deeplearning/modulus/modulus-core-v010/_modules/modulus/datapipes/climate/era5_hdf5.html
Source code for modulus.datapipes.climate.era5_hdf5
# Copyright (c) 2023, NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
#
# Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
# you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
# You may obtain a copy of the License at
#
# http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
#
# Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
# distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
# WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
# See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
# limitations under the License.
import h5py
import numpy as np
import torch
try:
import nvidia.dali as dali
import nvidia.dali.plugin.pytorch as dali_pth
except ImportError:
raise ImportError(
"DALI dataset requires NVIDIA DALI package to be installed. "
+ "The package can be installed at:\n"
+ "https://docs.nvidia.com/deeplearning/dali/user-guide/docs/installation.html"
)
from dataclasses import dataclass
from typing import Iterable, List, Union, Tuple
from pathlib import Path
from torch.utils.data import Dataset
from ..datapipe import Datapipe
from ..meta import DatapipeMetaData
Tensor = torch.Tensor
[docs]@dataclass
class MetaData(DatapipeMetaData):
name: str = "ERA5HDF5"
# Optimization
auto_device: bool = True
cuda_graphs: bool = True
# Parallel
ddp_sharding: bool = True
[docs]class ERA5HDF5Datapipe(Datapipe):
"""ERA5 DALI data pipeline for HDF5 files
Parameters
----------
data_dir : str
Directory where ERA5 data is stored
stats_dir : Union[str, None], optional
Directory to data statistic numpy files for normalization, if None, no normalization
will be used, by default None
channels : Union[List[int], None], optional
Defines which ERA5 variables to load, if None will use all in HDF5 file, by default None
batch_size : int, optional
Batch size, by default 1
stride : int, optional
Number of steps between input and output variables. For example, if the dataset
contains data at every 6 hours, a stride 1 = 6 hour delta t and
stride 2 = 12 hours delta t, by default 1
num_steps : int, optional
Number of timesteps are included in the output variables, by default 1
patch_size : Union[Tuple[int, int], int, None], optional
If specified, crops input and output variables so image dimensions are
divisible by patch_size, by default None
num_samples_per_year : int, optional
Number of samples randomly taken from each year. If None, all will be use, by default None
shuffle : bool, optional
Shuffle dataset, by default True
num_workers : int, optional
Number of workers, by default 1
device: Union[str, torch.device], optional
Device for DALI pipeline to run on, by default cuda
process_rank : int, optional
Rank ID of local process, by default 0
world_size : int, optional
Number of training processes, by default 1
"""
def __init__(
self,
data_dir: str,
stats_dir: Union[str, None] = None,
channels: Union[List[int], None] = None,
batch_size: int = 1,
num_steps: int = 1,
stride: int = 1,
patch_size: Union[Tuple[int, int], int, None] = None,
num_samples_per_year: Union[int, None] = None,
shuffle: bool = True,
num_workers: int = 1,
device: Union[str, torch.device] = "cuda",
process_rank: int = 0,
world_size: int = 1,
):
super().__init__(meta=MetaData())
self.batch_size = batch_size
self.num_workers = num_workers
self.shuffle = shuffle
self.data_dir = Path(data_dir)
self.stats_dir = Path(stats_dir) if not stats_dir is None else None
self.channels = channels
self.stride = stride
self.num_steps = num_steps
self.num_samples_per_year = num_samples_per_year
self.process_rank = process_rank
self.world_size = world_size
if isinstance(patch_size, int):
patch_size = (patch_size, patch_size)
self.patch_size = patch_size
# Set up device, needed for pipeline
if isinstance(device, str):
device = torch.device(device)
# Need a index id if cuda
if device.type == "cuda" and device.index == None:
device = torch.device("cuda:0")
self.device = device
# check root directory exists
if not self.data_dir.is_dir():
raise IOError(f"Error, data directory {self.data_dir} does not exist")
if not self.stats_dir is None and not self.stats_dir.is_dir():
raise IOError(f"Error, stats directory {self.stats_dir} does not exist")
self.parse_dataset_files()
self.load_statistics()
self.pipe = self._create_pipeline()
[docs] def parse_dataset_files(self) -> None:
"""Parses the data directory for valid HDF5 files and determines training samples
Raises
------
ValueError
In channels specified or number of samples per year is not valid
"""
# get all input data files
self.data_paths = sorted(self.data_dir.glob("????.h5"))
for data_path in self.data_paths:
self.logger.info(f"ERA5 file found: {data_path}")
self.n_years = len(self.data_paths)
self.logger.info(f"Number of years: {self.n_years}")
