deeplearning/modulus/modulus-core-v030/_modules/modulus/distributed/utils.html

Dim size is \ { tensor . shape [ dim ] } and requested numnber of splits is { num_chunks } " chunk_size = tensor . shape [ dim ] // num_chunks tensor_list = torch . split ( tensor , chunk_size , dim = dim ) return tensor_list [docs] @torch . no_grad () def gather_loss ( loss : float , dst_rank : int = 0 , mean : bool = True ): """Gathers loss from all processes to one for logging Parameters ---------- loss : float loss value dst_rank : int, Optional destination rank to gather to, by default 0 mean : bool, Optional Calculate the mean of the losses gathered, by default True Raises ------ Exception If DistributedManager has yet to be initialized """ if not DistributedManager . is_initialized (): raise Exception ( "Distributed manager should be initialized when using gather_loss" ) distmng = DistributedManager () loss = torch . Tensor ([ loss ]) # For serial runs, just return the current loss! if distmng . world_size == 1 : return float ( loss ) # Gather using PyTorch distributed function gather_list = None if distmng . rank == dst_rank : gather_list = [ torch . zeros ( 1 ) . to ( distmng . device ) for i in range ( distmng . world_size ) ] dist . gather ( loss . to ( distmng . device ), gather_list , dst_rank ) # Return loss if dst_rank, None otherwise if distmng . rank == dst_rank : loss = torch . sum ( torch . cat ( gather_list )) if mean : loss = loss / distmng . world_size return float ( loss . cpu ()) else : return None # distributed primitives def _transpose(tensor, dim0, dim1, group=None, async_op=False): """Perform distributed transpose of tensor to switch sharding dimension""" # get input format input_format = get_memory_format(tensor) # get comm params comm_size = dist.get_world_size(group=group) # split and local transposition split_size = tensor.shape[dim0] // comm_size x_send = [ y.contiguous(memory_format=input_format) for y in torch.split(tensor, split_size, dim=dim0) ] x_recv = [torch.empty_like(x_send[0]) for _ in range(comm_size)] # global transposition req = dist.all_to_all(x_recv, x_send, group=group, async_op=async_op) return x_recv, req def _reduce(input_, use_fp32=True, group=None): """All-reduce the input tensor across model parallel group.""" # Bypass the function if we are using only 1 GPU. if dist.get_world_size(group=group) == 1: return input_ # All-reduce. if use_fp32: dtype = input_.dtype inputf_ = input_.float() dist.all_reduce(inputf_, group=group) input_ = inputf_.to(dtype) else: dist.all_reduce(input_, group=group) return input_ def _split(input_, dim_, group=None): """Split the tensor along its last dimension and keep the corresponding slice.""" # get input format input_format = get_memory_format(input_) # Bypass the function if we are using only 1 GPU. comm_size = dist.get_world_size(group=group) if comm_size == 1: return input_ # Split along last dimension. input_list = split_tensor_along_dim(input_, dim_, comm_size) # Note: torch.split does not create contiguous tensors by default. rank = dist.get_rank(group=group) output = input_list[rank].contiguous(memory_format=input_format) return output def _gather(input_, dim_, group=None): """Gather tensors and concatenate along the specified dimension.""" # get input format input_format = get_memory_format(input_) comm_size = dist.get_world_size(group=group) # Bypass the function if we are using only 1 GPU. if comm_size == 1: return input_ # sanity checks assert ( dim_ < input_.dim() ), f"Error, cannot gather along {dim_} for tensor with {input_.dim()} dimensions." # Size and dimension. comm_rank = dist.get_rank(group=group) tensor_list = [torch.empty_like(input_) for _ in range(comm_size)] tensor_list[comm_rank] = input_ dist.all_gather(tensor_list, input_, group=group) # Note: torch.cat already creates a contiguous tensor. output = torch.cat(tensor_list, dim=dim_).contiguous(memory_format=input_format) return output [docs] def all_gather_v_wrapper ( tensor : torch . Tensor , sizes : List [ int ], dim : int = 0 , group : Optional [ dist . ProcessGroup ] = None , ) -> torch . Tensor : """ Implements a distributed AllGatherV primitive. It is based on the idea of a single global tensor which is distributed along a specified dimension into chunks of variable size. This primitive gathers all local tensors from each rank into the full global tensor onto each rank. Parameters ---------- tensor : "torch.Tensor" local tensor on each rank sizes : List[int] list of the sizes of each chunk on each rank along distributed dimension, valid and set on each rank dim : int, optional dimension along which global tensor is distributed, by default 0 group : Optional[dist.ProcessGroup], optional process group along which global tensor is shared, by default None Returns ------- torch.Tensor full global tensor, valid on each rank """ comm_size = dist . get_world_size ( group = group ) rank = dist . get_rank ( group = group ) assert len ( sizes ) == comm_size assert dim < tensor . dim () if comm_size == 1 : return tensor tensor_shape = list ( tensor . shape ) tensor_list = [ None ] * comm_size for src in range ( comm_size ): tensor_shape [ dim ] = sizes [ src ] tensor_list [ src ] = torch . empty ( tensor_shape , dtype = tensor . dtype , device = tensor . device , ) dist . all_gather ( tensor_list , tensor , group = group ) output = torch . cat ( tensor_list , dim = dim ) return output [docs] def all_reduce_v_wrapper ( tensor : torch . Tensor , sizes : List [ int ], dim : int = 0 , use_fp32 : bool = True , group : Optional [ dist . ProcessGroup ] = None , ) -> torch . Tensor : """ Implements a distributed AllReduceV primitive. It is based on the idea of a single global tensor which which can be distributed along a specified dimension into chunks of variable size. This primitive assumes different global tensors of the same shape on each rank. It then re-distributes chunks of all these tensors such that each rank receives all corresponding parts of a global tensor. Each rank then sums up the chunks after receiving it. By design, this primitive thus implements the backward pass of the "all_gather_v" primitive. In this case, the result would be a single global gradient tensor distributed onto different ranks. Parameters ---------- tensor : torch.Tensor global tensor on each rank (different one on each rank) sizes : List[int] list of the sizes of each chunk on each rank along distributed dimension, valid and set on each rank dim : int, optional dimension along which global tensor is distributed, by default 0 use_fp32 : bool, optional flag to specify FP32 precision for the redcution, by default True group : Optional[dist.ProcessGroup], optional process group along which global tensor is shared, by default None Returns ------- torch.Tensor local tensor, i.e. result of reduction of all corresponding chunks from all global tensors for each rank separately """ comm_size = dist . get_world_size ( group = group ) rank = dist . get_rank ( group = group ) assert len ( sizes ) == comm_size assert dim < tensor . dim () global_size = sum ( sizes ) tensor_shape = list ( tensor . shape ) tensor_shape [ dim ] = sizes [ rank ] tmp = [ torch . empty ( tensor_shape , dtype = tensor . dtype , device = tensor . device , ) for _ in range ( comm_size ) ] scatter_list = list ( torch . split ( tensor , sizes , dim = dim )) dist . all_to_all ( tmp , scatter_list , group = group ) stack_dim = tensor . dim () tmp = torch . stack ( tmp , dim = stack_dim ) if use_fp32 : # cast to float before sum and return float, then cast back output = tmp . sum ( dim = stack_dim , dtype = torch . float32 ) output = output . to ( dtype = tensor . dtype ) else : # else: just do sum in native dtype output = tmp . sum ( dim = stack_dim ) return output [docs] def gather_v_wrapper ( tensor : torch . Tensor , sizes : List [ int ], dim : int = 0 , dst : int = 0 , group : Optional [ dist . ProcessGroup ] = None , ) -> torch . Tensor : """ Implements a distributed GatherV primitive. It is based on the idea of a single global tensor which is distributed along a specified dimension into chunks of variable