deeplearning/modulus/modulus-core-v010/_modules/modulus/datapipes/gnn/mgn_dataset.html

import torch
import os, json, functools, numpy as np
try:
import tensorflow.compat.v1 as tf
except:
raise ImportError(
"Mesh Graph Net Datapipe requires the Tensorflow library. Install the "
+ "package at: https://www.tensorflow.org/install"
)
try:
import dgl
from dgl.data import DGLDataset
except:
raise ImportError(
"Mesh Graph Net Datapipe requires the DGL library. Install the "
+ "desired CUDA version at: https://www.dgl.ai/pages/start.html"
)
from torch.nn import functional as F
# Hide GPU from visible devices for TF
tf.config.set_visible_devices([], "GPU")
[docs]class MGNDataset(DGLDataset):
"""In-memory MeshGraphNet Dataset for stationary mesh
Notes:
- This dataset prepares and processes the data available in MeshGraphNet's repo:
https://github.com/deepmind/deepmind-research/tree/master/meshgraphnets
- A single adj matrix is used for each transient simulation.
Do not use with adaptive mesh or remeshing
Parameters
----------
name : str, optional
Name of the dataset, by default "dataset"
data_dir : _type_, optional
Specifying the directory that stores the raw data in .TFRecord format., by default None
split : str, optional
Dataset split ["train", "eval", "test"], by default "train"
num_samples : int, optional
Number of samples, by default 1000
num_steps : int, optional
Number of time steps in each sample, by default 600
noise_std : float, optional
The standard deviation of the noise added to the "train" split, by default 0.02
force_reload : bool, optional
force reload, by default False
verbose : bool, optional
verbose, by default False
"""
def __init__(
self,
name="dataset",
data_dir=None,
split="train",
num_samples=1000,
num_steps=600,
noise_std=0.02,
force_reload=False,
verbose=False,
):
super().__init__(
name=name,
force_reload=force_reload,
verbose=verbose,
)
self.data_dir = data_dir
self.split = split
self.num_samples = num_samples
self.num_steps = num_steps
self.noise_std = noise_std
self.length = num_samples * (num_steps - 1)
print(f"Preparing the {split} dataset...")
# create the graphs with edge features
dataset_iterator = self._load_tf_data(self.data_dir, self.split)
self.graphs, self.cells, self.node_type = [], [], []
noise_mask, self.rollout_mask = [], []
self.mesh_pos = []
for i in range(self.num_samples):
data_np = dataset_iterator.get_next()
data_np = {key: arr[:num_steps].numpy() for key, arr in data_np.items()}
src, dst = self.cell_to_adj(data_np["cells"][0]) # assuming stationary mesh
graph = self.create_graph(src, dst, dtype=torch.int32)
graph = self.add_edge_features(graph, data_np["mesh_pos"][0])
self.graphs.append(graph)
node_type = torch.tensor(data_np["node_type"][0], dtype=torch.uint8)
self.node_type.append(self._one_hot_encode(node_type))
noise_mask.append(torch.eq(node_type, torch.zeros_like(node_type)))
if self.split != "train":
self.mesh_pos.append(torch.tensor(data_np["mesh_pos"][0]))
self.cells.append(data_np["cells"][0])
self.rollout_mask.append(self._get_rollout_mask(node_type))
# compute or load edge data stats
if self.split == "train":
self.edge_stats = self._get_edge_stats()
else:
self.edge_stats = self._load_json("edge_stats.json")
# normalize edge features
for i in range(num_samples):
self.graphs[i].edata["x"] = self.normalize_edge(
self.graphs[i],
self.edge_stats["edge_mean"],
self.edge_stats["edge_std"],
)
# create the node features
dataset_iterator = self._load_tf_data(self.data_dir, self.split)
self.node_features, self.node_targets = [], []
for i in range(self.num_samples):
data_np = dataset_iterator.get_next()
data_np = {key: arr[:num_steps].numpy() for key, arr in data_np.items()}
features, targets = {}, {}
features["velocity"] = self._drop_last(data_np["velocity"])
targets["velocity"] = self._push_forward_diff(data_np["velocity"])
