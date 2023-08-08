NVIDIA Modulus Core v0.1.0
Optimization utils

class modulus.utils.capture.StaticCaptureEvaluateNoGrad(model: Module, logger: Optional[Logger] = None, use_graphs: bool = True, use_amp: bool = True, cuda_graph_warmup: int = 11, amp_type: Union[float16, bfloat16] = torch.float16)[source]

Bases: _StaticCapture

An performance optimization decorator for PyTorch no grad evaluation.

This class should be initialized as a decorator on a function that computes run the forward pass of the model that does not require gradient calculations. This is the recommended method to use for inference and validation methods.

Parameters

  • model (modulus.Module) – Modulus Model

  • logger (Union[Logger, None], optional) – Modulus Launch Logger, by default None

  • use_graphs (bool, optional) – Toggle CUDA graphs if supported by model, by default True

  • use_amp (bool, optional) – Toggle AMP if supported by mode, by default True

  • cuda_graph_warmup (int, optional) – Number of warmup steps for cuda graphs, by default 11

  • amp_type (Union[float16, bfloat16], optional) – Auto casting type for AMP, by default torch.float16
Raises

ValueError – If the model provided is not a modulus.Module. I.e. has no meta data.

Example

Copy
Copied!
            

            
>>> # Create model
>>> model = modulus.models.mlp.FullyConnected(2, 64, 2)
>>> input = torch.rand(8, 2)
>>> # Create evaluate function with optimization wrapper
>>> @StaticCaptureEvaluateNoGrad(model=model)
... def eval_step(model, invar):
...     predvar = model(invar)
...     return predvar
...
>>> output = eval_step(model, input)
>>> output.size()
torch.Size([8, 2])

Note

Capturing multiple cuda graphs in a single program can lead to potential invalid CUDA memory access errors on some systems. Prioritize capturing training graphs when this occurs.

class modulus.utils.capture.StaticCaptureTraining(model: ~modulus.models.module.Module, optim: <module 'torch.optim' from '/usr/local/lib/python3.8/dist-packages/torch/optim/__init__.py'>, logger: ~typing.Optional[~logging.Logger] = None, use_graphs: bool = True, use_amp: bool = True, cuda_graph_warmup: int = 11, amp_type: ~typing.Union[float16, bfloat16] = torch.float16)[source]

Bases: _StaticCapture

A performance optimization decorator for PyTorch training functions.

This class should be initialized as a decorator on a function that computes the forward pass of the neural network and loss function. The user should only call the defind training step function. This will apply optimizations including: AMP and Cuda Graphs.

Parameters

  • model (modulus.Module) – Modulus Model

  • optim (torch.optim) – Optimizer

  • logger (Union[Logger, None], optional) – Modulus Launch Logger, by default None

  • use_graphs (bool, optional) – Toggle CUDA graphs if supported by model, by default True

  • use_amp (bool, optional) – Toggle AMP if supported by mode, by default True

  • cuda_graph_warmup (int, optional) – Number of warmup steps for cuda graphs, by default 11

  • amp_type (Union[float16, bfloat16], optional) – Auto casting type for AMP, by default torch.float16
Raises

ValueError – If the model provided is not a modulus.Module. I.e. has no meta data.

Example

Copy
Copied!
            

            
>>> # Create model
>>> model = modulus.models.mlp.FullyConnected(2, 64, 2)
>>> input = torch.rand(8, 2)
>>> output = torch.rand(8, 2)
>>> # Create optimizer
>>> optim = torch.optim.Adam(model.parameters(), lr=0.001)
>>> # Create training step function with optimization wrapper
>>> @StaticCaptureTraining(model=model, optim=optim)
... def training_step(model, invar, outvar):
...     predvar = model(invar)
...     loss = torch.sum(torch.pow(predvar - outvar, 2))
...     return loss
...
>>> # Sample training loop
>>> for i in range(3):
...     loss = training_step(model, input, output)
...

Note

Presently only a single instance of training static capture with AMP can be used due to a grad scalar singleton.

Note

Capturing multiple cuda graphs in a single program can lead to potential invalid CUDA memory access errors on some systems. Prioritize capturing training graphs when this occurs.

GraphCast utils

class modulus.utils.graphcast.data_utils.StaticData(static_dataset_path: str, latitudes: Tensor, longitudes: Tensor)[source]

Bases: object

Class to load static data from netCDF files. Static data includes land-sea mask, geopotential, and latitude-longitude coordinates.

Parameters

  • static_dataset_path (str) – Path to directory containing static data.

  • latitudes (Tensor) – Tensor with shape (lat,) that includes latitudes.

  • longitudes (Tensor) – Tensor with shape (lon,) that includes longitudes.
get() → Tensor[source]

Get all static data.

Returns

Tensor with shape (1, 5, lat, lon) that includes land-sea mask, geopotential, cosine of latitudes, sine and cosine of longitudes.
Return type

Tensor
get_geop(normalize: bool = True) → Tensor[source]

Get geopotential from netCDF file.

