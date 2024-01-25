Modulus Distributed
- class modulus.distributed.manager.DistributedManager[source]
Distributed Manager for setting up distributed training enviroment.
This is a singleton that creates a persistance class instance for storing parallel environment information through out the life time of the program. This should be used to help set up Distributed Data Parallel and parallel datapipes.Note
One should call DistributedManager.initialize() prior to constructing a manager object
Example
>>> DistributedManager.initialize() >>> manager = DistributedManager() >>> manager.rank 0 >>> manager.world_size 1
- property broadcast_buffers
broadcast_buffers in PyTorch DDP
- static cleanup()[source]
Clean up distributed group and singleton
- static create_orthogonal_process_group(name: str, group_name: str, verbose: bool = False)[source]
Create a process group that is orthogonal to the specified process group.
- Parameters
name (str) –
created. (Name of the process group to be) –
group_name (str) –
group. (Name of the existing process) –
verbose (bool) –
group (Print out ranks of each created process) –
False. (default) –
- static create_process_subgroup(name: str, size: int, group_name: Optional[str] = None, verbose: bool = False)[source]
Create a process subgroup of a parent process group. This must be a collective call by all processes participating in this application.
- Parameters
name (str) –
created. (Name of the process subgroup to be) –
size (int) –
of (Size of the process subgroup to be created. This must be an integer factor) –
size. (the parent group's) –
group_name (Optional[str]) –
group (Print out ranks of each created process) –
None (optional. If) –
group –
None. (will be used. Default) –
verbose (bool) –
group –
False. (default) –
- property cuda
If cuda is available
- property device
Process device
- property distributed
Distributed enviroment
- property find_unused_parameters
find_unused_parameters in PyTorch DDP
- static get_available_backend()[source]
Get communication backend
- group(name=None)[source]
Returns a process group with the given name If name is None, group is also None indicating the default process group If named group does not exist, returns None also
- group_name(group=None)[source]
Returns the name of process group
- property group_names
Returns a list of all named process groups created
- group_rank(name=None)[source]
Returns the rank in named process group
- group_size(name=None)[source]
Returns the size of named process group
- static initialize()[source]
Initialize distributed manager
- Current supported initialization methods are:
- ENV: PyTorch environment variable initialization
- SLURM: Initialization on SLURM systems.
- OPENMPI: Initialization for OpenMPI launchers.
https://pytorch.org/docs/stable/distributed.html#environment-variable-initialization
Uses SLURM_PROCID, SLURM_NPROCS, SLURM_LOCALID and SLURM_LAUNCH_NODE_IPADDR environment variables.
Uses OMPI_COMM_WORLD_RANK, OMPI_COMM_WORLD_SIZE and OMPI_COMM_WORLD_LOCAL_RANK environment variables.
Initialization by default is done using the first valid method in the order listed above. Initialization method can also be explicitly controlled using the MODULUS_DISTRIBUTED_INITIALIZATION_METHOD environment variable and setting it to one of the options above.
- static initialize_env()[source]
Setup method using generic initialization
- static initialize_open_mpi(addr, port)[source]
Setup method using OpenMPI initialization
- static initialize_slurm(port)[source]
Setup method using SLURM initialization
- classmethod is_initialized() → bool[source]
If manager singleton has been initialized
- property local_rank
Process rank on local machine
- property rank
Process rank
- static setup(rank=0, world_size=1, local_rank=None, addr='localhost', port='12355', backend='nccl', method='env')[source]
Set up PyTorch distributed process group and update manager attributes
- property world_size
Number of processes in distributed enviroment
- modulus.distributed.utils.all_gather_v_wrapper(tensor: Tensor, sizes: List[int], dim: int = 0, group: Optional[ProcessGroup] = None) → Tensor[source]
Implements a distributed AllGatherV primitive. It is based on the idea of a single global tensor which is distributed along a specified dimension into chunks of variable size. This primitive gathers all local tensors from each rank into the full global tensor onto each rank.
- Parameters
tensor ("torch.Tensor") – local tensor on each rank
sizes (List[int]) – list of the sizes of each chunk on each rank along distributed dimension, valid and set on each rank
dim (int, optional) – dimension along which global tensor is distributed, by default 0
group (Optional[dist.ProcessGroup], optional) – process group along which global tensor is shared, by default None
- Returns
- Return type
full global tensor, valid on each rank
torch.Tensor
- modulus.distributed.utils.all_reduce_v_wrapper(tensor: Tensor, sizes: List[int], dim: int = 0, use_fp32: bool = True, group: Optional[ProcessGroup] = None) → Tensor[source]
Implements a distributed AllReduceV primitive. It is based on the idea of a single global tensor which which can be distributed along a specified dimension into chunks of variable size. This primitive assumes different global tensors of the same shape on each rank. It then re-distributes chunks of all these tensors such that each rank receives all corresponding parts of a global tensor. Each rank then sums up the chunks after receiving it. By design, this primitive thus implements the backward pass of the “all_gather_v” primitive. In this case, the result would be a single global gradient tensor distributed onto different ranks.
