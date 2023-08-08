deeplearning/modulus/modulus-core-v010/_modules/modulus/datapipes/benchmarks/darcy.html
# Copyright (c) 2023, NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
#
# Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
# you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
# You may obtain a copy of the License at
#
# http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
#
# Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
# distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
# WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
# See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
# limitations under the License.
import sys
import numpy as np
import torch
import warp as wp
from dataclasses import dataclass
from typing import Union, Tuple, Dict
from ..datapipe import Datapipe
from ..meta import DatapipeMetaData
from .kernels.initialization import init_uniform_random_4d
from .kernels.finite_difference import (
darcy_mgrid_jacobi_iterative_batched_2d,
mgrid_inf_residual_batched_2d,
)
from .kernels.utils import (
fourier_to_array_batched_2d,
threshold_3d,
bilinear_upsample_batched_2d,
)
Tensor = torch.Tensor
# TODO unsure if better to remove this. Keeping this in for now
wp.init()
class MetaData(DatapipeMetaData):
name: str = "Darcy2D"
# Optimization
auto_device: bool = True
cuda_graphs: bool = True
# Parallel
ddp_sharding: bool = False
"""2D Darcy flow benchmark problem datapipe.
This datapipe continuously generates solutions to the 2D Darcy equation with variable
permeability. All samples are generated on the fly and is meant to be a benchmark
problem for testing data driven models. Permeability is drawn from a random Fourier
series and threshold it to give a piecewise constant function. The solution is obtained
using a GPU enabled multi-grid Jacobi iterative method.
Parameters
----------
resolution : int, optional
Resolution to run simulation at, by default 256
batch_size : int, optional
Batch size of simulations, by default 64
nr_permeability_freq : int, optional
Number of frequencies to use for generating random permeability. Higher values
will give higher freq permeability fields., by default 5
max_permeability : float, optional
Max permeability, by default 2.0
min_permeability : float, optional
Min permeability, by default 0.5
max_iterations : int, optional
Maximum iterations to use for each multi-grid, by default 30000
convergence_threshold : float, optional
Solver L-Infinity convergence threshold, by default 1e-6
iterations_per_convergence_check : int, optional
Number of Jacobi iterations to run before checking convergence, by default 1000
nr_multigrids : int, optional
Number of multi-grid levels, by default 4
normaliser : Union[Dict[str, Tuple[float, float]], None], optional
Dictionary with keys `permeability` and `darcy`. The values for these keys are two floats corresponding to mean and std `(mean, std)`.
device : Union[str, torch.device], optional
Device for datapipe to run place data on, by default "cuda"
Raises
------
ValueError
Incompatable multi-grid and resolution settings
"""
def __init__(
self,
resolution: int = 256,
batch_size: int = 64,
nr_permeability_freq: int = 5,
max_permeability: float = 2.0,
min_permeability: float = 0.5,
max_iterations: int = 30000,
convergence_threshold: float = 1e-6,
iterations_per_convergence_check: int = 1000,
nr_multigrids: int = 4,
normaliser: Union[Dict[str, Tuple[float, float]], None] = None,
device: Union[str, torch.device] = "cuda",
):
super().__init__(meta=MetaData())
# simulation params
self.resolution = resolution
self.batch_size = batch_size
self.nr_permeability_freq = nr_permeability_freq
self.max_permeability = max_permeability
self.min_permeability = min_permeability
self.max_iterations = max_iterations
self.convergence_threshold = convergence_threshold
self.iterations_per_convergence_check = iterations_per_convergence_check
self.nr_multigrids = nr_multigrids
self.normaliser = normaliser
# check normaliser keys
if self.normaliser is not None:
if not {"permeability", "darcy"}.issubset(set(self.normaliser.keys())):
raise ValueError(
"normaliser need to have keys permeability and darcy with mean and std"
)
# Set up device for warp, warp has same naming convention as torch.
if isinstance(device, torch.device):
device = str(device)
self.device = device
# spatial dims
self.dx = 1.0 / (self.resolution + 1) # pad edges by 1 for multi-grid
self.dim = (self.batch_size, self.resolution + 1, self.resolution + 1)
self.fourier_dim = (
4,
self.batch_size,
self.nr_permeability_freq,
self.nr_permeability_freq,
)
# assert resolution is compatible with multi-grid method
if (resolution % 2 ** (nr_multigrids - 1)) != 0:
raise ValueError("Resolution is incompatible with number of sub grids.")
