deeplearning/modulus/modulus-core-v030/_modules/modulus/datapipes/benchmarks/darcy.html

# Copyright (c) 2023, NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. # # Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); # you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. # You may obtain a copy of the License at # # http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 # # Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software # distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, # WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. # See the License for the specific language governing permissions and # limitations under the License. import sys import numpy as np import torch import warp as wp from dataclasses import dataclass from typing import Union , Tuple , Dict from ..datapipe import Datapipe from ..meta import DatapipeMetaData from .kernels.initialization import init_uniform_random_4d from .kernels.finite_difference import ( darcy_mgrid_jacobi_iterative_batched_2d , mgrid_inf_residual_batched_2d , ) from .kernels.utils import ( fourier_to_array_batched_2d , threshold_3d , bilinear_upsample_batched_2d , ) Tensor = torch . Tensor # TODO unsure if better to remove this. Keeping this in for now wp . init () [docs] @dataclass class MetaData ( DatapipeMetaData ): name : str = "Darcy2D" # Optimization auto_device : bool = True cuda_graphs : bool = True # Parallel ddp_sharding : bool = False [docs] class Darcy2D ( Datapipe ): """2D Darcy flow benchmark problem datapipe. This datapipe continuously generates solutions to the 2D Darcy equation with variable permeability. All samples are generated on the fly and is meant to be a benchmark problem for testing data driven models. Permeability is drawn from a random Fourier series and threshold it to give a piecewise constant function. The solution is obtained using a GPU enabled multi-grid Jacobi iterative method. Parameters ---------- resolution : int, optional Resolution to run simulation at, by default 256 batch_size : int, optional Batch size of simulations, by default 64 nr_permeability_freq : int, optional Number of frequencies to use for generating random permeability. Higher values will give higher freq permeability fields., by default 5 max_permeability : float, optional Max permeability, by default 2.0 min_permeability : float, optional Min permeability, by default 0.5 max_iterations : int, optional Maximum iterations to use for each multi-grid, by default 30000 convergence_threshold : float, optional Solver L-Infinity convergence threshold, by default 1e-6 iterations_per_convergence_check : int, optional Number of Jacobi iterations to run before checking convergence, by default 1000 nr_multigrids : int, optional Number of multi-grid levels, by default 4 normaliser : Union[Dict[str, Tuple[float, float]], None], optional Dictionary with keys `permeability` and `darcy`. The values for these keys are two floats corresponding to mean and std `(mean, std)`. device : Union[str, torch.device], optional Device for datapipe to run place data on, by default "cuda" Raises ------ ValueError Incompatable multi-grid and resolution settings """ def __init__ ( self , resolution : int = 256 , batch_size : int = 64 , nr_permeability_freq : int = 5 , max_permeability : float = 2.0 , min_permeability : float = 0.5 , max_iterations : int = 30000 , convergence_threshold : float = 1e-6 , iterations_per_convergence_check : int = 1000 , nr_multigrids : int = 4 , normaliser : Union [ Dict [ str , Tuple [ float , float ]], None ] = None , device : Union [ str , torch . device ] = "cuda" , ): super () . __init__ ( meta = MetaData ()) # simulation params self . resolution = resolution self . batch_size = batch_size self . nr_permeability_freq = nr_permeability_freq self . max_permeability = max_permeability self . min_permeability = min_permeability self . max_iterations = max_iterations self . convergence_threshold = convergence_threshold self . iterations_per_convergence_check = iterations_per_convergence_check self . nr_multigrids = nr_multigrids self . normaliser = normaliser # check normaliser keys if self . normaliser is not None : if not { "permeability" , "darcy" } . issubset ( set ( self . normaliser . keys ())): raise ValueError ( "normaliser need to have keys permeability and darcy with mean and std" ) # Set up device for warp, warp has same naming convention as torch. if isinstance ( device , torch . device ): device = str ( device ) self . device = device # spatial dims self . dx = 1.0 / ( self . resolution + 1 ) # pad edges by 1 for multi-grid self . dim = ( self . batch_size , self . resolution + 1 , self . resolution + 1 ) self . fourier_dim = ( 4 , self . batch_size , self . nr_permeability_freq , self . nr_permeability_freq , ) # assert resolution is compatible with multi-grid method if ( resolution % 2 ** ( nr_multigrids - 1 )) != 0 : raise ValueError ( "Resolution is incompatible with number of sub grids." ) # allocate arrays for constructing dataset self . darcy0 = wp . zeros ( self . dim , dtype = float , device = self . device ) self . darcy1 = wp . zeros ( self . dim , dtype = float , device = self . device ) self . permeability = wp . zeros ( self . dim , dtype = float , device = self . device ) self . rand_fourier = wp . zeros ( self . fourier_dim , dtype = float , device = self . device ) self . inf_residual = wp . zeros ([ 1 ], dtype = float , device = self . device ) # Output tenors self . output_k = None self . output_p = None [docs] def initialize_batch ( self ) -> None : """Initializes arrays for new batch of simulations""" # initialize permeability self . permeability . zero_ () seed = np . random . randint ( np . iinfo ( np . uint64 ) . max , dtype = np . uint64 ) wp . launch ( kernel = init_uniform_random_4d , dim = self . fourier_dim , inputs = [ self . rand_fourier , - 1.0 , 1.0 , seed ], device = self . device , ) wp . launch ( kernel = fourier_to_array_batched_2d , dim = self . dim , inputs = [ self . permeability , self . rand_fourier , self . nr_permeability_freq , self . resolution , self . resolution , ], device = self . device , ) wp . launch ( kernel = threshold_3d , dim = self . dim , inputs = [ self . permeability , 0.0 , self . min_permeability , self . max_permeability , ], device = self . device , ) # zero darcy arrays self . darcy0 . zero_ () self . darcy1 . zero_ () [docs] def generate_batch ( self ) -> None : """Solve for new batch of simulations""" # initialize tensors with random permeability self . initialize_batch () # run solver for res in range ( self . nr_multigrids ): # calculate grid reduction factor and reduced dim grid_reduction_factor = 2 ** ( self . nr_multigrids - res - 1 ) if grid_reduction_factor > 1 : multigrid_dim = tuple ( [ self . batch_size ] + 2 * [( self . resolution ) // grid_reduction_factor ] ) else : multigrid_dim = self . dim # run till max steps is reached for k in range ( self . max_iterations // self . iterations_per_convergence_check ): # run jacobi iterations for s in range ( self . iterations_per_convergence_check ): # iterate solver wp . launch ( kernel = darcy_mgrid_jacobi_iterative_batched_2d , dim = multigrid_dim , inputs = [ self . darcy0 , self . darcy1 , self . permeability , 1.0 , self . dim [ 1 ], self . dim [ 2 ], self . dx , grid_reduction_factor , ], device = self . device , ) # swap buffers ( self . darcy0 , self . darcy1 ) = ( self . darcy1 , self . darcy0 ) # compute residual self . inf_residual . zero_ () wp . launch ( kernel = mgrid_inf_residual_batched_2d , dim = multigrid_dim , inputs = [ self . darcy0 , self . darcy1 , self . inf_residual , grid_reduction_factor , ], device = self . device , ) normalized_inf_residual = self . inf_residual . numpy ()[ 0 ] # check if converged if normalized_inf_residual < ( self . convergence_threshold * grid_reduction_factor ): break # upsample to higher resolution if grid_reduction_factor > 1 : wp . launch ( kernel = bilinear_upsample_batched_2d , dim = self . dim , inputs = [ self . darcy0 , self . dim [ 1 ], self . dim [ 2 ], grid_reduction_factor , ], device = self . device , ) def __iter__(self) -> Tuple[Tensor, Tensor]: """ Yields ------ Iterator[Tuple[Tensor, Tensor]] Infinite iterator that returns a batch of (permeability, darcy pressure) fields of size [batch, resolution, resolution] """ # infinite generator while True: # run simulation self.generate_batch() # convert warp arrays to pytorch permeability = wp.to_torch(self.permeability) darcy = wp.to_torch(self.darcy0) # add channel dims permeability = torch.unsqueeze(permeability, axis=1) darcy = torch.unsqueeze(darcy, axis=1) # crop edges by 1 from multi-grid TODO messy permeability = permeability[:, :, : self.resolution, : self.resolution] darcy = darcy[:, :, : self.resolution, : self.resolution] # normalize values if self.normaliser is not None: permeability = ( permeability - self.normaliser["permeability"][0] ) / self.normaliser["permeability"][1] darcy = (darcy - self.normaliser["darcy"][0]) / self.normaliser[ "darcy" ][1] # CUDA graphs static copies if self.output_k is None: self.output_k = permeability self.output_p = darcy else: self.output_k.data.copy_(permeability) self.output_p.data.copy_(darcy) yield {"permeability": self.output_k, "darcy": self.output_p} def __len__(self): return sys.maxsize