No Do not perform the Mark Duplicates step. Return BAM after sorting.

Tool --markdups-single-ended-start-end No Mark duplicate on single-ended reads by 5' and 3' end.

Tool --ignore-rg-markdups-single-ended No Ignore read group info in marking duplicates on single-ended reads. This option must be used with --markdups-single-ended-start-end .

Tool --markdups-assume-sortorder-queryname No Assume the reads are sorted by queryname for marking duplicates. This will mark secondary, supplementary, and unmapped reads as duplicates as well. This flag will not impact variant calling while increasing processing times.

Tool --markdups-picard-version-2182 No Assume marking duplicates to be similar to Picard version 2.18.2.

Tool --optical-duplicate-pixel-distance OPTICAL_DUPLICATE_PIXEL_DISTANCE No The maximum offset between two duplicate clusters in order to consider them optical duplicates. Ignored if --out-duplicate-metrics is not passed.

Tool --monitor-usage No Monitor approximate CPU utilization and host memory usage during execution.

Tool --max-read-length MAX_READ_LENGTH No Maximum read length/size (i.e., sequence length) used for giraffe and filtering FASTQ input. (default: 480)

Tool --min-read-length MIN_READ_LENGTH No Minimum read length/size (i.e., sequence length) used for giraffe and filtering FASTQ input. (default: 1)

Tool --disable-use-window-selector-model No Change the window selector model from Allele Count Linear to Variant Reads. This option will increase the accuracy and runtime.

Tool --norealign-reads No Do not locally realign reads before calling variants. Reads longer than 500 bp are never realigned.

Tool --min-mapping-quality MIN_MAPPING_QUALITY No By default, reads with any mapping quality are kept. Setting this field to a positive integer i will only keep reads that have a MAPQ >= i. Note this only applies to aligned reads.

Tool --mode MODE No Value can be one of [shortread]. By default, it is shortread. (default: shortread)

Tool --pileup-image-width PILEUP_IMAGE_WIDTH No Pileup image width. Only change this if you know your model supports this width.

Tool --no-channel-insert-size No If True, don't add insert_size channel into the pileup image. (default: False)

Tool --sample-name-pangenome SAMPLE_NAME_PANGENOME No Sample name to use for pangenome data. Default is 'pangenome'. (default: pangenome)

Tool --ref-name-pangenome REF_NAME_PANGENOME No Reference genome name for pangenome data. Default is 'GRCh38'. (default: GRCh38)

Performance --nstreams NSTREAMS No Number of streams per GPU to use; use 'auto' to set from GPU and host memory (may enable low-memory, dozeu/minimizers for SE). Integer overrides. More streams increases device and host memory usage. (default: auto)

Performance --num-cpu-threads-per-gpu NUM_CPU_THREADS_PER_GPU No Number of primary CPU threads to use per GPU. (default: 16)

Performance --batch-size BATCH_SIZE No Batch size used for processing alignments. (default: 10000)

Performance --write-threads WRITE_THREADS No Number of threads used for writing and pre-sorting output. (default: 4)

Performance --gpuwrite No Use one GPU to accelerate writing final BAM/CRAM.

Performance --gpuwrite-deflate-algo GPUWRITE_DEFLATE_ALGO No Choose the nvCOMP DEFLATE algorithm to use with --gpuwrite. Note these options do not correspond to CPU DEFLATE options. Valid options are 1, 2, and 4. Option 1 is fastest, while options 2 and 4 have progressively lower throughput but higher compression ratios. The default value is 1 when the user does not provide an input (i.e., None).

Performance --gpusort No Use GPUs to accelerate sorting and marking.

Performance --use-gds No Use GPUDirect Storage (GDS) to enable a direct data path for direct memory access (DMA) transfers between GPU memory and storage. Must be used concurrently with --gpuwrite . Please refer to Parabricks Documentation > Best Performance for information on how to set up and use GPUDirect Storage.

Performance --memory-limit MEMORY_LIMIT No System memory limit in GBs during sorting and postsorting. By default, the limit is half of the total system memory. (default: 62)

Performance --low-memory No Use low memory mode; will lower the number of streams per GPU and decrease the batch size.

Performance --minimizers-gpu No (SE only) Use GPU for minimizers and seeds. (default: False)

Performance --work-queue-capacity WORK_QUEUE_CAPACITY No Soft limit for the capacity of the work queues in between stages. (default: 40)

Performance --num-cpu-threads-per-stream NUM_CPU_THREADS_PER_STREAM No Number of CPU threads to use per stream. (default: 6)

Performance --num-streams-per-gpu NUM_STREAMS_PER_GPU No Number of streams to use per GPU. Default is 'auto' which will try to use an optimal amount of streams based on the GPU. (default: auto)

Performance --run-partition No Divide the whole genome into multiple partitions and run multiple processes at the same time, each on one partition.

Performance --gpu-num-per-partition GPU_NUM_PER_PARTITION No Number of GPUs to use per partition.

Runtime --verbose No Enable verbose output.

Runtime --x3 No Show full command line arguments.

Runtime --logfile LOGFILE No Path to the log file. If not specified, messages will only be written to the standard error output.

Runtime --tmp-dir TMP_DIR No Full path to the directory where temporary files will be stored. (default: .)

Runtime --with-petagene-dir WITH_PETAGENE_DIR No Full path to the PetaGene installation directory. By default, this should have been installed at /opt/petagene. Use of this option also requires that the PetaLink library has been preloaded by setting the LD_PRELOAD environment variable. Optionally set the PETASUITE_REFPATH and PGCLOUD_CREDPATH environment variables that are used for data and credentials. Optionally set the PetaLinkMode environment variable that is used to further configure PetaLink, notably setting it to "+write" to enable outputting compressed BAM and .fastq files.

Runtime --keep-tmp No Do not delete the directory storing temporary files after completion.

Runtime --no-seccomp-override No Do not override seccomp options for docker.

Runtime --version No View compatible software versions.

Runtime --preserve-file-symlinks No Override default behavior to keep file symlinks intact and not resolve the symlink.