deeplearning/modulus/modulus-core-v010/_modules/modulus/models/srrn/super_res_net.html

Source code for modulus.models.srrn.super_res_net

# ignore_header_test

""""""
"""
SRResNet model. This code was modified from, 
https://github.com/sgrvinod/a-PyTorch-Tutorial-to-Super-Resolution

The following license is provided from their source,

MIT License

Copyright (c) 2020 Sagar Vinodababu

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy
of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal
in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights
to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell
copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is
furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all
copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR
IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY,
FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE
AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER
LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM,
OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE
SOFTWARE.
"""

import torch
from torch import nn
import math
from typing import Union, List, Any
from dataclasses import dataclass

import modulus
from ..meta import ModelMetaData
from ..module import Module

Tensor = torch.Tensor



[docs]@dataclass
class MetaData(ModelMetaData):
    name: str = "SuperResolution"
    # Optimization
    jit: bool = True
    cuda_graphs: bool = False  # TODO: Investigate this
    amp_cpu: bool = False
    amp_gpu: bool = False
    # Inference
    onnx: bool = True
    # Physics informed
    var_dim: int = 1
    func_torch: bool = True
    auto_grad: bool = True




[docs]class SRResNet(Module):
    """3D convolutional super-resolution network

    Parameters
    ----------
    in_channels : int
        Number of input channels
    out_channels: int
        Number of outout channels
    large_kernel_size : int, optional
        convolutional kernel size for first and last convolution, by default 7
    small_kernel_size : int, optional
        convolutional kernel size for internal convolutions, by default 3
    conv_layer_size : int, optional
        Latent channel size, by default 32
    n_resid_blocks : int, optional
        Number of residual blocks before , by default 8
    scaling_factor : int, optional
        Scaling factor to increase the output feature size
        compared to the input (2, 4, or 8), by default 8
    activation_fn : Activation, optional
        Activation function, by default Activation.PRELU

    Example
    -------
    >>> #3D convolutional encoder decoder
    >>> model = modulus.models.srrn.SRResNet(
    ... in_channels=1,
    ... out_channels=2,
    ... conv_layer_size=4,
    ... scaling_factor=2)
    >>> input = torch.randn(4, 1, 8, 8, 8) #(N, C, D, H, W)
    >>> output = model(input)
    >>> output.size()
    torch.Size([4, 2, 16, 16, 16])

    Note
    ----
    Based on the implementation:
    https://github.com/sgrvinod/a-PyTorch-Tutorial-to-Super-Resolution


    """

    def __init__(
        self,
        in_channels: int,
        out_channels: int,
        large_kernel_size: int = 7,
        small_kernel_size: int = 3,
        conv_layer_size: int = 32,
        n_resid_blocks: int = 8,
        scaling_factor: int = 8,
        activation_fn: nn.Module = nn.PReLU(),
    ):
        super().__init__(meta=MetaData())
        self.var_dim = 1

        # Scaling factor must be 2, 4, or 8
        scaling_factor = int(scaling_factor)
        assert scaling_factor in {2, 4, 8}, "The scaling factor must be 2, 4, or 8!"

        # The first convolutional block
        self.conv_block1 = ConvolutionalBlock3d(
            in_channels=in_channels,
            out_channels=conv_layer_size,
            kernel_size=large_kernel_size,
            batch_norm=False,
            activation_fn=activation_fn,
        )

        # A sequence of n_resid_blocks residual blocks,
        # each containing a skip-connection across the block
        self.residual_blocks = nn.Sequential(
            *[
                ResidualConvBlock3d(
                    n_layers=2,
                    kernel_size=small_kernel_size,
                    conv_layer_size=conv_layer_size,
                    activation_fn=activation_fn,
                )
                for i in range(n_resid_blocks)
            ]
        )

        # Another convolutional block
        self.conv_block2 = ConvolutionalBlock3d(
            in_channels=conv_layer_size,
            out_channels=conv_layer_size,
            kernel_size=small_kernel_size,
            batch_norm=True,
        )

        # Upscaling is done by sub-pixel convolution,
        # with each such block upscaling by a factor of 2
        n_subpixel_convolution_blocks = int(math.log2(scaling_factor))
        self.subpixel_convolutional_blocks = nn.Sequential(
            *[
                SubPixel_ConvolutionalBlock3d(
                    kernel_size=small_kernel_size,
                    conv_layer_size=conv_layer_size,
                    scaling_factor=2,
                )
                for i in range(n_subpixel_convolution_blocks)
            ]
        )

        # The last convolutional block
        self.conv_block3 = ConvolutionalBlock3d(
            in_channels=conv_layer_size,
            out_channels=out_channels,
            kernel_size=large_kernel_size,
            batch_norm=False,
        )