Parameters

normalize (bool, optional) – Whether to normalize the geopotential, by default True
Returns

Normalized geopotential with shape (1, 1, lat, lon).
Return type

Tensor
get_lat_lon() → Tensor[source]

Computes cosine of latitudes and sine and cosine of longitudes.

Returns

Tensor with shape (1, 3, lat, lon) tha includes cosine of latitudes, sine and cosine of longitudes.
Return type

Tensor
get_lsm() → Tensor[source]

Get land-sea mask from netCDF file.

Returns

Land-sea mask with shape (1, 1, lat, lon).
Return type

Tensor
class modulus.utils.graphcast.graph.Graph(icospheres_path: str, lat_lon_grid: Tensor, dtype=torch.float32)[source]

Bases: object

Graph class for creating the graph2mesh, multimesh, and mesh2graph graphs.

Parameters

  • icospheres_path (str) – Path to the icospheres json file. If the file does not exist, it will try to generate it using PyMesh.

  • lat_lon_grid (Tensor) – Tensor with shape (lat, lon, 2) that includes the latitudes and longitudes meshgrid.

  • dtype (torch.dtype, optional) – Data type of the graph, by default torch.float
create_g2m_graph(verbose: bool = True) → Tensor[source]

Create the graph2mesh graph.

Parameters

verbose (bool, optional) – verbosity, by default True
Returns

Graph2mesh graph.
Return type

DGLGraph
create_m2g_graph(verbose: bool = True) → Tensor[source]

Create the mesh2grid graph.

Parameters

verbose (bool, optional) – verbosity, by default True
Returns

Mesh2grid graph.
Return type

DGLGraph
create_mesh_graph(verbose: bool = True) → Tensor[source]

Create the multimesh graph.

Parameters

verbose (bool, optional) – verbosity, by default True
Returns

Multimesh graph.
Return type

DGLGraph
modulus.utils.graphcast.graph_utils.add_edge_features(graph: DGLGraph, pos: Tensor, normalize: bool = True) → DGLGraph[source]

Adds edge features to the graph.

Parameters

  • graph (DGLGraph) – The graph to add edge features to.

  • pos (Tensor) – The node positions.

  • normalize (bool, optional) – Whether to normalize the edge features, by default True
Returns

The graph with edge features.
Return type

DGLGraph
modulus.utils.graphcast.graph_utils.add_node_features(graph: DGLGraph, pos: Tensor) → DGLGraph[source]

Adds cosine of latitude, sine and cosine of longitude as the node features to the graph.

Parameters

  • graph (DGLGraph) – The graph to add node features to.

  • pos (Tensor) – The node positions.
Returns

graph – The graph with node features.
Return type

DGLGraph
modulus.utils.graphcast.graph_utils.azimuthal_angle(lon: Tensor) → Tensor[source]

Gives the azimuthal angle of a point on the sphere

Parameters

lon (Tensor) – Tensor of shape (N, ) containing the longitude of the point
Returns

Tensor of shape (N, ) containing the azimuthal angle
Return type

Tensor
modulus.utils.graphcast.graph_utils.cell_to_adj(cells: List[List[int]])[source]

creates adjancy matrix in COO format from mesh cells

Parameters

cells (List[List[int]]) – List of cells, each cell is a list of 3 vertices
Returns

src, dst – List of source and destination vertices
Return type

List[int], List[int]
modulus.utils.graphcast.graph_utils.create_graph(src: List, dst: List, to_bidirected: bool = True, add_self_loop: bool = False, dtype: dtype = torch.int32) → DGLGraph[source]

Creates a DGL graph from an adj matrix in COO format.

Parameters

  • src (List) – List of source nodes

  • dst (List) – List of destination nodes

  • to_bidirected (bool, optional) – Whether to make the graph bidirectional, by default True

  • add_self_loop (bool, optional) – Whether to add self loop to the graph, by default False

  • dtype (torch.dtype, optional) – Graph index data type, by default torch.int32
Returns

The dgl Graph.
Return type

DGLGraph
modulus.utils.graphcast.graph_utils.create_heterograph(src: List, dst: List, labels: str, dtype: dtype = torch.int32) → DGLGraph[source]

Creates a heterogeneous DGL graph from an adj matrix in COO format.

