deeplearning/modulus/modulus-core-v010/_modules/modulus/metrics/climate/efi.html

# Copyright (c) 2023, NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. # # Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); # you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. # You may obtain a copy of the License at # # http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 # # Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software # distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, # WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. # See the License for the specific language governing permissions and # limitations under the License. # TODO(Dallas) Introduce Distributed Class for computation. import torch from modulus.metrics.general.histogram import normal_pdf , normal_cdf , histogram from modulus.metrics.general.entropy import _entropy_from_counts Tensor = torch . Tensor [docs] def efi ( pred_cdf : Tensor , bin_edges : Tensor , climatology_mean : Tensor , climatology_std : Tensor , ) -> Tensor : """Calculates the Extreme Forecast Index (EFI) for an ensemble forecast against a climatological distribution. Parameters ---------- pred_cdf : Tensor Cumulative distribution function of predictions of shape [N, ...] where N is the number of bins. This cdf must be defined over the passed bin_edges. bin_edges : Tensor Tensor of bin edges with shape [N+1, ...] where N is the number of bins. climatology_mean : Tensor Tensor of climatological mean with shape [...] climatology_std : Tensor Tensor of climatological std with shape [...] Returns ------- Tensor EFI values of each of the batched dimensions. Note ---- Reference: https://www.atmos.albany.edu/daes/atmclasses/atm401/spring_2016/ppts_pdfs/ECMWF_EFI.pdf """ clim_cdf = normal_cdf ( climatology_mean , climatology_std , bin_edges , grid = "right" ) return torch . trapz ( ( clim_cdf - pred_cdf ) / torch . sqrt ( 1e-8 + clim_cdf * ( 1.0 - clim_cdf )), clim_cdf , dim = 0 , ) [docs] def normalized_entropy ( pred_pdf : Tensor , bin_edges : Tensor , climatology_mean : Tensor , climatology_std : Tensor , ) -> Tensor : """Calculates the relative entropy, or surprise, of using the prediction distribution as opposed to the climatology distribution. Parameters ---------- pred_cdf : Tensor Cumulative distribution function of predictions of shape [N, ...] where N is the number of bins. This cdf must be defined over the passed bin_edges. bin_edges : Tensor Tensor of bin edges with shape [N+1, ...] where N is the number of bins. climatology_mean : Tensor Tensor of climatological mean with shape [...] climatology_std : Tensor Tensor of climatological std with shape [...] Returns ------- Tensor Relative Entropy values of each of the batched dimensions. Note ---- Reference: https://www.atmos.albany.edu/daes/atmclasses/atm401/spring_2016/ppts_pdfs/ECMWF_EFI.pdf """ clim_pdf = normal_pdf ( climatology_mean , climatology_std , bin_edges , grid = "right" ) return 1.0 - _entropy_from_counts ( pred_pdf , bin_edges ) / _entropy_from_counts ( clim_pdf , bin_edges )