# allocate arrays for constructing dataset
self.darcy0 = wp.zeros(self.dim, dtype=float, device=self.device)
self.darcy1 = wp.zeros(self.dim, dtype=float, device=self.device)
self.permeability = wp.zeros(self.dim, dtype=float, device=self.device)
self.rand_fourier = wp.zeros(self.fourier_dim, dtype=float, device=self.device)
self.inf_residual = wp.zeros([1], dtype=float, device=self.device)
# Output tenors
self.output_k = None
self.output_p = None
[docs] def initialize_batch(self) -> None:
"""Initializes arrays for new batch of simulations"""
# initialize permeability
self.permeability.zero_()
seed = np.random.randint(np.iinfo(np.uint64).max, dtype=np.uint64)
wp.launch(
kernel=init_uniform_random_4d,
dim=self.fourier_dim,
inputs=[self.rand_fourier, -1.0, 1.0, seed],
device=self.device,
)
wp.launch(
kernel=fourier_to_array_batched_2d,
dim=self.dim,
inputs=[
self.permeability,
self.rand_fourier,
self.nr_permeability_freq,
self.resolution,
self.resolution,
],
device=self.device,
)
wp.launch(
kernel=threshold_3d,
dim=self.dim,
inputs=[
self.permeability,
0.0,
self.min_permeability,
self.max_permeability,
],
device=self.device,
)
# zero darcy arrays
self.darcy0.zero_()
self.darcy1.zero_()
[docs] def generate_batch(self) -> None:
"""Solve for new batch of simulations"""
# initialize tensors with random permeability
self.initialize_batch()
# run solver
for res in range(self.nr_multigrids):
# calculate grid reduction factor and reduced dim
grid_reduction_factor = 2 ** (self.nr_multigrids - res - 1)
if grid_reduction_factor > 1:
multigrid_dim = tuple(
[self.batch_size] + 2 * [(self.resolution) // grid_reduction_factor]
)
else:
multigrid_dim = self.dim
# run till max steps is reached
for k in range(
self.max_iterations // self.iterations_per_convergence_check
):
# run jacobi iterations
for s in range(self.iterations_per_convergence_check):
# iterate solver
wp.launch(
kernel=darcy_mgrid_jacobi_iterative_batched_2d,
dim=multigrid_dim,
inputs=[
self.darcy0,
self.darcy1,
self.permeability,
1.0,
self.dim[1],
self.dim[2],
self.dx,
grid_reduction_factor,
],
device=self.device,
)
# swap buffers
(self.darcy0, self.darcy1) = (self.darcy1, self.darcy0)
# compute residual
self.inf_residual.zero_()
wp.launch(
kernel=mgrid_inf_residual_batched_2d,
dim=multigrid_dim,
inputs=[
self.darcy0,
self.darcy1,
self.inf_residual,
grid_reduction_factor,
],
device=self.device,
)
normalized_inf_residual = self.inf_residual.numpy()[0]
# check if converged
if normalized_inf_residual < (
self.convergence_threshold * grid_reduction_factor
):
break
# upsample to higher resolution
if grid_reduction_factor > 1:
wp.launch(
kernel=bilinear_upsample_batched_2d,
dim=self.dim,
inputs=[
self.darcy0,
self.dim[1],
self.dim[2],
grid_reduction_factor,
],
device=self.device,
)
def __iter__(self) -> Tuple[Tensor, Tensor]:
"""
Yields
------
Iterator[Tuple[Tensor, Tensor]]
Infinite iterator that returns a batch of (permeability, darcy pressure)
fields of size [batch, resolution, resolution]
"""
# infinite generator
while True:
# run simulation
self.generate_batch()
# convert warp arrays to pytorch
permeability = wp.to_torch(self.permeability)
darcy = wp.to_torch(self.darcy0)
# add channel dims
permeability = torch.unsqueeze(permeability, axis=1)
darcy = torch.unsqueeze(darcy, axis=1)
# crop edges by 1 from multi-grid TODO messy
permeability = permeability[:, :, : self.resolution, : self.resolution]
darcy = darcy[:, :, : self.resolution, : self.resolution]
# normalize values
if self.normaliser is not None:
permeability = (
permeability - self.normaliser["permeability"][0]
) / self.normaliser["permeability"][1]
darcy = (darcy - self.normaliser["darcy"][0]) / self.normaliser[
"darcy"
][1]
# CUDA graphs static copies
if self.output_k is None:
self.output_k = permeability
self.output_p = darcy
else:
self.output_k.data.copy_(permeability)
self.output_p.data.copy_(darcy)
yield {"permeability": self.output_k, "darcy": self.output_p}
def __len__(self):
return sys.maxsize