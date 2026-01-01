NVIDIA Data Center CPUs

NVIDIA CPUs are purpose-built for the modern data center and delivers high bandwidth, deterministic latency, and exceptional energy efficiency. The NVIDIA® Grace™ CPU powers tightly coupled, memory-coherent systems with NVIDIA Blackwell and NVIDIA Hopper™ GPUs and efficient CPU-only platforms. Featuring 72 Arm® v9 cores, LPDDR5X memory, and the Scalable Coherency Fabric, the Grace CPU delivers up to twice the energy efficiency of traditional CPUs. Built on the Arm SystemReady SR, the CPU supports Arm-compatible operating systems, peripherals, and NVIDIA’s full AI and HPC software ecosystem.
Grace CPU Systems
The Grace CPU Benchmarking guide demonstrates how to run popular CPU-intensive applications and benchmarks that are commonly run on X86-64 and other Arm(tm) platforms and includes reference results and procedures that help users and developers understand how to run general purpose CPU workloads to their full potential on all Grace-powered platforms.
NVIDIA Grace CPU SuperChip-based MGX servers are shipping now. These servers are suitable for most applications where high-performance x86-64 or Arm systems are commonly deployed and run conventional operating systems and software. The servers can be used as standalone compute servers, clustered for HPC use cases, and can accommodate acceleration with the addition of optional PCIe GPUs. The guide covers the unboxing and basic operating system installation and configuration of a typical platform.
Grace Hopper Systems
NVIDIA GH200 SuperChip-based MGX servers are shipping now. These servers combine a Hopper GPU with a 72-core Grace CPU and memory on a module and are designed for accelerated applications that are tightly coupled with the underlying CPU and memory platform. This guide covers the unboxing and basic operating system installation, driver and runtime setup, and configuration of a typical platform.
This application note provides NVIDIA GH200 benchmark data in comparison to the NVIDIA® DGX™ H100 platform.