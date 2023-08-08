deeplearning/modulus/modulus-core-v010/_modules/modulus/utils/capture.html

# Copyright (c) 2023, NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. # # Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); # you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. # You may obtain a copy of the License at # # http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 # # Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software # distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, # WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. # See the License for the specific language governing permissions and # limitations under the License. import functools import modulus import torch import logging from logging import Logger from typing import Union , Any , Callable , NewType from contextlib import nullcontext float16 = NewType ( "float16" , torch . float16 ) bfloat16 = NewType ( "bfloat16" , torch . bfloat16 ) optim = NewType ( "optim" , torch . optim ) class _StaticCapture ( object ): """Base class for StaticCapture decorator. This class should not be used, rather StaticCaptureTraining and StaticCaptureEvaluate should be used instead for training and evaluation functions. """ # Grad scalar singleton use for checkpointing # This limits the number of staticcapture AMP training instances to just one per program scaler_dict = None scaler_singleton = None def __init__ ( self , model : modulus . Module , optim : Union [ optim , None ] = None , logger : Union [ Logger , None ] = None , use_graphs : bool = True , use_amp : bool = True , cuda_graph_warmup : int = 11 , amp_type : Union [ float16 , bfloat16 ] = torch . float16 , ): self . logger = logger if self . logger is None : self . logger = logging . getLogger ( "capture" ) # DDP fix if not isinstance ( model , modulus . Module ) and hasattr ( model , "module" ): model = model . module if not isinstance ( model , modulus . Module ): self . logger . error ( "Model not a Modulus Module!" ) raise ValueError ( "Model not a Modulus Module!" ) self . model = model self . optim = optim self . eval = False self . no_grad = False # Set up toggles for optimizations assert ( amp_type == torch . float16 or amp_type == torch . bfloat16 ), "AMP type must be torch.float16 or torch.bfloat16" if "cuda" in str ( self . model . device ): # CUDA graphs if use_graphs and not self . model . meta . cuda_graphs : self . logger . warning ( f "Model { model . meta . name } does not support CUDA graphs, turning off" ) use_graphs = False self . cuda_graphs_enabled = use_graphs # AMP GPU if use_amp and not self . model . meta . amp_gpu : self . logger . warning ( f "Model { model . meta . name } does not support AMP on GPUs, turning off" ) use_amp = False self . amp_enabled = use_amp self . amp_device = "cuda" # Check if bfloat16 is suppored on the GPU if amp_type == torch . bfloat16 and not torch . cuda . is_bf16_supported (): self . logger . warning ( f "Current CUDA device does not support bfloat16, falling back to float16" ) amp_type = torch . float16 self . amp_dtype = amp_type # Gradient Scaler scalar_enabled = self . amp_enabled and amp_type == torch . float16 self . scaler = torch . cuda . amp . GradScaler ( enabled = scalar_enabled ) _StaticCapture . _register_scaler ( self . scaler , self . logger ) self . replay_stream = torch . cuda . current_stream ( self . model . device ) else : self . cuda_graphs_enabled = False # AMP CPU if use_amp and not self . model . meta . amp_cpu : self . logger . warning ( f "Model { model . meta . name } does not support AMP on CPUs, turning off" ) use_amp = False self . amp_enabled = use_amp self . amp_device = "cpu" # Only float16 is supported on CPUs # https://pytorch.org/docs/stable/amp.html#cpu-op-specific-behavior if amp_type == torch . float16 and use_amp : self . logger . warning ( f "torch.float16 not supported for CPU AMP, switching to torch.bfloat16" ) amp_type = torch . bfloat16 self . amp_dtype = torch . bfloat16 # Gradient Scaler self . scaler = torch . cuda . amp . GradScaler ( enabled = False ) # Always false on CPU _StaticCapture . _register_scaler ( self . scaler , self . logger ) self . replay_stream = None if self . cuda_graphs_enabled : self . graph = torch . cuda . CUDAGraph () self . output = None self . iteration = 0 self . cuda_graph_warmup = cuda_graph_warmup # Default for DDP = 11 def __call__ ( self , fn : Callable ) -> Callable : self . function = fn @functools . wraps ( fn ) def decorated ( * args : Any , ** kwds : Any ) -> Any : """Training step decorator function""" with torch . no_grad () if self . no_grad else nullcontext (): if self . cuda_graphs_enabled : self . _cuda_graph_forward ( * args , ** kwds ) else : self . _zero_grads () self . output = self . _amp_forward ( * args , ** kwds ) if not self . eval : # Update model parameters self . scaler . step ( self . optim ) self . scaler . update () return self . output return decorated def _cuda_graph_forward ( self , * args : Any , ** kwargs : Any ) -> Any : """Forward training step with CUDA graphs Returns ------- Any Output of neural network forward """ # Graph warm up if self . iteration < self . cuda_graph_warmup : warmup_stream = torch . cuda . Stream () self . _zero_grads () with torch . cuda . stream ( warmup_stream ): output = self . _amp_forward ( * args , ** kwargs ) self . output = output . detach () torch . cuda . current_stream () . wait_stream ( warmup_stream ) # CUDA Graphs else : # Graph record if self . iteration == self . cuda_graph_warmup : self . logger . warning ( f "Recording graph of ' { self . function . __name__ } '" ) self . _zero_grads () with torch . cuda . graph ( self . graph ): output = self . _amp_forward ( * args , ** kwargs ) self . output = output . detach () # Graph replay with torch . cuda . stream ( self . replay_stream ): self . graph . replay () self . iteration += 1 return self . output def _zero_grads ( self ): """Zero gradients Default to `set_to_none` since this