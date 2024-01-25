deeplearning/modulus/modulus-core-v030/_modules/modulus/metrics/climate/acc.html

# Copyright (c) 2023, NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. # # Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); # you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. # You may obtain a copy of the License at # # http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 # # Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software # distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, # WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. # See the License for the specific language governing permissions and # limitations under the License. # TODO(Dallas) Introduce Distributed Class for computation. import torch from modulus.metrics.climate.reduction import _compute_lat_weights Tensor = torch . Tensor [docs] def acc ( pred : Tensor , target : Tensor , climatology : Tensor , lat : Tensor ) -> Tensor : """Calculates the Anomaly Correlation Coefficient Parameters ---------- pred : Tensor [..., H, W] Predicted tensor on a lat/long grid target : Tensor [..., H, W] Target tensor on a lat/long grid climatology : Tensor [..., H, W] climatology tensor lat : Tensor [H] latitude tensor Returns ------- Tensor ACC values for each field Note ---- Reference: https://www.atmos.albany.edu/daes/atmclasses/atm401/spring_2016/ppts_pdfs/ECMWF_ACC_definition.pdf """ assert ( pred . ndim > 2 ), "Expected predictions to have at least two dimensions (lat, lon)" assert ( target . ndim > 2 ), "Expected targets to have at least two dimensions (lat, lon)" assert ( climatology . ndim > 2 ), "Expected climatology to have at least two dimensions (lat, lon)" # subtract climate means pred_hat = pred - climatology target_hat = target - climatology # Get aggregator lat_weight = _compute_lat_weights ( lat ) # Weighted mean pred_bar = torch . sum ( lat_weight [:, None ] * pred_hat , dim = ( - 2 , - 1 ), keepdim = True ) / torch . sum ( lat_weight [:, None ] * torch . ones_like ( pred_hat ), dim = ( - 2 , - 1 ), keepdim = True ) target_bar = torch . sum ( lat_weight [:, None ] * target_hat , dim = ( - 2 , - 1 ), keepdim = True ) / torch . sum ( lat_weight [:, None ] * torch . ones_like ( target_hat ), dim = ( - 2 , - 1 ), keepdim = True ) pred_diff = pred_hat - pred_bar target_diff = target_hat - target_bar p1 = torch . sum ( lat_weight [:, None ] * pred_diff * target_diff , dim = ( - 2 , - 1 )) p2 = torch . sum ( lat_weight [:, None ] * pred_diff * pred_diff , dim = ( - 2 , - 1 )) p3 = torch . sum ( lat_weight [:, None ] * target_diff * target_diff , dim = ( - 2 , - 1 )) m = p1 / torch . sqrt ( p2 * p3 ) return m