targets["pressure"] = self._push_forward(data_np["pressure"])
# add noise
if split == "train":
features["velocity"], targets["velocity"] = self._add_noise(
features["velocity"],
targets["velocity"],
self.noise_std,
noise_mask[i],
)
self.node_features.append(features)
self.node_targets.append(targets)
# compute or load node data stats
if self.split == "train":
self.node_stats = self._get_node_stats()
else:
self.node_stats = self._load_json("node_stats.json")
# normalize node features
for i in range(num_samples):
self.node_features[i]["velocity"] = self.normalize_node(
self.node_features[i]["velocity"],
self.node_stats["velocity_mean"],
self.node_stats["velocity_std"],
)
self.node_targets[i]["velocity"] = self.normalize_node(
self.node_targets[i]["velocity"],
self.node_stats["velocity_diff_mean"],
self.node_stats["velocity_diff_std"],
)
self.node_targets[i]["pressure"] = self.normalize_node(
self.node_targets[i]["pressure"],
self.node_stats["pressure_mean"],
self.node_stats["pressure_std"],
)
def __getitem__(self, idx):
gidx = idx // (self.num_steps - 1) # graph index
tidx = idx % (self.num_steps - 1) # time step index
graph = self.graphs[gidx]
node_features = torch.cat(
(self.node_features[gidx]["velocity"][tidx], self.node_type[gidx]), dim=-1
)
node_targets = torch.cat(
(
self.node_targets[gidx]["velocity"][tidx],
self.node_targets[gidx]["pressure"][tidx],
),
dim=-1,
)
graph.ndata["x"] = node_features
graph.ndata["y"] = node_targets
if self.split == "train":
return graph
else:
graph.ndata["mesh_pos"] = self.mesh_pos[gidx]
cells = self.cells[gidx]
rollout_mask = self.rollout_mask[gidx]
return graph, cells, rollout_mask
def __len__(self):
return self.length
def _get_edge_stats(self):
stats = {
"edge_mean": 0,
"edge_meansqr": 0,
}
for i in range(self.num_samples):
stats["edge_mean"] += (
torch.mean(self.graphs[i].edata["x"], dim=0) / self.num_samples
)
stats["edge_meansqr"] += (
torch.mean(torch.square(self.graphs[i].edata["x"]), dim=0)
/ self.num_samples
)
stats["edge_std"] = torch.sqrt(
stats["edge_meansqr"] - torch.square(stats["edge_mean"])
)
stats.pop("edge_meansqr")
# save to file
self._save_json(stats, "edge_stats.json")
return stats
def _get_node_stats(self):
stats = {
"velocity_mean": 0,
"velocity_meansqr": 0,
"velocity_diff_mean": 0,
"velocity_diff_meansqr": 0,
"pressure_mean": 0,
"pressure_meansqr": 0,
}
for i in range(self.num_samples):
stats["velocity_mean"] += (
torch.mean(self.node_features[i]["velocity"], dim=(0, 1))
/ self.num_samples
)
stats["velocity_meansqr"] += (
torch.mean(torch.square(self.node_features[i]["velocity"]), dim=(0, 1))
/ self.num_samples
)
stats["pressure_mean"] += (
torch.mean(self.node_targets[i]["pressure"], dim=(0, 1))
/ self.num_samples
)
stats["pressure_meansqr"] += (
torch.mean(torch.square(self.node_targets[i]["pressure"]), dim=(0, 1))
/ self.num_samples
)
stats["velocity_diff_mean"] += (
torch.mean(
self.node_targets[i]["velocity"],
dim=(0, 1),
)
/ self.num_samples
)
stats["velocity_diff_meansqr"] += (
torch.mean(
torch.square(self.node_targets[i]["velocity"]),
dim=(0, 1),
)
/ self.num_samples
)
stats["velocity_std"] = torch.sqrt(
stats["velocity_meansqr"] - torch.square(stats["velocity_mean"])
)
stats["pressure_std"] = torch.sqrt(
stats["pressure_meansqr"] - torch.square(stats["pressure_mean"])
)
stats["velocity_diff_std"] = torch.sqrt(
stats["velocity_diff_meansqr"] - torch.square(stats["velocity_diff_mean"])
)
stats.pop("velocity_meansqr")
stats.pop("pressure_meansqr")
stats.pop("velocity_diff_meansqr")
# save to file
self._save_json(stats, "node_stats.json")
return stats
def _load_tf_data(self, path, split):
"""
Utility for loading the .tfrecord dataset in DeepMind's MeshGraphNet repo:
https://github.com/deepmind/deepmind-research/tree/master/meshgraphnets
Follow the instructions provided in that repo to download the .tfrecord files.
