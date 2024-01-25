deeplearning/modulus/modulus-core-v030/_modules/modulus/metrics/climate/reduction.html

# Copyright (c) 2023, NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. # # Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); # you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. # You may obtain a copy of the License at # # http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 # # Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software # distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, # WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. # See the License for the specific language governing permissions and # limitations under the License. import torch from torch import Tensor from abc import ABC from modulus.metrics.general.reduction import WeightedMean , WeightedVariance def _compute_lat_weights ( lat : Tensor ) -> Tensor : """Computes weighting for latitude reduction Parameters ---------- lat : Tensor A one-dimension tensor [H] representing the latitudes at which the function will return weights for Returns ------- Tensor Latitude weight tensor [H] """ nlat = len ( lat ) lat_weight = torch . abs ( torch . cos ( torch . pi * ( lat / 180 ))) lat_weight = lat_weight / lat_weight . sum () return lat_weight [docs] def zonal_mean ( x : Tensor , lat : Tensor , dim : int = - 2 , keepdims : bool = False ) -> Tensor : """Computes zonal mean, weighting over the latitude direction that is specified by dim Parameters ---------- x : Tensor The tensor [..., H, W] over which the mean will be computed lat : Tensor A one-dimension tensor representing the latitudes at which the function will return weights for dim : int, optional The int specifying which dimension of x the reduction will occur, by default -2 keepdims : bool, optional Keep aggregated dimension, by default False Returns ------- Tensor Zonal mean tensor of x over the latitude dimension """ weights = _compute_lat_weights ( lat ) wm = WeightedMean ( weights ) return wm ( x , dim = dim , keepdims = keepdims ) [docs] def zonal_var ( x : Tensor , lat : Tensor , std : bool = False , dim : int = - 2 , keepdims : bool = False , ) -> Tensor : """Computes zonal variance, weighting over the latitude direction Parameters ---------- x : Tensor The tensor [..., H, W] over which the variance will be computed lat : Tensor A one-dimension tensor [H] representing the latitudes at which the function will return weights for std : bool, optional Return zonal standard deviation, by default False dim : int, optional The int specifying which dimension of x the reduction will occur, by default -2 keepdims : bool, optional Keep aggregated dimension, by default False Returns ------- Tensor The variance (or standard deviation) of x over the latitude dimension """ weights = _compute_lat_weights ( lat ) ws = WeightedVariance ( weights ) var = ws ( x , dim = dim , keepdims = keepdims ) if std : return torch . sqrt ( var ) else : return var [docs] def global_mean ( x : Tensor , lat : Tensor , keepdims : bool = False ) -> Tensor : """Computes global mean This function computs the global mean of a lat/lon grid by weighting over the latitude direction and then averaging over longitude Parameters ---------- x : Tensor The lat/lon tensor [..., H, W] over which the mean will be computed lat : Tensor A one-dimension tensor [H] representing the latitudes at which the function will return weights for keepdims : bool, optional Keep aggregated dimension, by default False Returns ------- Tensor Global mean tensor """ assert ( x . ndim > 2 ), "Expected x to have at least two dimensions, with the last two dimensions representing lat and lon respectively" # Mean out the latitudes lat_reduced = zonal_mean ( x , lat , dim =- 2 , keepdims = keepdims ) # Return after reduction across longitudes return torch . mean ( lat_reduced , dim =- 1 , keepdims = keepdims ) [docs] def global_var ( x : Tensor , lat : Tensor , std : bool = False , keepdims : bool = False , ) -> Tensor : """Computes global variance This function computs the global variance of a lat/lon grid by weighting over the latitude direction and then averaging over longitude Parameters ---------- x : Tensor The lat/lon tensor [..., H, W] over which the variance will be computed lat : Tensor A one-dimension tensor [H] representing the latitudes at which the function will return weights for std : bool, optional Return global standard deviation, by default False keepdims : bool, optional Keep aggregated dimension, by default False Returns ------- Tensor Global variance tensor """ assert ( x . ndim > 2 ), "Expected x to have at least two dimensions, with the last two dimensions representing lat and lon respectively" # Take global mean, incorporated weights gm = global_mean ( x , lat , keepdims = True ) # Take var of lat lat_reduced = zonal_mean (( x - gm ) ** 2 , lat , dim =- 2 , keepdims = keepdims ) # Take var over longitude long_reduce = torch . mean ( lat_reduced , dim =- 1 , keepdims = keepdims ) if std : return torch . sqrt ( long_reduce ) else : return long_reduce