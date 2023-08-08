deeplearning/modulus/modulus-core-v010/_modules/modulus/utils/graphcast/data_utils.html

# Copyright (c) 2023, NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. # # Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); # you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. # You may obtain a copy of the License at # # http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 # # Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software # distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, # WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. # See the License for the specific language governing permissions and # limitations under the License. import netCDF4 as nc import numpy as np import torch from torch import Tensor import os from .graph_utils import deg2rad [docs] class StaticData : """Class to load static data from netCDF files. Static data includes land-sea mask, geopotential, and latitude-longitude coordinates. Parameters ---------- static_dataset_path : str Path to directory containing static data. latitudes : Tensor Tensor with shape (lat,) that includes latitudes. longitudes : Tensor Tensor with shape (lon,) that includes longitudes. """ def __init__ ( self , static_dataset_path : str , latitudes : Tensor , longitudes : Tensor , ) -> None : # pragma: no cover self . lsm_path = os . path . join ( static_dataset_path , "land_sea_mask.nc" ) self . geop_path = os . path . join ( static_dataset_path , "geopotential.nc" ) self . lat = latitudes self . lon = longitudes [docs] def get_lsm ( self ) -> Tensor : # pragma: no cover """Get land-sea mask from netCDF file. Returns ------- Tensor Land-sea mask with shape (1, 1, lat, lon). """ ds = nc . Dataset ( self . lsm_path ) lsm = np . expand_dims ( ds [ "lsm" ], axis = 0 ) return torch . tensor ( lsm , dtype = torch . float32 ) [docs] def get_geop ( self , normalize : bool = True ) -> Tensor : # pragma: no cover """Get geopotential from netCDF file. Parameters ---------- normalize : bool, optional Whether to normalize the geopotential, by default True Returns ------- Tensor Normalized geopotential with shape (1, 1, lat, lon). """ ds = nc . Dataset ( self . geop_path ) geop = np . expand_dims ( ds [ "z" ], axis = 0 ) if normalize : geop = ( geop - geop . mean ()) / geop . std () return torch . tensor ( geop , dtype = torch . float32 ) [docs] def get_lat_lon ( self ) -> Tensor : # pragma: no cover """Computes cosine of latitudes and sine and cosine of longitudes. Returns ------- Tensor Tensor with shape (1, 3, lat, lon) tha includes cosine of latitudes, sine and cosine of longitudes. """ # cos latitudes cos_lat = torch . cos ( deg2rad ( self . lat )) cos_lat = cos_lat . view ( 1 , 1 , self . lat . size ( 0 ), 1 ) cos_lat_mg = cos_lat . expand ( 1 , 1 , self . lat . size ( 0 ), self . lon . size ( 0 )) # sin longitudes sin_lon = torch . sin ( deg2rad ( self . lon )) sin_lon = sin_lon . view ( 1 , 1 , 1 , self . lon . size ( 0 )) sin_lon_mg = sin_lon . expand ( 1 , 1 , self . lat . size ( 0 ), self . lon . size ( 0 )) # cos longitudes cos_lon = torch . cos ( deg2rad ( self . lon )) cos_lon = cos_lon . view ( 1 , 1 , 1 , self . lon . size ( 0 )) cos_lon_mg = cos_lon . expand ( 1 , 1 , self . lat . size ( 0 ), self . lon . size ( 0 )) outvar = torch . cat (( cos_lat_mg , sin_lon_mg , cos_lon_mg ), dim = 1 ) return outvar [docs] def get ( self ) -> Tensor : # pragma: no cover """Get all static data. Returns ------- Tensor Tensor with shape (1, 5, lat, lon) that includes land-sea mask, geopotential, cosine of latitudes, sine and cosine of longitudes. """ lsm = self . get_lsm () geop = self . get_geop () lat_lon = self . get_lat_lon () return torch . concat (( lsm , geop , lat_lon ), dim = 1 )