[docs]    def forward(self, in_vars: Tensor) -> Tensor:

        output = self.conv_block1(in_vars)  # (N, 3, w, h)
        residual = output  # (N, n_channels, w, h)
        output = self.residual_blocks(output)  # (N, n_channels, w, h)
        output = self.conv_block2(output)  # (N, n_channels, w, h)
        output = output + residual  # (N, n_channels, w, h)
        output = self.subpixel_convolutional_blocks(
            output
        )  # (N, n_channels, w * scaling factor, h * scaling factor)
        output = self.conv_block3(
            output
        )  # (N, 3, w * scaling factor, h * scaling factor)

        return output




[docs]class ConvolutionalBlock3d(nn.Module):
    """3D convolutional block

    Parameters
    ----------
    in_channels : int
        Input channels
    out_channels : int
        Output channels
    kernel_size : int
        Kernel size
    stride : int, optional
        Convolutional stride, by default 1
    batch_norm : bool, optional
        Use batchnorm, by default False
    """

    def __init__(
        self,
        in_channels: int,
        out_channels: int,
        kernel_size: int,
        stride: int = 1,
        batch_norm: bool = False,  # TODO set the train/eval model context
        activation_fn: nn.Module = nn.Identity(),
    ):
        super().__init__()

        # A container that will hold the layers in this convolutional block
        layers = list()

        # A convolutional layer
        layers.append(
            nn.Conv3d(
                in_channels=in_channels,
                out_channels=out_channels,
                kernel_size=kernel_size,
                stride=stride,
                padding=kernel_size // 2,
            )
        )

        # A batch normalization (BN) layer, if wanted
        if batch_norm is True:
            layers.append(nn.BatchNorm3d(num_features=out_channels))

        self.activation_fn = activation_fn

        # Put together the convolutional block as a sequence of the layers
        self.conv_block = nn.Sequential(*layers)


[docs]    def forward(self, input: Tensor) -> Tensor:
        output = self.activation_fn(self.conv_block(input))
        return output  # (N, out_channels, w, h)




[docs]class PixelShuffle3d(nn.Module):
    """3D pixel-shuffle operation

    Parameters
    ----------
    scale : int
        Factor to downscale channel count by

    Note
    ----
    Reference: http://www.multisilicon.com/blog/a25332339.html
    """

    def __init__(self, scale: int):
        super().__init__()
        self.scale = scale


[docs]    def forward(self, input: Tensor) -> Tensor:
        batch_size, channels, in_depth, in_height, in_width = input.size()
        nOut = int(channels // self.scale**3)

        out_depth = in_depth * self.scale
        out_height = in_height * self.scale
        out_width = in_width * self.scale

        input_view = input.contiguous().view(
            batch_size,
            nOut,
            self.scale,
            self.scale,
            self.scale,
            in_depth,
            in_height,
            in_width,
        )

        output = input_view.permute(0, 1, 5, 2, 6, 3, 7, 4).contiguous()

        return output.view(batch_size, nOut, out_depth, out_height, out_width)




[docs]class SubPixel_ConvolutionalBlock3d(nn.Module):
    """Convolutional block with Pixel Shuffle operation

    Parameters
    ----------
    kernel_size : int, optional
        Kernel size, by default 3
    conv_layer_size : int, optional
        Latent channel size, by default 64
    scaling_factor : int, optional
        Pixel shuffle scaling factor, by default 2
    """

    def __init__(
        self, kernel_size: int = 3, conv_layer_size: int = 64, scaling_factor: int = 2
    ):
        super().__init__()

        # A convolutional layer that increases the number of channels
        # by scaling factor^2, followed by pixel shuffle and PReLU
        self.conv = nn.Conv3d(
            in_channels=conv_layer_size,
            out_channels=conv_layer_size * (scaling_factor**3),
            kernel_size=kernel_size,
            padding=kernel_size // 2,
        )
        # These additional channels are shuffled to form additional pixels,
        #  upscaling each dimension by the scaling factor
        self.pixel_shuffle = PixelShuffle3d(scaling_factor)
        self.prelu = nn.PReLU()


[docs]    def forward(self, input: Tensor) -> Tensor:

        output = self.conv(input)  # (N, n_channels * scaling factor^2, w, h)
        output = self.pixel_shuffle(
            output
        )  # (N, n_channels, w * scaling factor, h * scaling factor)
        output = self.prelu(
            output
        )  # (N, n_channels, w * scaling factor, h * scaling factor)

        return output




[docs]class ResidualConvBlock3d(nn.Module):
    """3D ResNet block

    Parameters
    ----------
    n_layers : int, optional
        Number of convolutional layers, by default 1
    kernel_size : int, optional
        Kernel size, by default 3
    conv_layer_size : int, optional
        Latent channel size, by default 64
    activation_fn : nn.Module, optional
        Activation function, by default nn.Identity()
    """

    def __init__(
        self,
        n_layers: int = 1,
        kernel_size: int = 3,
        conv_layer_size: int = 64,
        activation_fn: nn.Module = nn.Identity(),
    ):
        super().__init__()

        layers = []
        for i in range(n_layers - 1):
            layers.append(
                ConvolutionalBlock3d(
                    in_channels=conv_layer_size,
                    out_channels=conv_layer_size,
                    kernel_size=kernel_size,
                    batch_norm=True,
                    activation_fn=activation_fn,
                )
            )
        # The final convolutional block with no activation
        layers.append(
            ConvolutionalBlock3d(
                in_channels=conv_layer_size,
                out_channels=conv_layer_size,
                kernel_size=kernel_size,
                batch_norm=True,
            )
        )

        self.conv_layers = nn.Sequential(*layers)


[docs]    def forward(self, input: Tensor) -> Tensor:
        residual = input  # (N, n_channels, w, h)
        output = self.conv_layers(input)  # (N, n_channels, w, h)
        output = output + residual  # (N, n_channels, w, h)

        return output
