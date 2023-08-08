deeplearning/modulus/modulus-core-v010/_modules/modulus/models/mlp/fully_connected.html

# Copyright (c) 2023, NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. # # Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); # you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. # You may obtain a copy of the License at # # http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 # # Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software # distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, # WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. # See the License for the specific language governing permissions and # limitations under the License. import torch import torch.nn as nn import modulus from torch import Tensor from dataclasses import dataclass from typing import Optional , Union , List from modulus.models.layers import FCLayer from ..meta import ModelMetaData from ..module import Module [docs] @dataclass class MetaData ( ModelMetaData ): name : str = "FullyConnected" # Optimization jit : bool = True cuda_graphs : bool = True amp : bool = True torch_fx : bool = True # Inference onnx : bool = True onnx_runtime : bool = True # Physics informed func_torch : bool = True auto_grad : bool = True [docs] class FullyConnected ( Module ): """A densely-connected MLP architecture Parameters ---------- in_features : int, optional Size of input features, by default 512 layer_size : int, optional Size of every hidden layer, by default 512 out_features : int, optional Size of output features, by default 512 num_layers : int, optional Number of hidden layers, by default 6 activation_fn : Union[nn.Module, List[nn.Module]], optional Activation function to use, by default nn.SILU skip_connections : bool, optional Add skip connections every 2 hidden layers, by default False adaptive_activations : bool, optional Use an adaptive activation function, by default False weight_norm : bool, optional Use weight norm on fully connected layers, by default False Example ------- >>> model = modulus.models.mlp.FullyConnected(in_features=32, out_features=64) >>> input = torch.randn(128, 32) >>> output = model(input) >>> output.size() torch.Size([128, 64]) """ def __init__ ( self , in_features : int = 512 , layer_size : int = 512 , out_features : int = 512 , num_layers : int = 6 , activation_fn : Union [ nn . Module , List [ nn . Module ]] = nn . SiLU (), skip_connections : bool = False , adaptive_activations : bool = False , weight_norm : bool = False , ) -> None : super () . __init__ ( meta = MetaData ()) self . skip_connections = skip_connections if adaptive_activations : activation_par = nn . Parameter ( torch . ones ( 1 )) else : activation_par = None if not isinstance ( activation_fn , list ): activation_fn = [ activation_fn ] * num_layers if len ( activation_fn ) < num_layers : activation_fn = activation_fn + [ activation_fn [ - 1 ]] * ( num_layers - len ( activation_fn ) ) self . layers = nn . ModuleList () layer_in_features = in_features for i in range ( num_layers ): self . layers . append ( FCLayer ( layer_in_features , layer_size , activation_fn [ i ], weight_norm , activation_par , ) ) layer_in_features = layer_size self . final_layer = FCLayer ( in_features = layer_size , out_features = out_features , activation_fn = None , weight_norm = False , activation_par = None , ) [docs] def forward ( self , x : Tensor ) -> Tensor : x_skip : Optional [ Tensor ] = None for i , layer in enumerate ( self . layers ): x = layer ( x ) if self . skip_connections and i % 2 == 0 : if x_skip is not None : x , x_skip = x + x_skip , x else : x_skip = x x = self . final_layer ( x ) return x