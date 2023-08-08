Modulus Utils

Bases: _StaticCapture

An performance optimization decorator for PyTorch no grad evaluation.

This class should be initialized as a decorator on a function that computes run the forward pass of the model that does not require gradient calculations. This is the recommended method to use for inference and validation methods.

Parameters model ( modulus.Module ) – Modulus Model

logger ( Union [ Logger , None ] , optional ) – Modulus Launch Logger, by default None

use_graphs ( bool , optional ) – Toggle CUDA graphs if supported by model, by default True

use_amp ( bool , optional ) – Toggle AMP if supported by mode, by default True

cuda_graph_warmup ( int , optional ) – Number of warmup steps for cuda graphs, by default 11

amp_type (Union[float16, bfloat16], optional) – Auto casting type for AMP, by default torch.float16 Raises ValueError – If the model provided is not a modulus.Module. I.e. has no meta data.

Example

Copy Copied! >>> # Create model >>> model = modulus.models.mlp.FullyConnected(2, 64, 2) >>> input = torch.rand(8, 2) >>> # Create evaluate function with optimization wrapper >>> @StaticCaptureEvaluateNoGrad(model=model) ... def eval_step(model, invar): ... predvar = model(invar) ... return predvar ... >>> output = eval_step(model, input) >>> output.size() torch.Size([8, 2])