size. This primitive assumes such a distributed tensor and gathers all local tensors from each rank into the full global tensor valid on the specified destination rank. Parameters ---------- tensor : torch.Tensor local tensor on each rank sizes : List[int] list of the sizes of each chunk on each rank along distributed dimension, valid and set on each rank dim : int, optional dimension along which global tensor is distributed, by default 0 dst : int, optional destination rank which contains the full global tensor after the operation, by default 0 group : Optional[dist.ProcessGroup], optional process group along which global tensor is shared, by default None Returns ------- torch.Tensor full global tensor, valid on destination rank """ comm_size = dist . get_world_size ( group = group ) rank = dist . get_rank ( group = group ) assert len ( sizes ) == comm_size assert 0 <= dst < comm_size assert dim < tensor . dim () assert tensor . size ( dim ) == sizes [ rank ] if comm_size == 1 : return tensor gather_list = [ None ] * comm_size tensor_shape = list ( tensor . shape ) for r in range ( comm_size ): tensor_shape [ dim ] = sizes [ r ] gather_list [ r ] = torch . empty ( tensor_shape , dtype = tensor . dtype , device = tensor . device , ) # dist.scatter doesn't support tensors of different shape # so this implementation is using explicit send/recv combinations if rank == dst : req_list = [ None ] * comm_size for r in range ( comm_size ): if r == dst : gather_list [ r ] = tensor else : req_list [ r ] = dist . irecv ( gather_list [ r ], src = r , group = group ) for r in range ( comm_size ): if r != dst : req_list [ r ] . wait () else : req = dist . isend ( tensor , dst = dst , group = group ) req . wait () output = torch . cat ( gather_list , dim = dim ) return output [docs] def scatter_v_wrapper ( tensor : torch . Tensor , sizes : List [ int ], dim : int = 0 , src : int = 0 , group : Optional [ dist . ProcessGroup ] = None , ) -> torch . Tensor : """ Implements a distributed ScatterV primitive. It is based on the idea of a single global tensor which is distributed along a specified dimension into chunks of variable size. This primitive scatters the global tensor from a specified source rank into local chunks onto each other rank. Parameters ---------- tensor : torch.Tensor global tensor, valid on source rank sizes : List[int] list of the sizes of each chunk on each rank along distributed dimension, valid and set each rank dim : int, optional dimension along which global tensor is distributed, by default 0 src : int, optional source rank of primitive, i.e. rank of original full global tensor, by default 0 group : Optional[dist.ProcessGroup], optional process group along which global tensor is shared, by default None Returns ------- torch.Tensor corresponding local part of the global tensor on each rank """ comm_size = dist . get_world_size ( group = group ) rank = dist . get_rank ( group = group ) assert len ( sizes ) == comm_size assert 0 <= src < comm_size assert dim < tensor . dim () tensor_shape = list ( tensor . shape ) tensor_shape [ dim ] = sizes [ rank ] output = torch . empty ( tensor_shape , dtype = tensor . dtype , device = tensor . device , ) # dist.scatter doesn't support tensors of different shape # so this implementation is using explicit send/recv combinations scatter_list = None if rank == src : scatter_list = torch . split ( tensor , sizes , dim = dim ) req_list = [ None ] * comm_size for r in range ( comm_size ): tensor_to_scatter_to_r = scatter_list [ r ] if r == src : output = tensor_to_scatter_to_r else : req_list [ r ] = dist . isend ( tensor_to_scatter_to_r , dst = r , group = group ) for r in range ( comm_size ): if r != src : req_list [ r ] . wait () else : req = dist . irecv ( output , src = src , group = group ) req . wait () return output [docs] def indexed_all_to_all_v_wrapper ( tensor : torch . Tensor , indices : List [ torch . Tensor ], sizes : List [ List [ int ]], dim : int = 0 , group : Optional [ dist . ProcessGroup ] = None , ) -> torch . Tensor : """ Implements an indexed version of a distributed AllToAllV primitive. It is based on the idea of a single global tensor which is distributed along a specified dimension into chunks of variable size. This primitive assumes a set of indices into this dimension which indicate the corresponding slices sent to each other rank forming an indexed version of an AllToAllV primitive. Parameters ---------- tensor : torch.Tensor local part of global tensor on each rank indices : List[torch.Tensor] list of indices on each rank of slices being sent to each other rank from this rank sizes : List[List[int]] number of indices each rank sends to each other rank, valid and set on each rank, e.g. sizes[0][3] corresponds to the number of slices rank 0 sends to rank 3 dim : int dimension along which global tensor is distributed, by default 0 group : Optional[dist.ProcessGroup], optional process group along which global tensor is shared, by default None Returns ------- torch.Tensor local result of primitive corresponding to indexed global tensor """ comm_size = dist . get_world_size ( group = group ) rank = dist . get_rank ( group = group ) assert len ( sizes ) == comm_size assert len ( sizes [ rank ]) == comm_size assert len ( indices ) == comm_size assert dim < tensor . dim () indices = torch . cat ( indices , dim = 0 ) tensor_to_send = torch . index_select ( tensor , dim = dim , index = indices ) recv_list = [ None ] * comm_size for r in range ( comm_size ): recv_list [ r ] = scatter_v_wrapper ( tensor_to_send , sizes = sizes [ r ], src = r , dim = dim , group = group , ) tensor_to_recv = torch . cat ( recv_list , dim = dim ) return tensor_to_recv [docs] def indexed_all_to_all_v_wrapper_bwd ( tensor : torch . Tensor , indices : List [ torch . Tensor ], sizes : List [ List [ int ]], tensor_size_along_dim : int , use_fp32 : bool = True , dim : int = 0 , group : Optional [ dist . ProcessGroup ] = None , ) -> torch . Tensor : """ Implements the backward pass to the indexed version of a distributed AllToAllV primitive. Parameters ---------- tensor : torch.Tensor local tensor, i.e. gradient on resulting tensor from forward pass indices : List[torch.Tensor] list of indices on each rank of slices being sent to each other rank from this rank sizes : List[List[int]] list of the sizes of each chunk on each rank along distributed dimension, valid and set on each rank tensor_size_along_dim : int size of original local tensor along specified dimension, i.e. from the corresponding forward pass use_fp32 : bool, optional flag to specify FP32 precision, by default True dim : int, optional dimension along with global tensor is distributed, by default 0 group : Optional[dist.ProcessGroup], optional process group along which global tensor is shared, by default None Returns ------- torch.Tensor result of primitive corresponding to indexed global tensor """ comm_size = dist . get_world_size ( group = group ) rank = dist . get_rank ( group = group ) assert len ( sizes ) == comm_size assert len ( sizes [ rank ]) == comm_size assert len ( indices ) == comm_size assert dim < tensor . dim () indices = torch . cat ( indices , dim = 0 ) tensor_shape = list ( tensor . shape ) # scatter gradients, roles reversed compared to forward pass recv_sizes = [ sizes [ r ][ rank ] for r in range ( comm_size )] recv_list = [ None ] * comm_size for r in range ( comm_size ): recv_list [ r ] = scatter_v_wrapper ( tensor , recv_sizes , dim = dim , src = r , group = group ) tensor_to_recv = torch . cat ( recv_list , dim = dim ) # sum up gathered gradients and taking # care of precision handling as specified # by boolean flag tensor_shape [ dim ] = tensor_size_along_dim if use_fp32 : out = torch . zeros ( tensor_shape , dtype = torch . float32 , device = tensor . device , ) tensor_to_recv = tensor_to_recv . to ( dtype = torch . float32 ) else : out = torch . zeros ( tensor_shape , dtype = tensor . dtype , device = tensor . device , ) out . index_add_ ( source = tensor_to_recv , index = indices , dim = dim ) if use_fp32 : out = out . to ( tensor . dtype ) return out