deeplearning/modulus/modulus-core-v030/_modules/modulus/datapipes/benchmarks/kelvin_helmholtz.html
Source code for modulus.datapipes.benchmarks.kelvin_helmholtz
# Copyright (c) 2023, NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
#
# Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
# you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
# You may obtain a copy of the License at
#
# http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
#
# Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
# distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
# WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
# See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
# limitations under the License.
import sys
import numpy as np
import torch
import warp as wp
from dataclasses import dataclass
from typing import Iterable, List, Union, Tuple, Dict
from pathlib import Path
from torch.utils.data import Dataset
from ..datapipe import Datapipe
from ..meta import DatapipeMetaData
from .kernels.initialization import init_uniform_random_2d
from .kernels.finite_volume import (
euler_primitive_to_conserved_batched_2d,
euler_conserved_to_primitive_batched_2d,
euler_extrapolation_batched_2d,
euler_get_flux_batched_2d,
euler_apply_flux_batched_2d,
initialize_kelvin_helmoltz_batched_2d,
)
Tensor = torch.Tensor
# TODO unsure if better to remove this
wp.init()
[docs]@dataclass
class MetaData(DatapipeMetaData):
name: str = "KelvinHelmholtz2D"
# Optimization
auto_device: bool = True
cuda_graphs: bool = True
# Parallel
ddp_sharding: bool = False
[docs]class KelvinHelmholtz2D(Datapipe):
"""Kelvin-Helmholtz instability benchmark problem datapipe.
This datapipe continuously generates samples with random initial conditions. All samples
are generated on the fly and is meant to be a benchmark problem for testing data driven
models. Initial conditions are given in the form of small perturbations. The solution
is obtained using a GPU enabled Finite Volume Method.
Parameters
----------
resolution : int, optional
Resolution to run simulation at, by default 512
batch_size : int, optional
Batch size of simulations, by default 16
seq_length : int, optional
Sequence length of output samples, by default 8
nr_perturbation_freq : int, optional
Number of frequencies to use for generating random initial perturbations, by default 5
perturbation_range : float, optional
Range to use for random perturbations. This value will be the max amplitude of the
initial perturbation, by default 0.1
nr_snapshots : int, optional
Number of snapshots of simulation to generate for data generation. This will
control how long the simulation is run for, by default 256
iteration_per_snapshot : int, optional
Number of finite volume steps to take between each snapshot. Each step size is
fixed as the smallest possible value that satisfies the Courant-Friedrichs-Lewy
condition, by default 32
gamma : float, optional
Heat capacity ratio, by default 5.0/3.0
normaliser : Union[Dict[str, Tuple[float, float]], None], optional
Dictionary with keys `density`, `velocity`, and `pressure`. The values for these keys are two floats corresponding to mean and std `(mean, std)`.
device : Union[str, torch.device], optional
Device for datapipe to run place data on, by default "cuda"
"""
def __init__(
self,
resolution: int = 512,
batch_size: int = 16,
seq_length: int = 8,
nr_perturbation_freq: int = 5,
perturbation_range: float = 0.1,
nr_snapshots: int = 256,
iteration_per_snapshot: int = 32,
gamma: float = 5.0 / 3.0,
normaliser: Union[Dict[str, Tuple[float, float]], None] = None,
device: Union[str, torch.device] = "cuda",
):
super().__init__(meta=MetaData())
# simulation params
self.resolution = resolution
self.batch_size = batch_size
self.seq_length = seq_length
self.nr_perturbation_freq = nr_perturbation_freq
self.perturbation_range = perturbation_range
self.nr_snapshots = nr_snapshots
self.iteration_per_snapshot = iteration_per_snapshot
self.gamma = gamma
self.courant_fac = 0.4 # hard set
self.normaliser = normaliser
# check normaliser keys
if self.normaliser is not None:
if not {"density", "velocity", "pressure"}.issubset(
set(self.normaliser.keys())
):
raise ValueError(
"normaliser need to have keys `density`, `velocity` and `pressure` with mean and std"
)
