deeplearning/modulus/modulus-core-v010/_modules/modulus/models/pix2pix/pix2pix.html

Pix2Pix model. This code was modified from, https://github.com/NVIDIA/pix2pixHD
The following license is provided from their source,
Copyright (C) 2019 NVIDIA Corporation. Ting-Chun Wang, Ming-Yu Liu, Jun-Yan Zhu.
BSD License. All rights reserved.
Redistribution and use in source and binary forms, with or without
modification, are permitted provided that the following conditions are met:
* Redistributions of source code must retain the above copyright notice, this
list of conditions and the following disclaimer.
* Redistributions in binary form must reproduce the above copyright notice,
this list of conditions and the following disclaimer in the documentation
and/or other materials provided with the distribution.
THE AUTHOR DISCLAIMS ALL WARRANTIES WITH REGARD TO THIS SOFTWARE, INCLUDING ALL
IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY AND FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE.
IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHOR BE LIABLE FOR ANY SPECIAL, INDIRECT OR CONSEQUENTIAL
DAMAGES OR ANY DAMAGES WHATSOEVER RESULTING FROM LOSS OF USE, DATA OR PROFITS,
WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, NEGLIGENCE OR OTHER TORTIOUS ACTION, ARISING
OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE USE OR PERFORMANCE OF THIS SOFTWARE.
--------------------------- LICENSE FOR pytorch-CycleGAN-and-pix2pix ----------------
Copyright (c) 2017, Jun-Yan Zhu and Taesung Park
All rights reserved.
Redistribution and use in source and binary forms, with or without
modification, are permitted provided that the following conditions are met:
* Redistributions of source code must retain the above copyright notice, this
list of conditions and the following disclaimer.
* Redistributions in binary form must reproduce the above copyright notice,
this list of conditions and the following disclaimer in the documentation
and/or other materials provided with the distribution.
THIS SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED BY THE COPYRIGHT HOLDERS AND CONTRIBUTORS "AS IS"
AND ANY EXPRESS OR IMPLIED WARRANTIES, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, THE
IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY AND FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE ARE
DISCLAIMED. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE COPYRIGHT HOLDER OR CONTRIBUTORS BE LIABLE
FOR ANY DIRECT, INDIRECT, INCIDENTAL, SPECIAL, EXEMPLARY, OR CONSEQUENTIAL
DAMAGES (INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, PROCUREMENT OF SUBSTITUTE GOODS OR
SERVICES; LOSS OF USE, DATA, OR PROFITS; OR BUSINESS INTERRUPTION) HOWEVER
CAUSED AND ON ANY THEORY OF LIABILITY, WHETHER IN CONTRACT, STRICT LIABILITY,
OR TORT (INCLUDING NEGLIGENCE OR OTHERWISE) ARISING IN ANY WAY OUT OF THE USE
OF THIS SOFTWARE, EVEN IF ADVISED OF THE POSSIBILITY OF SUCH DAMAGE.
"""
import torch
import torch.nn as nn
from typing import Union, List
from dataclasses import dataclass
import modulus
from ..meta import ModelMetaData
from ..module import Module
Tensor = torch.Tensor
[docs]class Pix2Pix(Module):
"""Convolutional encoder-decoder based on pix2pix generator models.
Note
----
The pix2pix architecture supports options for 1D, 2D and 3D fields which can
be constroled using the `dimension` parameter.
Parameters
----------
in_channels : int
Number of input channels
out_channels: Union[int, Any], optional
Number of outout channels
dimension : int
Model dimensionality (supports 1, 2, 3).
conv_layer_size : int, optional
Latent channel size after first convolution, by default 64
n_downsampling : int, optional
Number of downsampling blocks, by default 3
n_upsampling : int, optional
Number of upsampling blocks, by default 3
n_blocks : int, optional
Number of residual blocks in middle of model, by default 3
activation_fn : Activation, optional
Activation function, by default ReLU
batch_norm : bool, optional
Batch normalization, by default False
padding_type : str, optional
Padding type ('reflect', 'replicate' or 'zero'), by default "reflect"
Example
-------
>>> #2D convolutional encoder decoder
>>> model = modulus.models.pix2pix.Pix2Pix(
... in_channels=1,
... out_channels=2,
... dimension=2,
... conv_layer_size=4)
>>> input = torch.randn(4, 1, 32, 32) #(N, C, H, W)
>>> output = model(input)
>>> output.size()
torch.Size([4, 2, 32, 32])
Note
----
Reference: Isola, Phillip, et al. “Image-To-Image translation with conditional
adversarial networks” Conference on Computer Vision and Pattern Recognition, 2017.
