Modulus Datapipes

Normalize node data in each graph in the list of graphs using min-max normalization. The normalization is performed in-place. The normalization formula used is:

normalized_data = 2.0 * normalization_bound[1] * (data - node_min) / (node_max - node_min) + normalization_bound[0]

This will bring the node data in each graph into the range of [normalization_bound[0], normalization_bound[1]]. After normalization, node data is concatenated according to the keys defined in ‘self.input_keys’ and ‘self.output_keys’, resulting in new node data ‘x’ and ‘y’, respectively.