deeplearning/physicsnemo/physicsnemo-core/_modules/physicsnemo/utils/corrdiff/utils.html

# SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2023 - 2024 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES.
# SPDX-FileCopyrightText: All rights reserved.
# SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
#
# Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
# you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
# You may obtain a copy of the License at
#
#     http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
#
# Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
# distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
# WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
# See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
# limitations under the License.

import datetime
from typing import Optional

import cftime
import nvtx
import torch
import tqdm

from physicsnemo.utils.generative import StackedRandomGenerator, time_range

[docs]def regression_step(
    net: torch.nn.Module,
    img_lr: torch.Tensor,
    latents_shape: torch.Size,
    lead_time_label: Optional[torch.Tensor] = None,
) -> torch.Tensor:
    """
    Perform a regression step to produce ensemble mean prediction.

    This function takes a low-resolution input and performs a regression step to produce
    an ensemble mean prediction. It processes a single instance and then replicates
    the results across the batch dimension if needed.

    Parameters
    ----------
    net : torch.nn.Module
        U-Net model for regression.
    img_lr : torch.Tensor
        Low-resolution input to the network with shape (1, channels, height, width).
        Must have a batch dimension of 1.
    latents_shape : torch.Size
        Shape of the latent representation with format
        (batch_size, out_channels, image_shape_y, image_shape_x).
    lead_time_label : Optional[torch.Tensor], optional
        Lead time label tensor for lead time conditioning,
        with shape (1, lead_time_dims). Default is None.

    Returns
    -------
    torch.Tensor
        Predicted ensemble mean at the next time step with shape matching latents_shape.

    Raises
    ------
    ValueError
        If img_lr has a batch size greater than 1.
    """
    # Create a tensor of zeros with the given shape and move it to the appropriate device
    x_hat = torch.zeros(latents_shape, dtype=torch.float64, device=net.device)

    # Safety check: avoid silently ignoring batch elements in img_lr
    if img_lr.shape[0] > 1:
        raise ValueError(
            f"Expected img_lr to have a batch size of 1, "
            f"but found {img_lr.shape[0]}."
        )

    # Perform regression on a single batch element
    with torch.inference_mode():
        if lead_time_label is not None:
            x = net(x=x_hat[0:1], img_lr=img_lr, lead_time_label=lead_time_label)
        else:
            x = net(x=x_hat[0:1], img_lr=img_lr)

    # If the batch size is greater than 1, repeat the prediction
    if x_hat.shape[0] > 1:
        x = x.repeat([d if i == 0 else 1 for i, d in enumerate(x_hat.shape)])

    return x




[docs]def diffusion_step(
    net: torch.nn.Module,
    sampler_fn: callable,
    img_shape: tuple,
    img_out_channels: int,
    rank_batches: list,
    img_lr: torch.Tensor,
    rank: int,
    device: torch.device,
    mean_hr: torch.Tensor = None,
    lead_time_label: torch.Tensor = None,
) -> torch.Tensor:

    """
    Generate images using diffusion techniques as described in the relevant paper.

    This function applies a diffusion model to generate high-resolution images based on
    low-resolution inputs. It supports optional conditioning on high-resolution mean
    predictions and lead time labels.

    For each low-resolution sample in `img_lr`, the function generates multiple
    high-resolution samples, with different random seeds, specified in `rank_batches`.
    The function then concatenates these high-resolution samples across the batch dimension.

    Parameters
    ----------
    net : torch.nn.Module
        The diffusion model network.
    sampler_fn : callable
        Function used to sample images from the diffusion model.
    img_shape : tuple
        Shape of the images, (height, width).
    img_out_channels : int
        Number of output channels for the image.
    rank_batches : list
        List of batches of seeds to process.
    img_lr : torch.Tensor
        Low-resolution input image with shape (seed_batch_size, channels_lr, height, width).
    rank : int, optional
        Rank of the current process for distributed processing.
    device : torch.device, optional
        Device to perform computations.
    mean_hr : torch.Tensor, optional
        High-resolution mean tensor to be used as an additional input,
        with shape (1, channels_hr, height, width). Default is None.
    lead_time_label : torch.Tensor, optional
        Lead time label tensor for temporal conditioning,
        with shape (batch_size, lead_time_dims). Default is None.

