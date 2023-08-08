deeplearning/modulus/modulus-core-v010/_modules/modulus/utils/capture.html

# Copyright (c) 2023, NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
#
# Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
# you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
# You may obtain a copy of the License at
#
# http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
#
# Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
# distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
# WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
# See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
# limitations under the License.
import functools
import modulus
import torch
import logging
from logging import Logger
from typing import Union, Any, Callable, NewType
from contextlib import nullcontext
float16 = NewType("float16", torch.float16)
bfloat16 = NewType("bfloat16", torch.bfloat16)
optim = NewType("optim", torch.optim)
class _StaticCapture(object):
"""Base class for StaticCapture decorator.
This class should not be used, rather StaticCaptureTraining and StaticCaptureEvaluate
should be used instead for training and evaluation functions.
"""
# Grad scalar singleton use for checkpointing
# This limits the number of staticcapture AMP training instances to just one per program
scaler_dict = None
scaler_singleton = None
def __init__(
self,
model: modulus.Module,
optim: Union[optim, None] = None,
logger: Union[Logger, None] = None,
use_graphs: bool = True,
use_amp: bool = True,
cuda_graph_warmup: int = 11,
amp_type: Union[float16, bfloat16] = torch.float16,
):
self.logger = logger
if self.logger is None:
self.logger = logging.getLogger("capture")
# DDP fix
if not isinstance(model, modulus.Module) and hasattr(model, "module"):
model = model.module
if not isinstance(model, modulus.Module):
self.logger.error("Model not a Modulus Module!")
raise ValueError("Model not a Modulus Module!")
self.model = model
self.optim = optim
self.eval = False
self.no_grad = False
# Set up toggles for optimizations
assert (
amp_type == torch.float16 or amp_type == torch.bfloat16
), "AMP type must be torch.float16 or torch.bfloat16"
if "cuda" in str(self.model.device):
# CUDA graphs
if use_graphs and not self.model.meta.cuda_graphs:
self.logger.warning(
f"Model {model.meta.name} does not support CUDA graphs, turning off"
)
use_graphs = False
self.cuda_graphs_enabled = use_graphs
# AMP GPU
if use_amp and not self.model.meta.amp_gpu:
self.logger.warning(
f"Model {model.meta.name} does not support AMP on GPUs, turning off"
)
use_amp = False
self.amp_enabled = use_amp
self.amp_device = "cuda"
# Check if bfloat16 is suppored on the GPU
if amp_type == torch.bfloat16 and not torch.cuda.is_bf16_supported():
self.logger.warning(
f"Current CUDA device does not support bfloat16, falling back to float16"
)
amp_type = torch.float16
self.amp_dtype = amp_type
# Gradient Scaler
scalar_enabled = self.amp_enabled and amp_type == torch.float16
self.scaler = torch.cuda.amp.GradScaler(enabled=scalar_enabled)
_StaticCapture._register_scaler(self.scaler, self.logger)
self.replay_stream = torch.cuda.current_stream(self.model.device)
else:
self.cuda_graphs_enabled = False
# AMP CPU
if use_amp and not self.model.meta.amp_cpu:
self.logger.warning(
f"Model {model.meta.name} does not support AMP on CPUs, turning off"
)
use_amp = False
self.amp_enabled = use_amp
self.amp_device = "cpu"
# Only float16 is supported on CPUs
# https://pytorch.org/docs/stable/amp.html#cpu-op-specific-behavior
if amp_type == torch.float16 and use_amp:
self.logger.warning(
f"torch.float16 not supported for CPU AMP, switching to torch.bfloat16"
)
amp_type = torch.bfloat16
self.amp_dtype = torch.bfloat16
# Gradient Scaler
self.scaler = torch.cuda.amp.GradScaler(
