deeplearning/physicsnemo/physicsnemo-core/_modules/physicsnemo/utils/corrdiff/utils.html

# SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2023 - 2024 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. # SPDX-FileCopyrightText: All rights reserved. # SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0 # # Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); # you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. # You may obtain a copy of the License at # # http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 # # Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software # distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, # WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. # See the License for the specific language governing permissions and # limitations under the License. import datetime from typing import Optional import cftime import nvtx import torch import tqdm from physicsnemo.utils.generative import StackedRandomGenerator , time_range ############################################################################ # CorrDiff Generation Utilities # ############################################################################ [docs] def regression_step ( net : torch . nn . Module , img_lr : torch . Tensor , latents_shape : torch . Size , lead_time_label : Optional [ torch . Tensor ] = None , ) -> torch . Tensor : """ Perform a regression step to produce ensemble mean prediction. This function takes a low-resolution input and performs a regression step to produce an ensemble mean prediction. It processes a single instance and then replicates the results across the batch dimension if needed. Parameters ---------- net : torch.nn.Module U-Net model for regression. img_lr : torch.Tensor Low-resolution input to the network with shape (1, channels, height, width). Must have a batch dimension of 1. latents_shape : torch.Size Shape of the latent representation with format (batch_size, out_channels, image_shape_y, image_shape_x). lead_time_label : Optional[torch.Tensor], optional Lead time label tensor for lead time conditioning, with shape (1, lead_time_dims). Default is None. Returns ------- torch.Tensor Predicted ensemble mean at the next time step with shape matching latents_shape. Raises ------ ValueError If img_lr has a batch size greater than 1. """ # Create a tensor of zeros with the given shape and move it to the appropriate device x_hat = torch . zeros ( latents_shape , dtype = torch . float64 , device = net . device ) # Safety check: avoid silently ignoring batch elements in img_lr if img_lr . shape [ 0 ] > 1 : raise ValueError ( f "Expected img_lr to have a batch size of 1, " f "but found { img_lr . shape [ 0 ] } ." ) # Perform regression on a single batch element with torch . inference_mode (): if lead_time_label is not None : x = net ( x = x_hat [ 0 : 1 ], img_lr = img_lr , lead_time_label = lead_time_label ) else : x = net ( x = x_hat [ 0 : 1 ], img_lr = img_lr ) # If the batch size is greater than 1, repeat the prediction if x_hat . shape [ 0 ] > 1 : x = x . repeat ([ d if i == 0 else 1 for i , d in enumerate ( x_hat . shape )]) return x [docs] def diffusion_step ( net : torch . nn . Module , sampler_fn : callable , img_shape : tuple , img_out_channels : int , rank_batches : list , img_lr : torch . Tensor , rank : int , device : torch . device , mean_hr : torch . Tensor = None , lead_time_label : torch . Tensor = None , ) -> torch . Tensor : """ Generate images using diffusion techniques as described in the relevant paper. This function applies a diffusion model to generate high-resolution images based on low-resolution inputs. It supports optional conditioning on high-resolution mean predictions and lead time labels. For each low-resolution sample in `img_lr`, the function generates multiple high-resolution samples, with different random seeds, specified in `rank_batches`. The function then concatenates these high-resolution samples across the batch dimension. Parameters ---------- net : torch.nn.Module The diffusion model network. sampler_fn : callable Function used to sample images from the diffusion model. img_shape : tuple Shape of the images, (height, width). img_out_channels : int Number of output channels for the image. rank_batches : list List of batches of seeds to process. img_lr : torch.Tensor Low-resolution input image with shape (seed_batch_size, channels_lr, height, width). rank : int, optional Rank of the current process for distributed processing. device : torch.device, optional Device to perform computations. mean_hr : torch.Tensor, optional High-resolution mean tensor to be used as an additional input, with shape (1, channels_hr, height, width). Default is None. lead_time_label : torch.Tensor, optional Lead time label tensor for temporal conditioning, with shape (batch_size, lead_time_dims). Default is None. Returns ------- torch.Tensor Generated images concatenated across batches with shape (seed_batch_size * len(rank_batches), out_channels, height, width). """ # Check img_lr dimensions match expected shape if img_lr . shape [ 2 :] != img_shape : raise ValueError ( f "img_lr