# Set up device for warp, warp has same naming convention as torch.
if isinstance(device, torch.device):
device = str(device)
self.device = device
# spatial dims
self.dx = 1.0 / resolution
self.dt = (
self.courant_fac * self.dx / (np.sqrt(self.gamma * 5.0) + 2.0)
) # hard set to smallest possible step needed
self.vol = self.dx**2
self.dim = (self.batch_size, self.resolution, self.resolution)
# allocate array for initial freq perturbation
self.w = wp.zeros(
(self.batch_size, self.nr_perturbation_freq),
dtype=float,
device=self.device,
)
# allocate conservation quantities
self.mass = wp.zeros(self.dim, dtype=float, device=self.device)
self.mom = wp.zeros(self.dim, dtype=wp.vec2, device=self.device)
self.e = wp.zeros(self.dim, dtype=float, device=self.device)
# allocate primitive quantities
self.rho = wp.zeros(self.dim, dtype=float, device=self.device)
self.vel = wp.zeros(self.dim, dtype=wp.vec2, device=self.device)
self.p = wp.zeros(self.dim, dtype=float, device=self.device)
# allocate flux values for computation
self.mass_flux_x = wp.zeros(self.dim, dtype=float, device=self.device)
self.mass_flux_y = wp.zeros(self.dim, dtype=float, device=self.device)
self.mom_flux_x = wp.zeros(self.dim, dtype=wp.vec2, device=self.device)
self.mom_flux_y = wp.zeros(self.dim, dtype=wp.vec2, device=self.device)
self.e_flux_x = wp.zeros(self.dim, dtype=float, device=self.device)
self.e_flux_y = wp.zeros(self.dim, dtype=float, device=self.device)
# allocate extrapolation values for computation
self.rho_xl = wp.zeros(self.dim, dtype=float, device=self.device)
self.rho_xr = wp.zeros(self.dim, dtype=float, device=self.device)
self.rho_yl = wp.zeros(self.dim, dtype=float, device=self.device)
self.rho_yr = wp.zeros(self.dim, dtype=float, device=self.device)
self.vel_xl = wp.zeros(self.dim, dtype=wp.vec2, device=self.device)
self.vel_xr = wp.zeros(self.dim, dtype=wp.vec2, device=self.device)
self.vel_yl = wp.zeros(self.dim, dtype=wp.vec2, device=self.device)
self.vel_yr = wp.zeros(self.dim, dtype=wp.vec2, device=self.device)
self.p_xl = wp.zeros(self.dim, dtype=float, device=self.device)
self.p_xr = wp.zeros(self.dim, dtype=float, device=self.device)
self.p_yl = wp.zeros(self.dim, dtype=float, device=self.device)
self.p_yr = wp.zeros(self.dim, dtype=float, device=self.device)
# allocate arrays for storing results
self.seq_rho = [
wp.zeros(self.dim, dtype=float, device=self.device)
for _ in range(self.nr_snapshots)
]
self.seq_vel = [
wp.zeros(self.dim, dtype=wp.vec2, device=self.device)
for _ in range(self.nr_snapshots)
]
self.seq_p = [
wp.zeros(self.dim, dtype=float, device=self.device)
for _ in range(self.nr_snapshots)
]
self.output_rho = None
self.output_vel = None
self.output_p = None
[docs] def initialize_batch(self) -> None:
"""Initializes arrays for new batch of simulations"""
# initialize random Fourier freq
seed = np.random.randint(np.iinfo(np.uint64).max, dtype=np.uint64)
wp.launch(
init_uniform_random_2d,
dim=[self.batch_size, self.nr_perturbation_freq],
inputs=[self.w, -self.perturbation_range, self.perturbation_range, seed],
device=self.device,
)
# initialize fields
wp.launch(
initialize_kelvin_helmoltz_batched_2d,
dim=self.dim,
inputs=[
self.rho,
self.vel,
self.p,
self.w,
0.05 / np.sqrt(2.0),
self.dim[1],
self.dim[2],
self.nr_perturbation_freq,
],
device=self.device,
)
wp.launch(
euler_primitive_to_conserved_batched_2d,
dim=self.dim,
inputs=[
self.rho,
self.vel,
self.p,
self.mass,
self.mom,
self.e,
self.gamma,
self.vol,
self.dim[1],
self.dim[2],
],
device=self.device,
)
[docs] def generate_batch(self) -> None:
"""Solve for new batch of simulations"""
# initialize tensors with random coef
self.initialize_batch()