https://arxiv.org/abs/1611.07004
Reference: Wang, Ting-Chun, et al. “High-Resolution image synthesis and semantic
manipulation with conditional GANs” Conference on Computer Vision and Pattern
Recognition, 2018. https://arxiv.org/abs/1711.11585
Note
----
Based on the implementation: https://github.com/NVIDIA/pix2pixHD
"""
def __init__(
self,
in_channels: int,
out_channels: int,
dimension: int,
conv_layer_size: int = 64,
n_downsampling: int = 3,
n_upsampling: int = 3,
n_blocks: int = 3,
activation_fn: Union[nn.Module, List[nn.Module]] = nn.ReLU(),
batch_norm: bool = False,
padding_type: str = "reflect",
):
assert (
n_blocks >= 0 and n_downsampling >= 0 and n_upsampling >= 0
), "Invalid arch params"
assert padding_type in ["reflect", "zero", "replicate"], "Invalid padding type"
super().__init__(meta=MetaData())
activation = activation_fn
# set padding and convolutions
if dimension == 1:
padding = nn.ReflectionPad1d(3)
conv = nn.Conv1d
trans_conv = nn.ConvTranspose1d
norm = nn.BatchNorm1d
elif dimension == 2:
padding = nn.ReflectionPad2d(3)
conv = nn.Conv2d
trans_conv = nn.ConvTranspose2d
norm = nn.BatchNorm2d
elif dimension == 3:
padding = nn.ReflectionPad3d(3)
conv = nn.Conv3d
trans_conv = nn.ConvTranspose3d
norm = nn.BatchNorm3d
else:
raise NotImplementedError(
f"Pix2Pix only supported dimensions 1, 2, 3. Got {dimension}"
)
model = [
padding,
conv(in_channels, conv_layer_size, kernel_size=7, padding=0),
]
if batch_norm:
model.append(norm(conv_layer_size))
model.append(activation)
### downsample
for i in range(n_downsampling):
mult = 2**i
model.append(
conv(
conv_layer_size * mult,
conv_layer_size * mult * 2,
kernel_size=3,
stride=2,
padding=1,
)
)
if batch_norm:
model.append(norm(conv_layer_size * mult * 2))
model.append(activation)
### resnet blocks
mult = 2**n_downsampling
for i in range(n_blocks):
model += [
ResnetBlock(
dimension,
conv_layer_size * mult,
padding_type=padding_type,
activation=activation,
use_batch_norm=batch_norm,
)
]
### upsample
for i in range(n_downsampling):
mult = 2 ** (n_downsampling - i)
model.append(
trans_conv(
int(conv_layer_size * mult),
int(conv_layer_size * mult / 2),
kernel_size=3,
stride=2,
padding=1,
output_padding=1,
)
)
if batch_norm:
model.append(norm(int(conv_layer_size * mult / 2)))
model.append(activation)
# super-resolution layers
for i in range(max([0, n_upsampling - n_downsampling])):
model.append(
trans_conv(
int(conv_layer_size),
int(conv_layer_size),
kernel_size=3,
stride=2,
padding=1,
output_padding=1,
)
)
if batch_norm:
model.append(norm(conv_layer_size))
model.append(activation)
model += [
padding,
conv(conv_layer_size, out_channels, kernel_size=7, padding=0),
]
self.model = nn.Sequential(*model)
[docs] def forward(self, input: Tensor) -> Tensor:
y = self.model(input)
return y [docs]class ResnetBlock(nn.Module):
"""A simple ResNet block
Parameters
----------
dimension : int
Model dimensionality (supports 1, 2, 3).
channels : int
Number of feature channels
padding_type : str, optional
Padding type ('reflect', 'replicate' or 'zero'), by default "reflect"
activation : nn.Module, optional
Activation function, by default nn.ReLU()
use_batch_norm : bool, optional
Batch normalization, by default False
"""
def __init__(
self,
dimension: int,
channels: int,
padding_type: str = "reflect",
activation: nn.Module = nn.ReLU(),
use_batch_norm: bool = False,
use_dropout: bool = False,
):
super().__init__()
assert padding_type in [
"reflect",
"zero",
"replicate",
], f"Invalid padding type {padding_type}"
if dimension == 1:
conv = nn.Conv1d
if padding_type == "reflect":
padding = nn.ReflectionPad1d(1)
elif padding_type == "replicate":
padding = nn.ReplicationPad1d(1)
else:
padding = None
norm = nn.BatchNorm1d
elif dimension == 2:
conv = nn.Conv2d
if padding_type == "reflect":
padding = nn.ReflectionPad2d(1)
elif padding_type == "replicate":
padding = nn.ReplicationPad2d(1)
else:
padding = None
norm = nn.BatchNorm2d
elif dimension == 3:
conv = nn.Conv3d
if padding_type == "reflect":
padding = nn.ReflectionPad3d(1)
elif padding_type == "replicate":
padding = nn.ReplicationPad3d(1)
else:
padding = None
norm = nn.BatchNorm3d
else:
raise NotImplementedError(
f"Pix2Pix ResnetBlock only supported dimensions 1, 2, 3. Got {dimension}"
)
conv_block = []
if padding_type != "zero":
conv_block += [padding]
p = 0
else:
p = 1 # Use built in conv padding
conv_block.append(conv(channels, channels, kernel_size=3, padding=p))
if use_batch_norm:
conv_block.append(norm(channels))
conv_block.append(activation)
if padding_type != "zero":
conv_block += [padding]
conv_block += [
conv(channels, channels, kernel_size=3, padding=p),
]
if use_batch_norm:
conv_block.append(norm(channels))
self.conv_block = nn.Sequential(*conv_block)
[docs] def forward(self, x: Tensor) -> Tensor:
out = x + self.conv_block(x)
return out