deeplearning/modulus/modulus-core-v010/_modules/modulus/models/mlp/fully_connected.html

# Copyright (c) 2023, NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
#
# Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
# you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
# You may obtain a copy of the License at
#
# http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
#
# Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
# distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
# WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
# See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
# limitations under the License.
import torch
import torch.nn as nn
import modulus
from torch import Tensor
from dataclasses import dataclass
from typing import Optional, Union, List
from modulus.models.layers import FCLayer
from ..meta import ModelMetaData
from ..module import Module
[docs]class FullyConnected(Module):
"""A densely-connected MLP architecture
Parameters
----------
in_features : int, optional
Size of input features, by default 512
layer_size : int, optional
Size of every hidden layer, by default 512
out_features : int, optional
Size of output features, by default 512
num_layers : int, optional
Number of hidden layers, by default 6
activation_fn : Union[nn.Module, List[nn.Module]], optional
Activation function to use, by default nn.SILU
skip_connections : bool, optional
Add skip connections every 2 hidden layers, by default False
adaptive_activations : bool, optional
Use an adaptive activation function, by default False
weight_norm : bool, optional
Use weight norm on fully connected layers, by default False
Example
-------
>>> model = modulus.models.mlp.FullyConnected(in_features=32, out_features=64)
>>> input = torch.randn(128, 32)
>>> output = model(input)
>>> output.size()
torch.Size([128, 64])
"""
def __init__(
self,
in_features: int = 512,
layer_size: int = 512,
out_features: int = 512,
num_layers: int = 6,
activation_fn: Union[nn.Module, List[nn.Module]] = nn.SiLU(),
skip_connections: bool = False,
adaptive_activations: bool = False,
weight_norm: bool = False,
) -> None:
super().__init__(meta=MetaData())
self.skip_connections = skip_connections
if adaptive_activations:
activation_par = nn.Parameter(torch.ones(1))
else:
activation_par = None
if not isinstance(activation_fn, list):
activation_fn = [activation_fn] * num_layers
if len(activation_fn) < num_layers:
activation_fn = activation_fn + [activation_fn[-1]] * (
num_layers - len(activation_fn)
)
self.layers = nn.ModuleList()
layer_in_features = in_features
for i in range(num_layers):
self.layers.append(
FCLayer(
layer_in_features,
layer_size,
activation_fn[i],
weight_norm,
activation_par,
)
)
layer_in_features = layer_size
self.final_layer = FCLayer(
in_features=layer_size,
out_features=out_features,
activation_fn=None,
weight_norm=False,
activation_par=None,
)
[docs] def forward(self, x: Tensor) -> Tensor:
x_skip: Optional[Tensor] = None
for i, layer in enumerate(self.layers):
x = layer(x)
if self.skip_connections and i % 2 == 0:
if x_skip is not None:
x, x_skip = x + x_skip, x
else:
x_skip = x
x = self.final_layer(x)
return x