# get total number of examples and image shape from the first file,
# assuming other files have exactly the same format.
self.logger.info(f"Getting file stats from {self.data_paths[0]}")
with h5py.File(self.data_paths[0], "r") as f:
# truncate the dataset to avoid out-of-range sampling
data_samples_per_year = f["fields"].shape[0] - self.num_steps * self.stride
self.img_shape = f["fields"].shape[2:]
# If channels not provided, use all of them
if self.channels is None:
self.channels = [i for i in range(f["fields"].shape[1])]
# If num_samples_per_year use all
if self.num_samples_per_year is None:
self.num_samples_per_year = data_samples_per_year
# Adjust image shape if patch_size defined
if self.patch_size is not None:
self.img_shape = [
s - s % self.patch_size[i] for i, s in enumerate(self.img_shape)
]
self.logger.info(f"Input image shape: {self.img_shape}")
# Get total length
self.total_length = self.n_years * self.num_samples_per_year
self.length = self.total_length
# Sanity checks
if max(self.channels) >= f["fields"].shape[1]:
raise ValueError(
f"Provided channel has indexes greater than the number \
of fields {f['fields'].shape[1]}"
)
if self.num_samples_per_year > data_samples_per_year:
raise ValueError(
f"num_samples_per_year ({self.num_samples_per_year}) > number of \
samples available ({data_samples_per_year})!"
)
self.logger.info(f"Number of samples/year: {self.num_samples_per_year}")
self.logger.info(f"Number of channels available: {f['fields'].shape[1]}")
[docs] def load_statistics(self) -> None:
"""Loads ERA5 statistics from pre-computed numpy files
The statistic files should be of name global_means.npy and global_std.npy with
a shape of [1, C, 1, 1] located in the stat_dir.
Raises
------
IOError
If mean or std numpy files are not found
AssertionError
If loaded numpy arrays are not of correct size
"""
# If no stats dir we just skip loading the stats
if self.stats_dir is None:
self.mu = None
self.std = None
return
# load normalisation values
mean_stat_file = self.stats_dir / Path("global_means.npy")
std_stat_file = self.stats_dir / Path("global_stds.npy")
if not mean_stat_file.exists():
raise IOError(f"Mean statistics file {mean_stat_file} not found")
if not std_stat_file.exists():
raise IOError(f"Std statistics file {std_stat_file} not found")
# has shape [1, C, 1, 1]
self.mu = np.load(str(mean_stat_file))[:, self.channels]
# has shape [1, C, 1, 1]
self.sd = np.load(str(std_stat_file))[:, self.channels]
if not self.mu.shape == self.sd.shape == (1, len(self.channels), 1, 1):
raise AssertionError("Error, normalisation arrays have wrong shape")
def _create_pipeline(self) -> dali.Pipeline:
"""Create DALI pipeline
Returns
-------
dali.Pipeline
HDF5 DALI pipeline
"""
pipe = dali.Pipeline(
batch_size=self.batch_size,
num_threads=2,
prefetch_queue_depth=2,
py_num_workers=self.num_workers,
device_id=self.device.index,
py_start_method="spawn",
)
with pipe:
source = ERA5DaliExternalSource(
data_paths=self.data_paths,
num_samples=self.total_length,
channels=self.channels,
stride=self.stride,
num_steps=self.num_steps,
num_samples_per_year=self.num_samples_per_year,
batch_size=self.batch_size,
shuffle=self.shuffle,
process_rank=self.process_rank,
world_size=self.world_size,
)