shape { img_lr . shape [ 2 :] } does not match expected shape img_shape { img_shape } " ) # Check mean_hr dimensions if provided if mean_hr is not None : if mean_hr . shape [ 2 :] != img_shape : raise ValueError ( f "mean_hr shape { mean_hr . shape [ 2 :] } does not match expected shape img_shape { img_shape } " ) if mean_hr . shape [ 0 ] != 1 : raise ValueError ( f "mean_hr must have batch size 1, got { mean_hr . shape [ 0 ] } " ) img_lr = img_lr . to ( memory_format = torch . channels_last ) # Handling of the high-res mean additional_args = {} if mean_hr is not None : additional_args [ "mean_hr" ] = mean_hr if lead_time_label is not None : additional_args [ "lead_time_label" ] = lead_time_label # Loop over batches all_images = [] for batch_seeds in tqdm . tqdm ( rank_batches , unit = "batch" , disable = ( rank != 0 )): with nvtx . annotate ( f "generate { len ( all_images ) } " , color = "rapids" ): batch_size = len ( batch_seeds ) if batch_size == 0 : continue # Initialize random generator, and generate latents rnd = StackedRandomGenerator ( device , batch_seeds ) latents = rnd . randn ( [ img_lr . shape [ 0 ], img_out_channels , img_shape [ 0 ], img_shape [ 1 ], ], device = device , ) . to ( memory_format = torch . channels_last ) with torch . inference_mode (): images = sampler_fn ( net , latents , img_lr , randn_like = rnd . randn_like , ** additional_args ) all_images . append ( images ) return torch . cat ( all_images ) ############################################################################ # CorrDiff writer utilities # ############################################################################ [docs] class NetCDFWriter : """NetCDF Writer""" def __init__ ( self , f , lat , lon , input_channels , output_channels , has_lead_time = False ): self . _f = f self . has_lead_time = has_lead_time # create unlimited dimensions f . createDimension ( "time" ) f . createDimension ( "ensemble" ) if lat . shape != lon . shape : raise ValueError ( "lat and lon must have the same shape" ) ny , nx = lat . shape # create lat/lon grid f . createDimension ( "x" , nx ) f . createDimension ( "y" , ny ) v = f . createVariable ( "lat" , "f" , dimensions = ( "y" , "x" )) # NOTE rethink this for datasets whose samples don't have constant lat-lon. v [:] = lat v . standard_name = "latitude" v . units = "degrees_north" v = f . createVariable ( "lon" , "f" , dimensions = ( "y" , "x" )) v [:] = lon v . standard_name = "longitude" v . units = "degrees_east" # create time dimension if has_lead_time : v = f . createVariable ( "time" , "str" , ( "time" )) else : v = f . createVariable ( "time" , "i8" , ( "time" )) v . calendar = "standard" v . units = "hours since 1990-01-01 00:00:00" self . truth_group = f . createGroup ( "truth" ) self . prediction_group = f . createGroup ( "prediction" ) self . input_group = f . createGroup ( "input" ) for variable in output_channels : name = variable . name + variable . level self . truth_group . createVariable ( name , "f" , dimensions = ( "time" , "y" , "x" )) self . prediction_group . createVariable ( name , "f" , dimensions = ( "ensemble" , "time" , "y" , "x" ) ) # setup input data in netCDF for variable in input_channels : name = variable . name + variable . level self . input_group . createVariable ( name , "f" , dimensions = ( "time" , "y" , "x" )) [docs] def write_input ( self , channel_name , time_index , val ): """Write input data to NetCDF file.""" self . input_group [ channel_name ][ time_index ] = val [docs] def write_truth ( self , channel_name , time_index , val ): """Write ground truth data to NetCDF file.""" self . truth_group [ channel_name ][ time_index ] = val [docs] def write_prediction ( self , channel_name , time_index , ensemble_index , val ): """Write prediction data to NetCDF file.""" self . prediction_group [ channel_name ][ ensemble_index , time_index ] = val [docs] def write_time ( self , time_index , time ): """Write time information to NetCDF file.""" if self . has_lead_time : self . _f [ "time" ][ time_index ] = time else : time_v = self . _f [ "time" ] self . _f [ "time" ][ time_index ] = cftime . date2num ( time , time_v . units , time_v . calendar ) ############################################################################ # CorrDiff time utilities # ############################################################################ [docs] def get_time_from_range ( times_range , time_format = "%Y-%m- %d T%H:%M:%S" ): """Generates a list of times within a given range. Args: times_range: A list containing start time, end time, and optional interval (hours). time_format: The format of the input times (default: "%Y-%m-%dT%H:%M:%S"). Returns: A list of times within the specified range. """ start_time = datetime . datetime . strptime ( times_range [ 0 ], time_format ) end_time = datetime . datetime . strptime ( times_range [ 1 ], time_format ) interval = ( datetime . timedelta ( hours = times_range [ 2 ]) if len ( times_range ) > 2 else datetime . timedelta ( hours = 1 ) ) times = [ t . strftime ( time_format ) for t in time_range ( start_time , end_time , interval , inclusive = True ) ] return times