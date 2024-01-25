deeplearning/modulus/modulus-core-v030/_modules/modulus/datapipes/benchmarks/kelvin_helmholtz.html

# Copyright (c) 2023, NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. # # Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); # you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. # You may obtain a copy of the License at # # http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 # # Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software # distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, # WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. # See the License for the specific language governing permissions and # limitations under the License. import sys import numpy as np import torch import warp as wp from dataclasses import dataclass from typing import Iterable , List , Union , Tuple , Dict from pathlib import Path from torch.utils.data import Dataset from ..datapipe import Datapipe from ..meta import DatapipeMetaData from .kernels.initialization import init_uniform_random_2d from .kernels.finite_volume import ( euler_primitive_to_conserved_batched_2d , euler_conserved_to_primitive_batched_2d , euler_extrapolation_batched_2d , euler_get_flux_batched_2d , euler_apply_flux_batched_2d , initialize_kelvin_helmoltz_batched_2d , ) Tensor = torch . Tensor # TODO unsure if better to remove this wp . init () [docs] @dataclass class MetaData ( DatapipeMetaData ): name : str = "KelvinHelmholtz2D" # Optimization auto_device : bool = True cuda_graphs : bool = True # Parallel ddp_sharding : bool = False [docs] class KelvinHelmholtz2D ( Datapipe ): """Kelvin-Helmholtz instability benchmark problem datapipe. This datapipe continuously generates samples with random initial conditions. All samples are generated on the fly and is meant to be a benchmark problem for testing data driven models. Initial conditions are given in the form of small perturbations. The solution is obtained using a GPU enabled Finite Volume Method. Parameters ---------- resolution : int, optional Resolution to run simulation at, by default 512 batch_size : int, optional Batch size of simulations, by default 16 seq_length : int, optional Sequence length of output samples, by default 8 nr_perturbation_freq : int, optional Number of frequencies to use for generating random initial perturbations, by default 5 perturbation_range : float, optional Range to use for random perturbations. This value will be the max amplitude of the initial perturbation, by default 0.1 nr_snapshots : int, optional Number of snapshots of simulation to generate for data generation. This will control how long the simulation is run for, by default 256 iteration_per_snapshot : int, optional Number of finite volume steps to take between each snapshot. Each step size is fixed as the smallest possible value that satisfies the Courant-Friedrichs-Lewy condition, by default 32 gamma : float, optional Heat capacity ratio, by default 5.0/3.0 normaliser : Union[Dict[str, Tuple[float, float]], None], optional Dictionary with keys `density`, `velocity`, and `pressure`. The values for these keys are two floats corresponding to mean and std `(mean, std)`. device : Union[str, torch.device], optional Device for datapipe to run place data on, by default "cuda" """ def __init__ ( self , resolution : int = 512 , batch_size : int = 16 , seq_length : int = 8 , nr_perturbation_freq : int = 5 , perturbation_range : float = 0.1 , nr_snapshots : int = 256 , iteration_per_snapshot : int = 32 , gamma : float = 5.0 / 3.0 , normaliser : Union [ Dict [ str , Tuple [ float , float ]], None ] = None , device : Union [ str , torch . device ] = "cuda" , ): super () . __init__ ( meta = MetaData ()) # simulation params self . resolution = resolution self . batch_size = batch_size self . seq_length = seq_length self . nr_perturbation_freq = nr_perturbation_freq self . perturbation_range = perturbation_range self . nr_snapshots = nr_snapshots self . iteration_per_snapshot = iteration_per_snapshot self . gamma = gamma self . courant_fac = 0.4 # hard set self . normaliser = normaliser # check normaliser keys if self . normaliser is not None : if not { "density" , "velocity" , "pressure" } . issubset ( set ( self . normaliser . keys ()) ): raise ValueError ( "normaliser need to have keys `density`, `velocity` and `pressure` with mean and std" ) # Set up device for warp, warp has same naming convention as torch. if isinstance ( device , torch . device ): device = str ( device ) self . device = device # spatial dims self . dx = 1.0 / resolution self . dt = ( self . courant_fac * self . dx / ( np . sqrt ( self . gamma * 5.0 ) + 2.0 ) ) # hard set to smallest possible step needed self . vol = self . dx ** 2 self . dim = ( self . batch_size , self . resolution , self . resolution ) # allocate array for initial freq perturbation self . w = wp . zeros ( ( self . batch_size , self . nr_perturbation_freq ), dtype = float , device = self . device , ) # allocate conservation quantities self . mass = wp . zeros ( self . dim , dtype = float , device = self . device ) self . mom = wp . zeros ( self . dim , dtype = wp . vec2 , device = self . device ) self . e = wp . zeros ( self . dim , dtype = float , device = self . device ) # allocate primitive quantities self . rho = wp . zeros ( self . dim , dtype = float , device = self . device ) self . vel = wp . zeros ( self . dim , dtype = wp . vec2 , device = self . device ) self . p = wp . zeros ( self . dim , dtype = float , device = self . device ) # allocate flux values for computation self . mass_flux_x = wp . zeros ( self . dim , dtype = float , device = self . device ) self . mass_flux_y = wp . zeros ( self . dim , dtype = float , device = self . device ) self . mom_flux_x = wp . zeros ( self . dim , dtype = wp . vec2 , device = self . device ) self . mom_flux_y = wp . zeros ( self . dim , dtype = wp . vec2 , device = self . device ) self . e_flux_x = wp . zeros ( self . dim , dtype = float , device = self . device ) self . e_flux_y = wp . zeros ( self . dim , dtype = float , device = self . device ) # allocate extrapolation values for computation self . rho_xl = wp . zeros ( self . dim , dtype = float , device = self . device ) self . rho_xr = wp . zeros ( self . dim , dtype = float , device = self . device ) self . rho_yl = wp . zeros ( self . dim , dtype = float , device = self . device ) self . rho_yr = wp . zeros ( self . dim , dtype = float , device = self . device ) self . vel_xl = wp . zeros ( self . dim , dtype = wp . vec2 , device = self . device ) self . vel_xr = wp . zeros ( self . dim , dtype = wp . vec2 , device = self . device ) self . vel_yl = wp . zeros ( self . dim , dtype = wp . vec2 , device = self . device ) self . vel_yr = wp . zeros ( self . dim , dtype = wp . vec2 , device = self . device ) self . p_xl = wp . zeros ( self . dim , dtype = float , device = self . device ) self . p_xr = wp . zeros ( self . dim , dtype = float , device = self . device ) self . p_yl = wp . zeros ( self . dim , dtype = float , device = self . device ) self . p_yr = wp . zeros ( self . dim , dtype = float , device = self . device ) # allocate arrays for storing results self . seq_rho = [ wp . zeros ( self . dim , dtype = float , device = self . device ) for _ in range ( self . nr_snapshots ) ] self . seq_vel = [ wp . zeros ( self . dim , dtype = wp . vec2 , device = self . device ) for _ in range ( self . nr_snapshots ) ] self . seq_p = [ wp . zeros ( self . dim , dtype = float , device = self . device ) for _ in range ( self . nr_snapshots ) ] self . output_rho = None self . output_vel = None self . output_p = None [docs] def initialize_batch ( self ) -> None : """Initializes arrays for new batch of simulations""" # initialize random Fourier freq seed = np . random . randint ( np . iinfo ( np . uint64 ) . max , dtype = np . uint64 ) wp . launch ( init_uniform_random_2d , dim = [ self . batch_size , self . nr_perturbation_freq ], inputs = [ self . w , - self . perturbation_range , self . perturbation_range , seed ], device = self . device , ) # initialize fields wp . launch ( initialize_kelvin_helmoltz_batched_2d , dim = self . dim , inputs = [ self . rho , self . vel , self . p , self . w , 0.05 / np . sqrt ( 2.0 ), self . dim [ 1 ], self . dim [ 2 ], self . nr_perturbation_freq , ], device = self . device , ) wp . launch ( euler_primitive_to_conserved_batched_2d , dim = self . dim , inputs = [ self . rho , self . vel , self . p , self . mass , self . mom , self . e , self . gamma , self . vol , self . dim [ 1 ], self . dim [ 2 ], ], device = self . device , ) [docs] def generate_batch ( self ) -> None : """Solve for new batch of simulations""" # initialize tensors with random coef self . initialize_batch () # run solver for s in range ( self . nr_snapshots ): # save arrays for wp . copy ( self . seq_rho [ s ], self . rho ) wp . copy ( self . seq_vel [ s ], self . vel ) wp . copy ( self . seq_p [ s ], self . p ) # iterations for i in range ( self . iteration_per_snapshot ): # compute primitives wp . launch ( euler_conserved_to_primitive_batched_2d , dim = self . dim , inputs = [ self . mass , self . mom , self . e , self . rho , self . vel , self . p , self . gamma , self . vol , self . dim [ 1 ], self . dim [ 2 ], ], device = self . device , ) # compute extrapolations to faces wp . launch ( euler_extrapolation_batched_2d , dim = self . dim , inputs = [ self . rho , self . vel , self . p , self . rho_xl , self . rho_xr , self . rho_yl , self . rho_yr , self . vel_xl , self . vel_xr , self . vel_yl , self . vel_yr , self . p_xl , self . p_xr , self . p_yl , self . p_yr , self . gamma , self . dx , self . dt , self . dim [ 1 ], self . dim [ 2 ], ], device = self . device , ) # compute fluxes wp . launch ( euler_get_flux_batched_2d , dim = self . dim , inputs = [ self . rho_xl , self . rho_xr , self . rho_yl , self . rho_yr , self . vel_xl , self . vel_xr , self . vel_yl , self . vel_yr , self . p_xl , self . p_xr , self . p_yl , self . p_yr , self . mass_flux_x , self . mass_flux_y , self . mom_flux_x , self . mom_flux_y , self . e_flux_x , self . e_flux_y , self . gamma , self . dim [ 1 ], self . dim [ 2 ], ], device = self . device , ) # apply fluxes wp . launch ( euler_apply_flux_batched_2d , dim = self . dim , inputs = [ self . mass_flux_x , self . mass_flux_y , self . mom_flux_x , self . mom_flux_y , self . e_flux_x , self . e_flux_y , self . mass , self . mom , self . e , self . dx , self . dt , self . dim [ 1 ], self . dim [ 2 ], ], device = self . device , ) def __iter__(self) -> Tuple[Tensor, Tensor, Tensor]: """ Yields ------ Iterator[Tuple[Tensor, Tensor]] Infinite iterator that returns a batch of timeseries with (density, velocity, pressure) fields of size [batch, seq_length, dim, resolution, resolution] """ # infinite generator while True: # run simulation self.generate_batch() # return all samples generated before rerunning simulation batch_ind = [ np.arange(self.nr_snapshots - self.seq_length) for _ in range(self.batch_size) ] for b_ind in batch_ind: np.random.shuffle(b_ind) for bb in range(self.nr_snapshots - self.seq_length): # run over batch to gather samples batched_seq_rho = [] batched_seq_vel = [] batched_seq_p = [] for b in range(self.batch_size): # gather seq from each batch seq_rho = [] seq_vel = [] seq_p = [] for s in range(self.seq_length): # get variables rho = wp.to_torch(self.seq_rho[batch_ind[b][bb] + s])[b] vel = wp.to_torch(self.seq_vel[batch_ind[b][bb] + s])[b] p = wp.to_torch(self.seq_p[batch_ind[b][bb] + s])[b] # add channels rho = torch.unsqueeze(rho, 0) vel = torch.permute(vel, (2, 0, 1)) p = torch.unsqueeze(p, 0) # normalize values if self.normaliser is not None: rho = ( rho - self.normaliser["density"][0] ) / self.normaliser["density"][1] vel = ( vel - self.normaliser["velocity"][0] ) / self.normaliser["velocity"][1] p = (p - self.normaliser["pressure"][0]) / self.normaliser[ "pressure" ][1] # store for producing seq seq_rho.append(rho) seq_vel.append(vel) seq_p.append(p) # concat seq batched_seq_rho.append(torch.stack(seq_rho, axis=0)) batched_seq_vel.append(torch.stack(seq_vel, axis=0)) batched_seq_p.append(torch.stack(seq_p, axis=0)) # CUDA graphs static copies if self.output_rho is None: # concat batches self.output_rho = torch.stack(batched_seq_rho, axis=0) self.output_vel = torch.stack(batched_seq_vel, axis=0) self.output_p = torch.stack(batched_seq_p, axis=0) else: self.output_rho.data.copy_(torch.stack(batched_seq_rho, axis=0)) self.output_vel.data.copy_(torch.stack(batched_seq_vel, axis=0)) self.output_p.data.copy_(torch.stack(batched_seq_p, axis=0)) yield { "density": self.output_rho, "velocity": self.output_vel, "pressure": self.output_p, } def __len__(self): return sys.maxsize