- Parameters
tensor (torch.Tensor) – global tensor on each rank (different one on each rank)
sizes (List[int]) – list of the sizes of each chunk on each rank along distributed dimension, valid and set on each rank
dim (int, optional) – dimension along which global tensor is distributed, by default 0
use_fp32 (bool, optional) – flag to specify FP32 precision for the redcution, by default True
group (Optional[dist.ProcessGroup], optional) – process group along which global tensor is shared, by default None
- Returns
- Return type
local tensor, i.e. result of reduction of all corresponding chunks from all global tensors for each rank separately
torch.Tensor
- modulus.distributed.utils.gather_loss(loss: float, dst_rank: int = 0, mean: bool = True)[source]
Gathers loss from all processes to one for logging
- Parameters
loss (float) – loss value
dst_rank (int, Optional) – destination rank to gather to, by default 0
mean (bool, Optional) – Calculate the mean of the losses gathered, by default True
- Raises
Exception – If DistributedManager has yet to be initialized
- modulus.distributed.utils.gather_v_wrapper(tensor: Tensor, sizes: List[int], dim: int = 0, dst: int = 0, group: Optional[ProcessGroup] = None) → Tensor[source]
Implements a distributed GatherV primitive. It is based on the idea of a single global tensor which is distributed along a specified dimension into chunks of variable size. This primitive assumes such a distributed tensor and gathers all local tensors from each rank into the full global tensor valid on the specified destination rank.
- Parameters
tensor (torch.Tensor) – local tensor on each rank
sizes (List[int]) – list of the sizes of each chunk on each rank along distributed dimension, valid and set on each rank
dim (int, optional) – dimension along which global tensor is distributed, by default 0
dst (int, optional) – destination rank which contains the full global tensor after the operation, by default 0
group (Optional[dist.ProcessGroup], optional) – process group along which global tensor is shared, by default None
- Returns
- Return type
full global tensor, valid on destination rank
torch.Tensor
- modulus.distributed.utils.get_memory_format(tensor)[source]
Gets format for tensor
- modulus.distributed.utils.indexed_all_to_all_v_wrapper(tensor: Tensor, indices: List[Tensor], sizes: List[List[int]], dim: int = 0, group: Optional[ProcessGroup] = None) → Tensor[source]
Implements an indexed version of a distributed AllToAllV primitive. It is based on the idea of a single global tensor which is distributed along a specified dimension into chunks of variable size. This primitive assumes a set of indices into this dimension which indicate the corresponding slices sent to each other rank forming an indexed version of an AllToAllV primitive.
- Parameters
tensor (torch.Tensor) – local part of global tensor on each rank
indices (List[torch.Tensor]) – list of indices on each rank of slices being sent to each other rank from this rank
sizes (List[List[int]]) – number of indices each rank sends to each other rank, valid and set on each rank, e.g. sizes[0][3] corresponds to the number of slices rank 0 sends to rank 3
dim (int) – dimension along which global tensor is distributed, by default 0
group (Optional[dist.ProcessGroup], optional) – process group along which global tensor is shared, by default None
- Returns
- Return type
local result of primitive corresponding to indexed global tensor
torch.Tensor
- modulus.distributed.utils.indexed_all_to_all_v_wrapper_bwd(tensor: Tensor, indices: List[Tensor], sizes: List[List[int]], tensor_size_along_dim: int, use_fp32: bool = True, dim: int = 0, group: Optional[ProcessGroup] = None) → Tensor[source]
Implements the backward pass to the indexed version of a distributed AllToAllV primitive.
- Parameters
tensor (torch.Tensor) – local tensor, i.e. gradient on resulting tensor from forward pass
indices (List[torch.Tensor]) – list of indices on each rank of slices being sent to each other rank from this rank
sizes (List[List[int]]) – list of the sizes of each chunk on each rank along distributed dimension, valid and set on each rank
tensor_size_along_dim (int) – size of original local tensor along specified dimension, i.e. from the corresponding forward pass
use_fp32 (bool, optional) – flag to specify FP32 precision, by default True
dim (int, optional) – dimension along with global tensor is distributed, by default 0
group (Optional[dist.ProcessGroup], optional) – process group along which global tensor is shared, by default None
- Returns
- Return type
result of primitive corresponding to indexed global tensor
torch.Tensor
- modulus.distributed.utils.pad_helper(tensor, dim, new_size, mode='zero')[source]
Util for padding tensors
- modulus.distributed.utils.scatter_v_wrapper(tensor: Tensor, sizes: List[int], dim: int = 0, src: int = 0, group: Optional[ProcessGroup] = None) → Tensor[source]
Implements a distributed ScatterV primitive. It is based on the idea of a single global tensor which is distributed along a specified dimension into chunks of variable size. This primitive scatters the global tensor from a specified source rank into local chunks onto each other rank.
- Parameters
tensor (torch.Tensor) – global tensor, valid on source rank
sizes (List[int]) – list of the sizes of each chunk on each rank along distributed dimension, valid and set each rank
dim (int, optional) – dimension along which global tensor is distributed, by default 0
src (int, optional) – source rank of primitive, i.e. rank of original full global tensor, by default 0
group (Optional[dist.ProcessGroup], optional) – process group along which global tensor is shared, by default None
- Returns
- Return type
corresponding local part of the global tensor on each rank
torch.Tensor
- modulus.distributed.utils.split_tensor_along_dim(tensor, dim, num_chunks)[source]
splits tensor along specific dim
- modulus.distributed.utils.truncate_helper(tensor, dim, new_size)[source]
Util for truncating