will in general have lower memory footprint, and can modestly improve performance. Note ---- Zeroing gradients can potentially cause an invalid CUDA memory access in another graph. However if your graph involves gradients, you much set your gradients to none. If there is already a graph recorded that includes these gradients, this will error. Use the `NoGrad` version of capture to avoid this issue for inferencers / validators. """ # Skip zeroing if no grad is being used if self . no_grad : return try : self . optim . zero_grad ( set_to_none = True ) except : if self . optim : self . optim . zero_grad () # For apex optim support and eval mode (need to reset model grads) self . model . zero_grad ( set_to_none = True ) def _amp_forward ( self , * args , ** kwargs ) -> Any : """Compute loss and gradients (if training) with AMP Returns ------- Any Output of neural network forward """ with torch . autocast ( self . amp_device , enabled = self . amp_enabled , dtype = self . amp_dtype ): output = self . function ( * args , ** kwargs ) if not self . eval : # In training mode output should be the loss self . scaler . scale ( output ) . backward () return output @classmethod def _register_scaler ( cls , scaler : torch . cuda . amp . GradScaler , logger : Logger ) -> None : """Class method for saving/loading the grad scaler state dictionary singleton Parameters ---------- scaler : torch.cuda.amp.GradScaler AMP grad scaler logger : Logger Python console logger """ if cls . scaler_dict : try : scaler . load_state_dict ( cls . scaler_dict ) logger . success ( "Loaded grad scaler state dictionary" ) except : logger . error ( "Failed to load grad scalar state dict from saved singleton. " + "This could be from loading a invalid checkpoint or using multiple " + "static captures that have AMP active. Be careful." ) cls . scaler_singleton = scaler [docs] class StaticCaptureTraining ( _StaticCapture ): """A performance optimization decorator for PyTorch training functions. This class should be initialized as a decorator on a function that computes the forward pass of the neural network and loss function. The user should only call the defind training step function. This will apply optimizations including: AMP and Cuda Graphs. Parameters ---------- model : modulus.Module Modulus Model optim : torch.optim Optimizer logger : Union[Logger, None], optional Modulus Launch Logger, by default None use_graphs : bool, optional Toggle CUDA graphs if supported by model, by default True use_amp : bool, optional Toggle AMP if supported by mode, by default True cuda_graph_warmup : int, optional Number of warmup steps for cuda graphs, by default 11 amp_type : Union[float16, bfloat16], optional Auto casting type for AMP, by default torch.float16 Raises ------ ValueError If the model provided is not a modulus.Module. I.e. has no meta data. Example ------- >>> # Create model >>> model = modulus.models.mlp.FullyConnected(2, 64, 2) >>> input = torch.rand(8, 2) >>> output = torch.rand(8, 2) >>> # Create optimizer >>> optim = torch.optim.Adam(model.parameters(), lr=0.001) >>> # Create training step function with optimization wrapper >>> @StaticCaptureTraining(model=model, optim=optim) ... def training_step(model, invar, outvar): ... predvar = model(invar) ... loss = torch.sum(torch.pow(predvar - outvar, 2)) ... return loss ... >>> # Sample training loop >>> for i in range(3): ... loss = training_step(model, input, output) ... Note ---- Presently only a single instance of training static capture with AMP can be used due to a grad scalar singleton. Note ---- Capturing multiple cuda graphs in a single program can lead to potential invalid CUDA memory access errors on some systems. Prioritize capturing training graphs when this occurs. """ def __init__ ( self , model : modulus . Module , optim : torch . optim , logger : Union [ Logger , None ] = None , use_graphs : bool = True , use_amp : bool = True , cuda_graph_warmup : int = 11 , amp_type : Union [ float16 , bfloat16 ] = torch . float16 , ): super () . __init__ ( model , optim , logger , use_graphs , use_amp , cuda_graph_warmup , amp_type , ) [docs] class StaticCaptureEvaluateNoGrad ( _StaticCapture ): """An performance optimization decorator for PyTorch no grad evaluation. This class should be initialized as a decorator on a function that computes run the forward pass of the model that does not require gradient calculations. This is the recommended method to use for inference and validation methods. Parameters ---------- model : modulus.Module Modulus Model logger : Union[Logger, None], optional Modulus Launch Logger, by default None use_graphs : bool, optional Toggle CUDA graphs if supported by model, by default True use_amp : bool, optional Toggle AMP if supported by mode, by default True cuda_graph_warmup : int, optional Number of warmup steps for cuda graphs, by default 11 amp_type : Union[float16, bfloat16], optional Auto casting type for AMP, by default torch.float16 Raises ------ ValueError If the model provided is not a modulus.Module. I.e. has no meta data. Example ------- >>> # Create model >>> model = modulus.models.mlp.FullyConnected(2, 64, 2) >>> input = torch.rand(8, 2) >>> # Create evaluate function with optimization wrapper >>> @StaticCaptureEvaluateNoGrad(model=model) ... def eval_step(model, invar): ... predvar = model(invar) ... return predvar ... >>> output = eval_step(model, input) >>> output.size() torch.Size([8, 2]) Note ---- Capturing multiple cuda graphs in a single program can lead to potential invalid CUDA memory access errors on some systems. Prioritize capturing training graphs when this occurs. """ def __init__ ( self , model : modulus . Module , logger : Union [ Logger , None ] = None , use_graphs : bool = True , use_amp : bool = True , cuda_graph_warmup : int = 11 , amp_type : Union [ float16 , bfloat16 ] = torch . float16 , ): super () . __init__ ( model , None , logger , use_graphs , use_amp , cuda_graph_warmup , amp_type , ) self . eval = True # No optimizer/scaler calls self . no_grad = True # No grad context and no grad zeroing