enabled=False
) # Always false on CPU
_StaticCapture._register_scaler(self.scaler, self.logger)
self.replay_stream = None
if self.cuda_graphs_enabled:
self.graph = torch.cuda.CUDAGraph()
self.output = None
self.iteration = 0
self.cuda_graph_warmup = cuda_graph_warmup # Default for DDP = 11
def __call__(self, fn: Callable) -> Callable:
self.function = fn
@functools.wraps(fn)
def decorated(*args: Any, **kwds: Any) -> Any:
"""Training step decorator function"""
with torch.no_grad() if self.no_grad else nullcontext():
if self.cuda_graphs_enabled:
self._cuda_graph_forward(*args, **kwds)
else:
self._zero_grads()
self.output = self._amp_forward(*args, **kwds)
if not self.eval:
# Update model parameters
self.scaler.step(self.optim)
self.scaler.update()
return self.output
return decorated
def _cuda_graph_forward(self, *args: Any, **kwargs: Any) -> Any:
"""Forward training step with CUDA graphs
Returns
-------
Any
Output of neural network forward
"""
# Graph warm up
if self.iteration < self.cuda_graph_warmup:
warmup_stream = torch.cuda.Stream()
self._zero_grads()
with torch.cuda.stream(warmup_stream):
output = self._amp_forward(*args, **kwargs)
self.output = output.detach()
torch.cuda.current_stream().wait_stream(warmup_stream)
# CUDA Graphs
else:
# Graph record
if self.iteration == self.cuda_graph_warmup:
self.logger.warning(f"Recording graph of '{self.function.__name__}'")
self._zero_grads()
with torch.cuda.graph(self.graph):
output = self._amp_forward(*args, **kwargs)
self.output = output.detach()
# Graph replay
with torch.cuda.stream(self.replay_stream):
self.graph.replay()
self.iteration += 1
return self.output
def _zero_grads(self):
"""Zero gradients
Default to `set_to_none` since this will in general have lower memory
footprint, and can modestly improve performance.
Note
----
Zeroing gradients can potentially cause an invalid CUDA memory access in another
graph. However if your graph involves gradients, you much set your gradients to none.
If there is already a graph recorded that includes these gradients, this will error.
Use the `NoGrad` version of capture to avoid this issue for inferencers / validators.
"""
# Skip zeroing if no grad is being used
if self.no_grad:
return
try:
self.optim.zero_grad(set_to_none=True)
except:
if self.optim:
self.optim.zero_grad()
# For apex optim support and eval mode (need to reset model grads)
self.model.zero_grad(set_to_none=True)
def _amp_forward(self, *args, **kwargs) -> Any:
"""Compute loss and gradients (if training) with AMP
Returns
-------
Any
Output of neural network forward
"""
with torch.autocast(
self.amp_device, enabled=self.amp_enabled, dtype=self.amp_dtype
):
output = self.function(*args, **kwargs)
if not self.eval:
# In training mode output should be the loss
self.scaler.scale(output).backward()
return output
@classmethod
def _register_scaler(
cls, scaler: torch.cuda.amp.GradScaler, logger: Logger
) -> None:
"""Class method for saving/loading the grad scaler state dictionary singleton
Parameters
----------
scaler : torch.cuda.amp.GradScaler
AMP grad scaler
logger : Logger
Python console logger
"""
if cls.scaler_dict:
try:
scaler.load_state_dict(cls.scaler_dict)
logger.success("Loaded grad scaler state dictionary")
except:
logger.error(
"Failed to load grad scalar state dict from saved singleton. "
+ "This could be from loading a invalid checkpoint or using multiple "
+ "static captures that have AMP active. Be careful."
)
cls.scaler_singleton = scaler
[docs]class StaticCaptureTraining(_StaticCapture):
"""A performance optimization decorator for PyTorch training functions.
This class should be initialized as a decorator on a function that computes the
forward pass of the neural network and loss function. The user should only call the
defind training step function. This will apply optimizations including: AMP and
Cuda Graphs.