    Returns
    -------
    torch.Tensor
        Generated images concatenated across batches with shape
        (seed_batch_size * len(rank_batches), out_channels, height, width).
    """

    # Check img_lr dimensions match expected shape
    if img_lr.shape[2:] != img_shape:
        raise ValueError(
            f"img_lr shape {img_lr.shape[2:]} does not match expected shape img_shape {img_shape}"
        )

    # Check mean_hr dimensions if provided
    if mean_hr is not None:
        if mean_hr.shape[2:] != img_shape:
            raise ValueError(
                f"mean_hr shape {mean_hr.shape[2:]} does not match expected shape img_shape {img_shape}"
            )
        if mean_hr.shape[0] != 1:
            raise ValueError(f"mean_hr must have batch size 1, got {mean_hr.shape[0]}")

    img_lr = img_lr.to(memory_format=torch.channels_last)

    # Handling of the high-res mean
    additional_args = {}
    if mean_hr is not None:
        additional_args["mean_hr"] = mean_hr
    if lead_time_label is not None:
        additional_args["lead_time_label"] = lead_time_label

    # Loop over batches
    all_images = []
    for batch_seeds in tqdm.tqdm(rank_batches, unit="batch", disable=(rank != 0)):
        with nvtx.annotate(f"generate {len(all_images)}", color="rapids"):
            batch_size = len(batch_seeds)
            if batch_size == 0:
                continue

            # Initialize random generator, and generate latents
            rnd = StackedRandomGenerator(device, batch_seeds)
            latents = rnd.randn(
                [
                    img_lr.shape[0],
                    img_out_channels,
                    img_shape[0],
                    img_shape[1],
                ],
                device=device,
            ).to(memory_format=torch.channels_last)

            with torch.inference_mode():
                images = sampler_fn(
                    net, latents, img_lr, randn_like=rnd.randn_like, **additional_args
                )
            all_images.append(images)
    return torch.cat(all_images)
[docs]class NetCDFWriter:
    """NetCDF Writer"""

    def __init__(
        self, f, lat, lon, input_channels, output_channels, has_lead_time=False
    ):
        self._f = f
        self.has_lead_time = has_lead_time
        # create unlimited dimensions
        f.createDimension("time")
        f.createDimension("ensemble")

        if lat.shape != lon.shape:
            raise ValueError("lat and lon must have the same shape")
        ny, nx = lat.shape

        # create lat/lon grid
        f.createDimension("x", nx)
        f.createDimension("y", ny)

        v = f.createVariable("lat", "f", dimensions=("y", "x"))
        # NOTE rethink this for datasets whose samples don't have constant lat-lon.
        v[:] = lat
        v.standard_name = "latitude"
        v.units = "degrees_north"

        v = f.createVariable("lon", "f", dimensions=("y", "x"))
        v[:] = lon
        v.standard_name = "longitude"
        v.units = "degrees_east"

        # create time dimension
        if has_lead_time:
            v = f.createVariable("time", "str", ("time"))
        else:
            v = f.createVariable("time", "i8", ("time"))
            v.calendar = "standard"
            v.units = "hours since 1990-01-01 00:00:00"

        self.truth_group = f.createGroup("truth")
        self.prediction_group = f.createGroup("prediction")
        self.input_group = f.createGroup("input")

        for variable in output_channels:
            name = variable.name + variable.level
            self.truth_group.createVariable(name, "f", dimensions=("time", "y", "x"))
            self.prediction_group.createVariable(
                name, "f", dimensions=("ensemble", "time", "y", "x")
            )

        # setup input data in netCDF

        for variable in input_channels:
            name = variable.name + variable.level
            self.input_group.createVariable(name, "f", dimensions=("time", "y", "x"))


[docs]    def write_input(self, channel_name, time_index, val):
        """Write input data to NetCDF file."""
        self.input_group[channel_name][time_index] = val



[docs]    def write_truth(self, channel_name, time_index, val):
        """Write ground truth data to NetCDF file."""
        self.truth_group[channel_name][time_index] = val



[docs]    def write_prediction(self, channel_name, time_index, ensemble_index, val):
        """Write prediction data to NetCDF file."""
        self.prediction_group[channel_name][ensemble_index, time_index] = val



[docs]    def write_time(self, time_index, time):
        """Write time information to NetCDF file."""
        if self.has_lead_time:
            self._f["time"][time_index] = time
        else:
            time_v = self._f["time"]
            self._f["time"][time_index] = cftime.date2num(
                time, time_v.units, time_v.calendar
            )
[docs]def get_time_from_range(times_range, time_format="%Y-%m-%dT%H:%M:%S"):
    """Generates a list of times within a given range.

    Args:
        times_range: A list containing start time, end time, and optional interval (hours).
        time_format: The format of the input times (default: "%Y-%m-%dT%H:%M:%S").

    Returns:
        A list of times within the specified range.
    """

    start_time = datetime.datetime.strptime(times_range[0], time_format)
    end_time = datetime.datetime.strptime(times_range[1], time_format)
    interval = (
        datetime.timedelta(hours=times_range[2])
        if len(times_range) > 2
        else datetime.timedelta(hours=1)
    )

    times = [
        t.strftime(time_format)
        for t in time_range(start_time, end_time, interval, inclusive=True)
    ]
    return times