Parameters

  • src (List) – List of source nodes

  • dst (List) – List of destination nodes

  • labels (str) – Label of the edge type

  • dtype (torch.dtype, optional) – Graph index data type, by default torch.int32
Returns

The dgl Graph.
Return type

DGLGraph
modulus.utils.graphcast.graph_utils.deg2rad(deg: Tensor) → Tensor[source]

Converts degrees to radians

Parameters

deg – Tensor of shape (N, ) containing the degrees
Returns

Tensor of shape (N, ) containing the radians
Return type

Tensor
modulus.utils.graphcast.graph_utils.geospatial_rotation(invar: Tensor, theta: Tensor, axis: str, unit: str = 'rad') → Tensor[source]

Rotation using right hand rule

Parameters

  • invar (Tensor) – Tensor of shape (N, 3) containing x, y, z coordinates

  • theta (Tensor) – Tensor of shape (N, ) containing the rotation angle

  • axis (str) – Axis of rotation

  • unit (str, optional) – Unit of the theta, by default “rad”
Returns

Tensor of shape (N, 3) containing the rotated x, y, z coordinates
Return type

Tensor
modulus.utils.graphcast.graph_utils.get_edge_len(edge_src: Tensor, edge_dst: Tensor, axis: int = 1)[source]

returns the length of the edge

Parameters

  • edge_src (Tensor) – Tensor of shape (N, 3) containing the source of the edge

  • edge_dst (Tensor) – Tensor of shape (N, 3) containing the destination of the edge

  • axis (int, optional) – Axis along which the norm is computed, by default 1
Returns

Tensor of shape (N, ) containing the length of the edge
Return type

Tensor
modulus.utils.graphcast.graph_utils.latlon2xyz(latlon: Tensor, radius: float = 1, unit: str = 'deg') → Tensor[source]

Converts latlon in degrees to xyz Based on: https://stackoverflow.com/questions/1185408 - The x-axis goes through long,lat (0,0); - The y-axis goes through (0,90); - The z-axis goes through the poles.

Parameters

  • latlon (Tensor) – Tensor of shape (N, 2) containing latitudes and longitudes

  • radius (float, optional) – Radius of the sphere, by default 1

  • unit (str, optional) – Unit of the latlon, by default “deg”
Returns

Tensor of shape (N, 3) containing x, y, z coordinates
Return type

Tensor
modulus.utils.graphcast.graph_utils.polar_angle(lat: Tensor) → Tensor[source]

Gives the polar angle of a point on the sphere

Parameters

lat (Tensor) – Tensor of shape (N, ) containing the latitude of the point
Returns

Tensor of shape (N, ) containing the polar angle
Return type

Tensor
modulus.utils.graphcast.graph_utils.rad2deg(rad)[source]

Converts radians to degrees

Parameters

rad – Tensor of shape (N, ) containing the radians
Returns

Tensor of shape (N, ) containing the degrees
Return type

Tensor
modulus.utils.graphcast.graph_utils.xyz2latlon(xyz: Tensor, radius: float = 1, unit: str = 'deg') → Tensor[source]

Converts xyz to latlon in degrees Based on: https://stackoverflow.com/questions/1185408 - The x-axis goes through long,lat (0,0); - The y-axis goes through (0,90); - The z-axis goes through the poles.

Parameters

  • xyz (Tensor) – Tensor of shape (N, 3) containing x, y, z coordinates

  • radius (float, optional) – Radius of the sphere, by default 1

  • unit (str, optional) – Unit of the latlon, by default “deg”
Returns

Tensor of shape (N, 2) containing latitudes and longitudes
Return type

Tensor
modulus.utils.graphcast.icospheres.generate_and_save_icospheres(save_path: str = 'icospheres.json') → None[source]

enerate icospheres from level 0 to 6 (inclusive) and save them to a json file.

Parameters

path (str) – Path to save the json file.
class modulus.utils.graphcast.loss.CellAreaWeightedLossFunction(area)[source]

Bases: Module

Loss function with cell area weighting.

Parameters

area (torch.Tensor) – Cell area with shape [H, W].
forward(invar, outvar)[source]

Implicit forward function which computes the loss given a prediction and the corresponding targets.

Parameters

  • invar (torch.Tensor) – prediction of shape [T, C, H, W].

  • outvar (torch.Tensor) – target values of shape [T, C, H, W].
class modulus.utils.graphcast.loss.CustomCellAreaWeightedLossAutogradFunction(*args, **kwargs)[source]

Bases: Function

Autograd fuunction for custom loss with cell area weighting.

static backward(ctx, grad_loss: Tensor)[source]

Backward method of custom loss function with cell area weighting.
static forward(ctx, invar: Tensor, outvar: Tensor, area: Tensor)[source]

Forward of custom loss function with cell area weighting.
class modulus.utils.graphcast.loss.CustomCellAreaWeightedLossFunction(area: Tensor)[source]

Bases: CellAreaWeightedLossFunction

Custom loss function with cell area weighting.

Parameters

area (torch.Tensor) – Cell area with shape [H, W].
forward(invar: Tensor, outvar: Tensor) → Tensor[source]

Implicit forward function which computes the loss given a prediction and the corresponding targets.

Parameters

  • invar (torch.Tensor) – prediction of shape [T, C, H, W].

  • outvar (torch.Tensor) – target values of shape [T, C, H, W].