Parameters
----------
model : modulus.Module
Modulus Model
optim : torch.optim
Optimizer
logger : Union[Logger, None], optional
Modulus Launch Logger, by default None
use_graphs : bool, optional
Toggle CUDA graphs if supported by model, by default True
use_amp : bool, optional
Toggle AMP if supported by mode, by default True
cuda_graph_warmup : int, optional
Number of warmup steps for cuda graphs, by default 11
amp_type : Union[float16, bfloat16], optional
Auto casting type for AMP, by default torch.float16
Raises
------
ValueError
If the model provided is not a modulus.Module. I.e. has no meta data.
Example
-------
>>> # Create model
>>> model = modulus.models.mlp.FullyConnected(2, 64, 2)
>>> input = torch.rand(8, 2)
>>> output = torch.rand(8, 2)
>>> # Create optimizer
>>> optim = torch.optim.Adam(model.parameters(), lr=0.001)
>>> # Create training step function with optimization wrapper
>>> @StaticCaptureTraining(model=model, optim=optim)
... def training_step(model, invar, outvar):
... predvar = model(invar)
... loss = torch.sum(torch.pow(predvar - outvar, 2))
... return loss
...
>>> # Sample training loop
>>> for i in range(3):
... loss = training_step(model, input, output)
...
Note
----
Presently only a single instance of training static capture with AMP can be
used due to a grad scalar singleton.
Note
----
Capturing multiple cuda graphs in a single program can lead to potential invalid CUDA
memory access errors on some systems. Prioritize capturing training graphs when this
occurs.
"""
def __init__(
self,
model: modulus.Module,
optim: torch.optim,
logger: Union[Logger, None] = None,
use_graphs: bool = True,
use_amp: bool = True,
cuda_graph_warmup: int = 11,
amp_type: Union[float16, bfloat16] = torch.float16,
):
super().__init__(
model,
optim,
logger,
use_graphs,
use_amp,
cuda_graph_warmup,
amp_type,
)
[docs]class StaticCaptureEvaluateNoGrad(_StaticCapture):
"""An performance optimization decorator for PyTorch no grad evaluation.
This class should be initialized as a decorator on a function that computes run the
forward pass of the model that does not require gradient calculations. This is the
recommended method to use for inference and validation methods.
Parameters
----------
model : modulus.Module
Modulus Model
logger : Union[Logger, None], optional
Modulus Launch Logger, by default None
use_graphs : bool, optional
Toggle CUDA graphs if supported by model, by default True
use_amp : bool, optional
Toggle AMP if supported by mode, by default True
cuda_graph_warmup : int, optional
Number of warmup steps for cuda graphs, by default 11
amp_type : Union[float16, bfloat16], optional
Auto casting type for AMP, by default torch.float16
Raises
------
ValueError
If the model provided is not a modulus.Module. I.e. has no meta data.
Example
-------
>>> # Create model
>>> model = modulus.models.mlp.FullyConnected(2, 64, 2)
>>> input = torch.rand(8, 2)
>>> # Create evaluate function with optimization wrapper
>>> @StaticCaptureEvaluateNoGrad(model=model)
... def eval_step(model, invar):
... predvar = model(invar)
... return predvar
...
>>> output = eval_step(model, input)
>>> output.size()
torch.Size([8, 2])
Note
----
Capturing multiple cuda graphs in a single program can lead to potential invalid CUDA
memory access errors on some systems. Prioritize capturing training graphs when this
occurs.
"""
def __init__(
self,
model: modulus.Module,
logger: Union[Logger, None] = None,
use_graphs: bool = True,
use_amp: bool = True,
cuda_graph_warmup: int = 11,
amp_type: Union[float16, bfloat16] = torch.float16,
):
super().__init__(
model,
None,
logger,
use_graphs,
use_amp,
cuda_graph_warmup,
amp_type,
)
self.eval = True # No optimizer/scaler calls
self.no_grad = True # No grad context and no grad zeroing