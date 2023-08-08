deeplearning/modulus/modulus-core-v010/_modules/modulus/utils/graphcast/loss.html

Source code for modulus.utils.graphcast.loss
# Copyright (c) 2023, NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
#
# Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
# you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
# You may obtain a copy of the License at
#
# http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
#
# Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
# distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
# WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
# See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
# limitations under the License.
import math
import torch
import torch.nn as nn
from torch.autograd.function import once_differentiable
[docs]class CellAreaWeightedLossFunction(nn.Module):
"""Loss function with cell area weighting.
Parameters
----------
area : torch.Tensor
Cell area with shape [H, W].
"""
def __init__(self, area):
super().__init__()
self.area = area
[docs] def forward(self, invar, outvar):
"""
Implicit forward function which computes the loss given
a prediction and the corresponding targets.
Parameters
----------
invar : torch.Tensor
prediction of shape [T, C, H, W].
outvar : torch.Tensor
target values of shape [T, C, H, W].
"""
loss = (invar - outvar) ** 2
loss = loss.mean(dim=(0, 1))
loss = torch.mul(loss, self.area)
loss = loss.mean()
return loss [docs]class CustomCellAreaWeightedLossAutogradFunction(torch.autograd.Function):
"""Autograd fuunction for custom loss with cell area weighting."""
[docs] @staticmethod
def forward(ctx, invar: torch.Tensor, outvar: torch.Tensor, area: torch.Tensor):
"""Forward of custom loss function with cell area weighting."""
diff = invar - outvar # T x C x H x W
loss = diff**2
loss = loss.mean(dim=(0, 1))
loss = torch.mul(loss, area)
loss = loss.mean()
loss_grad = diff * (2.0 / (math.prod(invar.shape)))
loss_grad *= area.unsqueeze(0).unsqueeze(0)
ctx.save_for_backward(loss_grad)
return loss
[docs] @staticmethod
@once_differentiable
def backward(ctx, grad_loss: torch.Tensor):
"""Backward method of custom loss function with cell area weighting."""
# grad_loss should be 1, multiply nevertheless
# to avoid issues with cases where this isn't the case
(grad_invar,) = ctx.saved_tensors
return grad_invar * grad_loss, None, None [docs]class CustomCellAreaWeightedLossFunction(CellAreaWeightedLossFunction):
"""Custom loss function with cell area weighting.
Parameters
----------
area : torch.Tensor
Cell area with shape [H, W].
"""
def __init__(self, area: torch.Tensor):
super().__init__(area)
[docs] def forward(self, invar: torch.Tensor, outvar: torch.Tensor) -> torch.Tensor:
"""
Implicit forward function which computes the loss given
a prediction and the corresponding targets.
Parameters
----------
invar : torch.Tensor
prediction of shape [T, C, H, W].
outvar : torch.Tensor
target values of shape [T, C, H, W].
"""
return CustomCellAreaWeightedLossAutogradFunction.apply(
invar, outvar, self.area
)