# Update length of dataset
self.length = len(source) // self.batch_size
# Read current batch.
invar, outvar = dali.fn.external_source(
source,
num_outputs=2,
parallel=True,
batch=False,
)
if self.device.type == "cuda":
# Move tensors to GPU as external_source won't do that.
invar = invar.gpu()
outvar = outvar.gpu()
# Crop.
h, w = self.img_shape
invar = invar[:, :h, :w]
outvar = outvar[:, :, :h, :w]
# Standardize.
if not self.stats_dir is None:
invar = dali.fn.normalize(invar, mean=self.mu[0], stddev=self.sd[0])
outvar = dali.fn.normalize(outvar, mean=self.mu, stddev=self.sd)
# Set outputs.
pipe.set_outputs(invar, outvar)
return pipe
def __iter__(self):
# Reset the pipeline before creating an iterator to enable epochs.
self.pipe.reset()
# Create DALI PyTorch iterator.
return dali_pth.DALIGenericIterator([self.pipe], ["invar", "outvar"])
def __len__(self):
return self.length
[docs]class ERA5DaliExternalSource:
"""DALI Source for lazy-loading the HDF5 ERA5 files
Parameters
----------
data_paths : Iterable[str]
Directory where ERA5 data is stored
num_samples : int
Total number of training samples
channels : Iterable[int]
List representing which ERA5 variables to load
stride : int
Number of steps between input and output variables
num_steps : int
Number of timesteps are included in the output variables
num_samples_per_year : int
Number of samples randomly taken from each year
batch_size : int, optional
Batch size, by default 1
shuffle : bool, optional
Shuffle dataset, by default True
process_rank : int, optional
Rank ID of local process, by default 0
world_size : int, optional
Number of training processes, by default 1
Note
----
For more information about DALI external source operator:
https://docs.nvidia.com/deeplearning/dali/archives/dali_1_13_0/user-guide/docs/examples/general/data_loading/parallel_external_source.html
"""
def __init__(
self,
data_paths: Iterable[str],
num_samples: int,
channels: Iterable[int],
num_steps: int,
stride: int,
num_samples_per_year: int,
batch_size: int = 1,
shuffle: bool = True,
process_rank: int = 0,
world_size: int = 1,
):
self.data_paths = list(data_paths)
# Will be populated later once each worker starts running in its own process.
self.data_files = None
self.num_samples = num_samples
self.chans = list(channels)
self.num_steps = num_steps
self.stride = stride
self.num_samples_per_year = num_samples_per_year
self.batch_size = batch_size
self.shuffle = shuffle
self.last_epoch = None
self.indices = np.arange(num_samples)
# Shard from indices if running in parallel
self.indices = np.array_split(self.indices, world_size)[process_rank]
# Get number of full batches, ignore possible last incomplete batch for now.
# Also, DALI external source does not support incomplete batches in parallel mode.
self.num_batches = len(self.indices) // self.batch_size
def __call__(self, sample_info: dali.types.SampleInfo) -> Tuple[Tensor, Tensor]:
if sample_info.iteration >= self.num_batches:
raise StopIteration()
if self.data_files is None:
# This will be called once per worker. Workers are persistent,
# so there is no need to explicitly close the files - this will be done
# when corresponding pipeline/dataset is destroyed.
self.data_files = [h5py.File(path, "r") for path in self.data_paths]
# Shuffle before the next epoch starts.
if self.shuffle and sample_info.epoch_idx != self.last_epoch:
# All workers use the same rng seed so the resulting
# indices are the same across workers.
np.random.default_rng(seed=sample_info.epoch_idx).shuffle(self.indices)
self.last_epoch = sample_info.epoch_idx
# Get local indices from global index.
idx = self.indices[sample_info.idx_in_epoch]
year_idx = idx // self.num_samples_per_year
in_idx = idx % self.num_samples_per_year
data = self.data_files[year_idx]["fields"]
# Has [C,H,W] shape.
invar = data[in_idx, self.chans]
# Has [T,C,H,W] shape.
outvar = np.empty((self.num_steps,) + invar.shape, dtype=invar.dtype)
for i in range(self.num_steps):
out_idx = in_idx + (i + 1) * self.stride
outvar[i] = data[out_idx, self.chans]
return invar, outvar
def __len__(self):
return len(self.indices)