"""
dataset = self._load_dataset(path, split)
dataset_iterator = tf.data.make_one_shot_iterator(dataset)
return dataset_iterator
def _load_dataset(self, path, split):
with open(os.path.join(path, "meta.json"), "r") as fp:
meta = json.loads(fp.read())
dataset = tf.data.TFRecordDataset(os.path.join(path, split + ".tfrecord"))
return dataset.map(
functools.partial(self._parse_data, meta=meta), num_parallel_calls=8
).prefetch(tf.data.AUTOTUNE)
[docs] @staticmethod
def cell_to_adj(cells):
"""creates adjancy matrix in COO format from mesh cells"""
num_cells = np.shape(cells)[0]
src = [cells[i][indx] for i in range(num_cells) for indx in [0, 1, 2]]
dst = [cells[i][indx] for i in range(num_cells) for indx in [1, 2, 0]]
return src, dst
[docs] @staticmethod
def create_graph(src, dst, dtype=torch.int32):
"""
creates a DGL graph from an adj matrix in COO format.
torch.int32 can handle graphs with up to 2**31-1 nodes or edges.
"""
graph = dgl.to_bidirected(dgl.graph((src, dst), idtype=dtype))
return graph
[docs] @staticmethod
def add_edge_features(graph, pos):
"""
adds relative displacement & displacement norm as edge features
"""
row, col = graph.edges()
disp = torch.tensor(pos[row.long()] - pos[col.long()])
disp_norm = torch.linalg.norm(disp, dim=-1, keepdim=True)
graph.edata["x"] = torch.cat((disp, disp_norm), dim=1)
return graph
[docs] @staticmethod
def normalize_node(invar, mu, std):
"""normalizes a tensor"""
assert invar.size()[-1] == mu.size()[-1]
assert invar.size()[-1] == std.size()[-1]
return (invar - mu.expand(invar.size())) / std.expand(invar.size())
[docs] @staticmethod
def normalize_edge(graph, mu, std):
"""normalizes a tensor"""
assert graph.edata["x"].size()[-1] == mu.size()[-1]
assert graph.edata["x"].size()[-1] == std.size()[-1]
return (graph.edata["x"] - mu) / std
[docs] @staticmethod
def denormalize(invar, mu, std):
"""denormalizes a tensor"""
# assert invar.size()[-1] == mu.size()[-1]
# assert invar.size()[-1] == std.size()[-1]
denormalized_invar = invar * std + mu
return denormalized_invar
@staticmethod
def _one_hot_encode(node_type): # TODO generalize
node_type = torch.squeeze(node_type, dim=-1)
node_type = torch.where(
node_type == 0,
torch.zeros_like(node_type),
node_type - 3,
)
node_type = F.one_hot(node_type.long(), num_classes=4)
return node_type
@staticmethod
def _drop_last(invar):
return torch.tensor(invar[0:-1], dtype=torch.float)
@staticmethod
def _push_forward(invar):
return torch.tensor(invar[1:], dtype=torch.float)
@staticmethod
def _push_forward_diff(invar):
return torch.tensor(invar[1:] - invar[0:-1], dtype=torch.float)
@staticmethod
def _save_json(var, file):
var_list = {k: v.numpy().tolist() for k, v in var.items()}
with open(file, "w") as f:
json.dump(var_list, f)
@staticmethod
def _load_json(file):
with open(file, "r") as f:
var_list = json.load(f)
var = {k: torch.tensor(v, dtype=torch.float) for k, v in var_list.items()}
return var
@staticmethod
def _get_rollout_mask(node_type):
mask = torch.logical_or(
torch.eq(node_type, torch.zeros_like(node_type)),
torch.eq(
node_type,
torch.zeros_like(node_type) + 5,
),
)
return mask
@staticmethod
def _add_noise(features, targets, noise_std, noise_mask):
noise = torch.normal(mean=0, std=noise_std, size=features.size())
noise_mask = noise_mask.expand(features.size()[0], -1, 2)
noise = torch.where(noise_mask, noise, torch.zeros_like(noise))
features += noise
targets -= noise
return features, targets
@staticmethod
def _parse_data(p, meta):
outvar = {}
feature_dict = {k: tf.io.VarLenFeature(tf.string) for k in meta["field_names"]}
features = tf.io.parse_single_example(p, feature_dict)
for k, v in meta["features"].items():
data = tf.reshape(
tf.io.decode_raw(features[k].values, getattr(tf, v["dtype"])),
v["shape"],
)
if v["type"] == "static":
data = tf.tile(data, [meta["trajectory_length"], 1, 1])
elif v["type"] == "dynamic_varlen":
row_len = tf.reshape(
tf.io.decode_raw(features["length_" + k].values, tf.int32), [-1]
)
data = tf.RaggedTensor.from_row_lengths(data, row_lengths=row_len)
outvar[k] = data
return outvar