# run solver
for s in range(self.nr_snapshots):
# save arrays for
wp.copy(self.seq_rho[s], self.rho)
wp.copy(self.seq_vel[s], self.vel)
wp.copy(self.seq_p[s], self.p)
# iterations
for i in range(self.iteration_per_snapshot):
# compute primitives
wp.launch(
euler_conserved_to_primitive_batched_2d,
dim=self.dim,
inputs=[
self.mass,
self.mom,
self.e,
self.rho,
self.vel,
self.p,
self.gamma,
self.vol,
self.dim[1],
self.dim[2],
],
device=self.device,
)
# compute extrapolations to faces
wp.launch(
euler_extrapolation_batched_2d,
dim=self.dim,
inputs=[
self.rho,
self.vel,
self.p,
self.rho_xl,
self.rho_xr,
self.rho_yl,
self.rho_yr,
self.vel_xl,
self.vel_xr,
self.vel_yl,
self.vel_yr,
self.p_xl,
self.p_xr,
self.p_yl,
self.p_yr,
self.gamma,
self.dx,
self.dt,
self.dim[1],
self.dim[2],
],
device=self.device,
)
# compute fluxes
wp.launch(
euler_get_flux_batched_2d,
dim=self.dim,
inputs=[
self.rho_xl,
self.rho_xr,
self.rho_yl,
self.rho_yr,
self.vel_xl,
self.vel_xr,
self.vel_yl,
self.vel_yr,
self.p_xl,
self.p_xr,
self.p_yl,
self.p_yr,
self.mass_flux_x,
self.mass_flux_y,
self.mom_flux_x,
self.mom_flux_y,
self.e_flux_x,
self.e_flux_y,
self.gamma,
self.dim[1],
self.dim[2],
],
device=self.device,
)
# apply fluxes
wp.launch(
euler_apply_flux_batched_2d,
dim=self.dim,
inputs=[
self.mass_flux_x,
self.mass_flux_y,
self.mom_flux_x,
self.mom_flux_y,
self.e_flux_x,
self.e_flux_y,
self.mass,
self.mom,
self.e,
self.dx,
self.dt,
self.dim[1],
self.dim[2],
],
device=self.device,
)
def __iter__(self) -> Tuple[Tensor, Tensor, Tensor]:
"""
Yields
------
Iterator[Tuple[Tensor, Tensor]]
Infinite iterator that returns a batch of timeseries with (density, velocity, pressure)
fields of size [batch, seq_length, dim, resolution, resolution]
"""
# infinite generator
while True:
# run simulation
self.generate_batch()
# return all samples generated before rerunning simulation
batch_ind = [
np.arange(self.nr_snapshots - self.seq_length)
for _ in range(self.batch_size)
]
for b_ind in batch_ind:
np.random.shuffle(b_ind)
for bb in range(self.nr_snapshots - self.seq_length):
# run over batch to gather samples
batched_seq_rho = []
batched_seq_vel = []
batched_seq_p = []
for b in range(self.batch_size):
# gather seq from each batch
seq_rho = []
seq_vel = []
seq_p = []
for s in range(self.seq_length):
# get variables
rho = wp.to_torch(self.seq_rho[batch_ind[b][bb] + s])[b]
vel = wp.to_torch(self.seq_vel[batch_ind[b][bb] + s])[b]
p = wp.to_torch(self.seq_p[batch_ind[b][bb] + s])[b]
# add channels
rho = torch.unsqueeze(rho, 0)
vel = torch.permute(vel, (2, 0, 1))
p = torch.unsqueeze(p, 0)
# normalize values
if self.normaliser is not None:
rho = (
rho - self.normaliser["density"][0]
) / self.normaliser["density"][1]
vel = (
vel - self.normaliser["velocity"][0]
) / self.normaliser["velocity"][1]
p = (p - self.normaliser["pressure"][0]) / self.normaliser[
"pressure"
][1]
# store for producing seq
seq_rho.append(rho)
seq_vel.append(vel)
seq_p.append(p)
# concat seq
batched_seq_rho.append(torch.stack(seq_rho, axis=0))
batched_seq_vel.append(torch.stack(seq_vel, axis=0))
batched_seq_p.append(torch.stack(seq_p, axis=0))
# CUDA graphs static copies
if self.output_rho is None:
# concat batches
self.output_rho = torch.stack(batched_seq_rho, axis=0)
self.output_vel = torch.stack(batched_seq_vel, axis=0)
self.output_p = torch.stack(batched_seq_p, axis=0)
else:
self.output_rho.data.copy_(torch.stack(batched_seq_rho, axis=0))
self.output_vel.data.copy_(torch.stack(batched_seq_vel, axis=0))
self.output_p.data.copy_(torch.stack(batched_seq_p, axis=0))
yield {
"density": self.output_rho,
"velocity": self.output_vel,
"pressure": self.output_p,
}
def __len__(self):
return sys.maxsize